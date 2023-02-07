Read full article on original website
Related
NBC26
Southwest Airlines goes before Congress, apologizes for holiday snafus
Southwest Airlines leaders went before a Senate panel on Thursday, apologizing for a nearly week-long disruption in service during the Christmas holiday. Southwest has acknowledged that system failures were partially to blame after the airline struggled to resume normal operations following a massive winter storm. The disruption caused about 60% of flights to cancel during a week-long period.
Comments / 0