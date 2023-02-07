Read full article on original website
“MAGA Country!” Store Owners Tirade Against NativesMarcus RingoScottsdale, AZ
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
New Details In Arizona Missing Person CaseMCBuckeye, AZ
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
15+ Date Ideas in Phoenix ArizonaSadie SmileyPhoenix, AZ
Robbie Gould Does Not Want to Kick for the Bears Amid Free Agency
Robbie Gould does not want to kick for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Robbie Gould admitted he'll likely be heading to free agency this offseason, despite his interest in returning to the San Francisco 49ers, where he's played the last six years. "Obviously, I would love to...
‘Game-Changer' Devin Hester's Hall of Fame Moment Will Come
PHOENIX -- For the second straight year, Bears legendary return man Devin Hester was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame but was not chosen to be enshrined in Canton, Ohio. The Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced Thursday night and included nine inductees. Hester wasn't...
Here's What Time Super Bowl 2023 Starts, Halftime Show Details and More
Super Bowl weekend has officially arrived, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to face off in the nation's most anticipated football game of the year. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the team's third time in four years after clinching the AFC Championship yet again. Partaking in its second Super Bowl in six years is the Philadelphia Eagles, with quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm.
49ers' Nick Bosa Wins 2022 Defensive Player of the Year at NFL Honors
PHOENIX — It might not have been the ultimate goal of Nick Bosa’s 2022 season, but it was incredibly meaningful for the 49ers star to be named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. The football world recognized what a special player Bosa is during NFL Honors...
What Do Players on the Winning Super Bowl Team Get Paid?
What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Big goals get big rewards. Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday. On top of big earnings made...
Devin Hester Calls Non-Selection to Hall of Fame ‘Frustrating'
Hester calls non-selection to Hall of Fame 'frustrating' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Devin Hester was not selected to the Pro Hall of Fame on Thursday night for the second straight year in a row. And he was not happy with the outcome. "I mean, it's always frustrating when...
Justin Fields Shares His Affinity for Patrick Mahomes' Play Style
Fields shares his affinity for Patrick Mahomes' game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields is a student of the game, and a connoisseur of good quarterbacks. To that, he explained what he enjoys most about watching the game's best quarterback – Patrick Mahomes. "I like the way...
Brett Favre Sues Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee, Auditor for Defamation
Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits Thursday in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation. The...
Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors
Damar Hamlin just reunited with the people who helped save his life. More than a month after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, those who treated him—including Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical and training staff who helped the safety on the field, as well as staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he received care following the incident—were recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors event Feb. 9. Hamlin himself then joined them in a surprise appearance, where he reflected on his experience.
Why Bears May Have Advantage If Mike McGlinchey Becomes Free Agent
Why Bears may have advantage if Mike McGlinchey becomes FA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the big to-do’s for Ryan Poles this offseason will be to retool the Bears offensive line. Protection for Justin Fields was shoddy at times, and a lack of depth at several positions limited the unit’s upside when injuries started to pile up. The problem is, bonafide starters at key positions don’t often hit free agency.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson Wins 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award
Justin Jefferson captures historic Offensive Player of the Year award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Honors ceremony in Phoenix on Thursday night. Jefferson beat out Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill,...
Deion Sanders Calls Devin Hester's Exclusion From HOF ‘Idiotic'
Deion Sanders calls Hester's HOF exclusion 'idiotic' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One active Hall of Famer believes Devin Hester's snub from enshrinement to Pro Football's most coveted fraternity was a major mistake. "How can Devin Hester not be a Hall of Famer?" Deion Sanders asked Fansided. "This is...
Bears' Devin Hester Does Not Make Hall of Fame on Second Try
Devin Hester doesn't make Hall of Fame on second try originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Simply put, Devin Hester is the best return man in NFL history. But he’ll have to wait another year for a chance to be enshrined in Canton. On Thursday night, the Bears special teams superstar did not make the Hall of Fame in his second try on the ballot.
Bears' Justin Fields Got an MVP Vote
Justin Fields got a vote for MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Check it out, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields got a vote for the NFL's MVP award. Now, it was a single fifth-place vote, so it's not like anyone voted for him to actually win the award. But still, amid an offseason when some pundits are speculating about whether to trade Fields and draft a quarterback or not, it's significant.
Justin Fields Responds to Bears Trade Rumors
Justin Fields responds to trade talk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even with Justin Fields’ marked improvements in his second NFL season, there is a subset of Bears fans who want Ryan Poles to trade Fields for a boatload of picks and draft either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Most players say they ignore outside noise like that, but on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday, Fields acknowledged that he’s heard some of that talk. And for the first time, we heard him respond to that thinking.
Should Bears Trade Justin Fields? Ex-NFL GM Thomas Dimitroff Gives His Take
PHOENIX -- Thomas Dimitroff was the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons for 13 seasons. He was the architect of the roster that got them to Super Bowl LI, where they famously blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots. Dimitroff made countless difficult decisions as the lead man...
Should Chicago Bears Stay or Go? New Poll Shows Residents' Strong Opinions
NOTE: Lea esta historia en español aquí. Chicagoans have strong feelings about whether the Chicago Bears should move from Soldier Field to a new stadium in Arlington Heights, according to results released Friday in an independent poll commissioned by Telemundo Chicago, NBC 5, the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ.
White Sox Sign Free Agent OF Chris Shaw, Per Report
White Sox reportedly sign outfielder Chris Shaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox reportedly signed a free agent with a first-round draft pick pedigree on Wednesday, although it’s unclear if he fits into their major-league plans. North Star Sports Management announced that their client Chris Shaw is coming to the South Side.
Bulls Russell Westbrook Buyout Rumors Has Twitter Buzzing
Bulls Twitter not happy about Westbrook buyout rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the clock ticks down to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, fans pass around rumors and try to guess what their favorite teams will do as either buyers or sellers. For the Bulls, a last-minute report surfaced that Russell Westbrook may end up in Chicago if he receives a buyout from the Utah Jazz. On Wednesday, the Lakers dealt Westbrook to the Jazz as part of a three-team trade.
ESPN Ranks the White Sox' Pitching Rotation 7th Best in MLB
ESPN ranks White Sox rotation 7th best in MLB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN released their "Way-too-early" starting pitching rankings, slotting the White Sox as the seventh-best rotation in MLB. "There are mostly slight differences between the pecking order of rotations generated by this method and by the...
