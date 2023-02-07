2/7 KVCR Midday News: Investigating CA’s High Gas Bills, Lake Elsinore Prepares for Poppy Mania, Hemet Charter School Wins Decathlon, & More

Read full article on original website
Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Has a very popular IN-N-OUT Burger RestaurantS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Lulu's Caafe' Restaurant Has a Second Location in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
Love Sushi is Located in Orange County, CaliforniaS. F. MoriOrange County, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Selma's Chicago Pizzeria is in Rancho Santa Margarita, CaliforniaS. F. MoriRancho Santa Margarita, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California gave Teslas to an isolated farmworker community. Why did the cars vanish overnight?
This story is part of the Central Valley News Collaborative — a bilingual, community journalism project funded by the Central Valley Community Foundation and with technology and training support from Microsoft Corp. The collaboration includes The Fresno Bee, Valley Public Radio, Vida en el Valle, Radio Bilingüe and the Institute for Media & Public Trust at Fresno State.
Abandoning high-speed rail will be more costly for California than the project itself
Delays and rising costs have given high-speed rail critics an opening, but proponents say that abandoning this crucial project now would be a mistake.
California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding
SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
Understanding California's relationship with the Colorado River
It may feel like California is flush with water at the moment, but look at the diminishing Colorado River system, and it becomes clear the future of water in the Golden State is still very much in flux.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each
The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
KTVU FOX 2
California lawmaker wants to stop police officers from buying illegal guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California senator wants to make it illegal for police officers to buy illegal handguns. This week, Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley) introduced SB 377, which would close a loophole that now allows California law enforcement officers to buy illegal handguns for their personal use or to resell them.
This Small California City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
From San Diego to San Fransisco, California is home to some of the most exciting big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that California's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing.
Nevada governor declares state of emergency following fuel pipeline leak in California
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state emergency Friday night after a leak was detected in a pipeline that supplies fuel to Las Vegas. The leak was detected Thursday at a pumping station in Long Beach, California, said Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, which operates the impacted pipeline. A spokesperson for...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
New Study Exposes $4.5 Billion in “Hidden State Taxes” on California Utility Bills – Climate Mandates Add Even More Costs
The original story can be read here. California politicians are trying to shift the blame for high electricity and gas rates to private utilities, but a new report from the Transparency Foundation reveals “hidden state taxes” and state climate change mandates are causing Californians to pay 67.1% more for electricity and 30.1% more for natural gas than national average.
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
goldrushcam.com
California State Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes Introduce Child Care Reform Legislation
February 10, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Thursday, Senator Monique Limón and Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes (D- Colton) introduced legislation to address the growing child care crisis. This legislation seeks to make child care more affordable for families while also increasing provider pay. Specifically, SB...
ksro.com
SUV Drivers Could be Charged Extra for Weight in California
California SUV drivers could be opening their wallet for the state. The San Francisco Chronicle reports a new bill would look into the possibility of charging fees based on vehicle weight. AB 251 was introduced by Democrat Chris Ward and would have the state’s Transportation Commission look into how much a weight fee could cost. The goal is to use the funds for safety improvements on streets. If approved it would be a while until the study is submitted, which would be the end of 2025. Vehicle weight fees aren’t uncommon in the U.S. as a number of states, including Florida and New York, require those charges.
foxla.com
Pío Pico: Last California Governor under Mexican rule
LOS ANGELES - He was California’s last governor before it became part of the United States and he served the population proudly not just once, but twice. Pío de Jesus Pico was a man of wealth, power and privilege, and he was Afro-Mexican. He's a part of California’s history that few know today.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Why Are My Electric & Gas Bills So High?
That’s a question I’ve been asking myself and a frequent question my office has received. I’m asking the same questions, and it appears the answers aren’t simple, but there needs to be a solution. As trending Federal Government and State energy policies are focused on switching...
Californians receiving Climate Credits early to offset high natural gas bills
SoCalGas sent out an email to its customers letting them know a $50.77 credit will appear on their current or next bill.
vidanewspaper.com
California Voters Will Decide On A Veto Referendum Repealing The Oil And Gas Regulation Law In 2024
The California Secretary of State announced that a veto referendum seeking to repeal Senate Bill 1137 (SB 1137) had qualified for the 2024 ballot on Feb. 3. If upheld by voters, SB 1137 would require all oil or gas production facilities or wells within a health protection zone to comply with new regulations. Health protection zones are areas within 3,200 feet of a sensitive receptor. Sensitive receptors include residences, education facilities, daycare centers, colleges and universities, community resource centers, health care facilities, live-in housing, prisons and detention centers, and any building housing a business open to the public.
Eastvale, CA real estate market update
In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for Eastvale, California, which is located in Riverside County.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See teacher pay for each California school district. Most teachers got a modest pay raise
Teacher pay in California rose modestly last school year — but not as fast as inflation. Average teacher pay in California public schools rose to $88,508 in the 2020-21 school year, an increase of 3.1% from 2020-21, new state data show. By comparison, inflation rose by about 8.6% from...
San Jacinto, CA real estate market update
In this California housing market update I will be covering the January 2023 and February 2023 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside County.
proclaimerscv.com
California: Incentives for Buying Electric Vehicle to Increase for People with Low to Moderate Income
Car buyers should check the eligibility requirements for the CVRP and the Federal Tax Credit when considering incentives upon their purchase, reminded Melanie Turner, a spokesperson of the Air Resource Board. Incentives for California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project. Most California residents qualify for the standard CVRP as long as they...
Comments / 1