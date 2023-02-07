Read full article on original website
Missing Michigan Teen Who Was Found in Closet Likely Had Help From Her Mother Escaping Foster Care, Officials Say
A mother "helped facilitate" her 14-year-old daughter leaving foster care when the girl went missing for a year, officials said. The teen was found hiding and pregnant in Michigan this week, officials said Friday. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team discovered the teen, reported missing Sept. 3, 2021, in a closet about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson said.
Reporter Arrested During News Event on Ohio Train Derailment
A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. NewsNation posted video of correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested Wednesday in the gymnasium of an elementary school in East Palestine where Gov. Mike DeWine was giving an update about the accident.
Live Radar: Track Rain, Storms and Possibly Snow as System Moves Across Chicago Area
A system that moved in overnight from the southwest has already brought widespread, heavy rain and fog to the area, creating wet and potentially hazardous travel conditions across the area. Additionally, a wind advisory the south and southeast set to bring wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour...
Latest Data Shows 15 Illinois Counties at Elevated COVID-19 Community Level
According to the latest data from Illinois health officials and the CDC, 15 of the state's 102 counties are currently at an elevated community level of COVID-19, an increase from five counties last week. Of the 15 counties at an elevated level, one is currently at a "high" COVID-19 community...
Charges Filed in Death of Florida Woman Killed by Alleged Street Racers in Chicago
Charges have been filed in the death of a woman struck and killed by two individuals who are accused of participating in an illegal street race in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood last summer. Aaron Guerrero, 27, and Noe Garcia, 36, were both charged with aggravated street racing in the death...
Here Are the Most Popular Super Bowl Foods in Illinois and its 5 Neighboring States, According to Google Searches
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off in Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, many will undoubtedly be glued to the big game. But others who aren't as interested in football may be especially focused on the festivities, and of course, the food. With the Super Bowl two...
US Shoots Down ‘High-Altitude Object' Over Alaskan Airspace, White House Says
A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000...
Tests Negative, Sen. John Fetterman Leaves Hospital After 2-Day Stay
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman's office said he was discharged from...
$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Gas Station in Chicago Area
A winning Mega Millions ticket just made one lucky suburban Chicagoan $1 million richer. According to an announcement from the Illinois Lottery, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket matching all five numbers -- 9, 15, 46, 55, 57 -- was sold at the Dundee & Sanders BP gas station, located at 4095 Dundee Rd. in Northbrook.
As Millions Hold Off on Filing Taxes After IRS Request, Here's What to Know If You've Already Filed
As millions of taxpayers have been asked to delay filing their 2022 tax returns, those who may have already filed may be looking for guidance on the best course of action. The unusual request from the Internal Revenue Service comes as the agency works to clarify whether some rebates and refunds constitute as taxable income.
Brett Favre Sues Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, Auditor for Defamation
Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation. The...
