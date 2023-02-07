Read full article on original website
Related
Ford Mustang Dark Horse's Design Explored In Detail
Ford has unveiled new design details of the upcoming pinnacle of the all-new Mustang lineup, the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse. According to Ford's press release, it will be the halo 5.0-liter V8 model until the inevitable track-prepped and supercharged Shelbys are launched, and it sounds demonic. The Dark Horse will...
Ford Bronco Off-Roadeo Raptor Experience Announced As Hoon-School For Braptor Owners
Ford is launching the first-ever Bronco Raptor Off-Roadeo School to teach owners how to use their Braptors properly. The American brand already has schools and off-road destinations explicitly designed for the standard Bronco and Bronco Sport, but the Raptor version is so much more capable that it needs its own curriculum. More than 31,000 Bronco owners and guests have attended or registered to attend Bronco Off-Roadeo at its four locations in Texas, Nevada, Utah, and New Hampshire.
Aston Martin AMR Vantage GT3 Will Tackle Pikes Peak With Three-Time Winner
British outfit Venture Engineering (a partner of Aston Martin Racing) has announced that it will campaign the first-ever entry of an Aston Martin at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Aiding the company in its quest to conquer the race will be Robin Shute, who has won the event overall...
Driven: 2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Is Is Close To A Perfect Package
A new generation of Toyota Tundra has been a long time coming, but it's here, and Toyota hasn't made us wait for a TRD version. The off-road capable Tundra TRD Pro comes with the expected drivetrain enhancements for off-roading, like FOX suspension parts and a locking differential, but exclusively with the hybrid engine. The V8 is no longer available for the Tundra, and the hybrid-assisted twin-turbo V6, dubbed i-Force Max, is the most powerful available to the Tundra, making 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.
Ferrari Testa Rossa J 'Pacco Gara' Is The Little Car's Race-Ready Electric Ferrari
Fresh on the back of a new round of investment and funding, the Little Car Company, in collaboration with Ferrari, is launching a new special edition variant of the Testa Rossa J called the 'Pacco Gara,' which celebrates the racing heritage of the 250 Testa Rossa - a three-time Le Mans-winning racer. To do so, the Pacco Gara variant gets more power, unique styling, and special nods to the racing heritage.
Watch Charles Leclerc Drive Michael Schumacher's 2003 Championship-Winning V10 F1 Car Like He Stole It
Charles Leclerc realized a childhood dream after driving the 2003 Ferrari F2003-GA Formula 1 car at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi. We're surprised that Ferrari allowed him to drive another priceless ex-F1 car after he binned Niki Lauda's 1974 Ferrari F1 car last year. To be fair, it wasn't his fault, and he has since driven other invaluable red racers.
Alfa Romeo's First 2023 F1 Car Is Already Up For Auction
Alfa Romeo F1 Team Stake's very first C43 F1 car - the demo car used at the official reveal earlier this week - has been put up for auction via the official F1 merchandise website, F1 Authentics. Considering it's the last time Alfa will race in F1 for the foreseeable future, the car could fetch a fair chunk of change, even if it doesn't have an engine.
Driven: The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Is Cool, But Is It Practical?
The 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup isn't like any other existing truck on the market. While Tesla fans eagerly await the arrival of the massively anticipated Cybertruck, General Motors has already been selling an electric pickup, albeit in low volumes, with 1,000 horsepower, a three-second 0-60 mph time, and a range of well over 300 miles. So why aren't the streets flooded with Hummers? It sounds like the very product American shoppers would go gaga for, right?
Scioto Coupe Is A Stunning Track Weapon Inspired By 1960s Sports Cars
If you've got more than $115,000 to burn and you're looking for a track-focused sports car, the Scioto Coupe from Fields Auto Works may be a fine choice. With retro-inspired looks, the Scioto is an ode to sports and race cars of days gone by. The profile harks back to the '60s Le Mans racers, and the front end shares a resemblance with the Ford GT. There's also a hint of the Nissan R390 (a 24 Hours of Le Mans veteran) in the rear profile and overall shape. While it gains inspiration from several sources, there's no denying it's quite the looker.
The Hyundai Santa Cruz Is Heading Back To The Rebelle Rally In 2023
Hyundai has confirmed that Team Brute Squad has signed on to compete in the 2023 Rebelle Rally, where they will drive a Hyundai Santa Cruz for the second year running. Jill Ciminillo and Kristin Shaw hope to steal the win away from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. 2023 will be the...
New Evidence Suggests Toyota Is Building A Century SUV To Compete With The BMW X5
Rumors suggesting that Toyota will soon introduce a Century SUV are gaining traction, with Nikkei Asia(NA) reporting that the automaker will launch its latest range-topper by the end of the year. If you're not aware, the Century nameplate is legendary in luxury car circles and is affixed to Toyota's finest...
1969 Chevrolet Camaro Fenix Is 1,180 HP Of Supercharged Beauty
A gorgeous 1969 Chevrolet Camaro resto-mod nicknamed "Fenix" just debuted at the 2023 Grand National Roadster Show in Pomona, CA, and it'll make any muscle car lover envious. Penned by famous designer Sean Smith and built by the team at Driven Speed Shop, the car owned by Micheal Shields is a gorgeous combination of style, luxury, and raw power with 1,180 horses under the hood thanks to a supercharged 427 LS7 V8.
1-Of-450 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA 1300 Junior Stradale Is An Aluminum-Bodied Beauty
Auction house Gooding & Company will soon auction off an extraordinary example of the Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA 1300 Junior Stradale. This model, built in 1968, is particularly special as it is just one of the 450 aluminum-bodied examples ever made. Designed for motorsport endeavors, Alfa introduced the Bertone-styled coupe in 1965, but the 1300 Junior only debuted in '68.
New Roush Performance F-150 Package Arrives With Coilover Suspension And Performance Exhaust
Roush Performance has unveiled its enhanced 2023 Ford F-150 for truck enthusiasts who demand more style and performance than Ford can provide. The automotive tuner has made several improvements over the 2022 variant, one of the biggest being the performance coil-over suspension setup. This, says Roush, makes the MY2023 version more capable than ever. 20-inch wheels, painted in Iridium Grey, add aggression to the package. This isn't a tarmac-bound truck, though, with 33-inch General Tire Grabber A/TX rubber, ensuring owners can easily hit the rough stuff.
OFFICIAL: Ferrari Has Four New Cars Coming In 2023
As first noticed by Motor1, Ferrari's 2022 financial year earnings call - which detailed record financial results for 2022 - revealed that the Prancing Horse will launch four new models before the end of 2023, with another 11 to follow over the next three years (2023-2026). As is typical of the brand, no further details were provided, but it appears that Ferrari will average five models per year. What will these be?
CarBuzz.com
66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0