Death notices for Jan. 8 – Feb. 7
Steven Arsenault, age 76, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Felipe Gonzalez, age 80, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Ronald Richardson, age 67, of Paso...
443-unit housing development approved in Santa Maria
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council gave the green light for the construction of 443 housing units that would be part of the ongoing Betteravia Plaza megadevelopment.
Paso Robles ends WayToPark app, has additional parking changes scheduled for March
PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Paso Robles has discontinued the WayToPark app effective today, Feb. 10. All parking sessions must be started using parking pay stations. Current parking rates remain free for the first two hours and $1 per hour afterwards, but that system is currently scheduled to change on Mar. 1 of 2023.
Search for five-year-old Kyle Doan continues: aerial search underway of Salinas River
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The search is still underway for Kyle Doan, 5, who has been missing since the January storms swept him away near San Miguel. On Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said it will conduct an aerial search of the Salinas River north to the Pacific Ocean.
Mountain lion spotted in Pismo Beach park, police say
The cougar was seen in the area twice this week.
Best dessert combo to order from Madonna Inn in SLO
Maybe you’ve seen the Madonna Inn from viral videos on the internet and they’ve popped up in my instagram feed too but I had no idea I would ever visit. This is a hotel famous for its over the top decor and individually decorated rooms-there are 110 of them! I was on a trip to SLO sipping a hojicha latte at Field Day Coffee (this cafe is really cute with delicious coffee and pastries too) and chatting with two lovely new friends I’ve made from their tourism bureau and I mentioned that I loved banana desserts. One of them immediately told me YOU MUST go to Madonna Inn, it’s only about 5 minutes away and they have the best banana cream pie.
Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 30. 2023. 19:00 —...
Another cliff collapse closes access to popular surf spot in Pismo Beach
Pismo Beach estimates that restoration of the areas impacted by landslides could cost up to $5 million.
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing teen
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials say a body found Sunday in the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc has been identified as a missing 14-year-old boy.
Paso Robles Police respond to stabbing, drive-by shooting on same night
– Paso Robles Police responded to two incidents Friday night in Paso Robles. At about 7:20 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to Walmart for a stabbing victim. The victim was reportedly stabbed three times in the Salinas Riverbed, before walking to Walmart for help. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in this case is described as a transient male wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, and blue jeans.
SLO County sheriff uses helicopter to search for missing boy swept away by floodwaters
Here’s where searchers looked for 5-year-old Kyle Doan.
Officials say kayakers discover body in river
Officials said a body has been found in Lompoc Valley on Sunday afternoon. Public information officer Mike Eliason said two adults in kayaks discovered the body of a missing male in the river.
Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River
Family members ask to help pay for 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona's funeral. The post Mom speaks out about 14-year-old son found dead in Santa Ynez River appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified the body found in the Santa Ynez River on Sunday to be Alberto Corona Cabrera, 14, of Lompoc. The post Body found in Santa Ynez River identified as missing 14-year-old Alberto Corona Cabrera appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Army officer at Cal Poly accused of spying on girls in dressing rooms
An Army lieutenant colonel assigned as the head of the Cal Poly ROTC unit faces criminal charges after a preteen girl found a spy camera in a dressing room at a store in Pismo Beach. The girl thought it was a key fob that had been dropped in the dressing room.
Local Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
The company's latest list of closures include about 90 stores across the country as it attempts to avoid financial ruin.
SLO County supervisors set rules for free overnight RV parking: ‘A win for everyone’
Here’s how the new SLO County camping regulations work.
Chilly daytime highs and a chance of rain
A cooling trend began Friday, but daytime highs were warm and well above seasonal average. By Saturday, temperatures rapidly cool due to a storm system approaching the region. Scattered, light showers are expected for much of the day Saturday. While rainfall totals are underwhelming, the sunny and warm weather will be replaced by cloudy and cool conditions.
Santa Maria Police identify man killed in weekend shooting
The Santa Maria Police Department identified the man who was killed in a shooting that happened Saturday night.
Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle
A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
