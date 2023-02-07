ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebewaing, MI

NBC Chicago

Missing Michigan Teen Who Was Found in Closet Likely Had Help From Her Mother Escaping Foster Care, Officials Say

A mother "helped facilitate" her 14-year-old daughter leaving foster care when the girl went missing for a year, officials said. The teen was found hiding and pregnant in Michigan this week, officials said Friday. A U.S. Marshals fugitive team discovered the teen, reported missing Sept. 3, 2021, in a closet about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Port Huron, Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson said.
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Chicago

Reporter Arrested During News Event on Ohio Train Derailment

A reporter was pushed to the ground, handcuffed and arrested for trespassing while covering a news conference about the derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio. NewsNation posted video of correspondent Evan Lambert being arrested Wednesday in the gymnasium of an elementary school in East Palestine where Gov. Mike DeWine was giving an update about the accident.
OHIO STATE
NBC Chicago

$1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold at Gas Station in Chicago Area

A winning Mega Millions ticket just made one lucky suburban Chicagoan $1 million richer. According to an announcement from the Illinois Lottery, a $1 million Mega Millions ticket matching all five numbers -- 9, 15, 46, 55, 57 -- was sold at the Dundee & Sanders BP gas station, located at 4095 Dundee Rd. in Northbrook.
NORTHBROOK, IL
