Maybe you’ve seen the Madonna Inn from viral videos on the internet and they’ve popped up in my instagram feed too but I had no idea I would ever visit. This is a hotel famous for its over the top decor and individually decorated rooms-there are 110 of them! I was on a trip to SLO sipping a hojicha latte at Field Day Coffee (this cafe is really cute with delicious coffee and pastries too) and chatting with two lovely new friends I’ve made from their tourism bureau and I mentioned that I loved banana desserts. One of them immediately told me YOU MUST go to Madonna Inn, it’s only about 5 minutes away and they have the best banana cream pie.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO