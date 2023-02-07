If you've got more than $115,000 to burn and you're looking for a track-focused sports car, the Scioto Coupe from Fields Auto Works may be a fine choice. With retro-inspired looks, the Scioto is an ode to sports and race cars of days gone by. The profile harks back to the '60s Le Mans racers, and the front end shares a resemblance with the Ford GT. There's also a hint of the Nissan R390 (a 24 Hours of Le Mans veteran) in the rear profile and overall shape. While it gains inspiration from several sources, there's no denying it's quite the looker.

14 HOURS AGO