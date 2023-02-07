Suspect in deadly carjacking identified, believed to be at-large in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies identified the suspect in a deadly carjacking at a gas station Saturday night.

Detectives said they issued an arrest warrant for Paul Wayne Williams II, 32, on first-degree murder and various other charges for killing someone and attacking another with a gun while stealing their vehicle at the Shell station on 6605 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Williams and the two victims were recent acquaintances before the deadly incident, according to Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Deputies said Williams is wanted for first-degree murder while engaged in carjacking, armed carjacking (great bodily harm/death), attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

He also had unrelated warrants for drug trafficking, felon in possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence — among other charges.

The suspect is believed to be somewhere in the Tampa area. If you know where he is, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.



