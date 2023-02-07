ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe, CA

Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Jan. 8 – Feb. 7

Steven Arsenault, age 76, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Felipe Gonzalez, age 80, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Ronald Richardson, age 67, of Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Best dessert combo to order from Madonna Inn in SLO

Maybe you’ve seen the Madonna Inn from viral videos on the internet and they’ve popped up in my instagram feed too but I had no idea I would ever visit. This is a hotel famous for its over the top decor and individually decorated rooms-there are 110 of them! I was on a trip to SLO sipping a hojicha latte at Field Day Coffee (this cafe is really cute with delicious coffee and pastries too) and chatting with two lovely new friends I’ve made from their tourism bureau and I mentioned that I loved banana desserts. One of them immediately told me YOU MUST go to Madonna Inn, it’s only about 5 minutes away and they have the best banana cream pie.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 01/30 – 02/05/2023

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. January 30. 2023. 19:00 —...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police respond to stabbing, drive-by shooting on same night

– Paso Robles Police responded to two incidents Friday night in Paso Robles. At about 7:20 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to Walmart for a stabbing victim. The victim was reportedly stabbed three times in the Salinas Riverbed, before walking to Walmart for help. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in this case is described as a transient male wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, and blue jeans.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KEYT

Chilly daytime highs and a chance of rain

A cooling trend began Friday, but daytime highs were warm and well above seasonal average. By Saturday, temperatures rapidly cool due to a storm system approaching the region. Scattered, light showers are expected for much of the day Saturday. While rainfall totals are underwhelming, the sunny and warm weather will be replaced by cloudy and cool conditions.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Bicyclist Sustains Major Injuries in Collision with Vehicle

A bicyclist sustained major injuries following a collision with a vehicle in Los Olivos Monday afternoon. At 2:25 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighter paramedics responded to the area of Ballard Canyon and Bison Roads in the Santa Ynez Valley for a reported traffic collision. They discovered a bicyclist had been...
LOS OLIVOS, CA

