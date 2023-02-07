ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Here's What Time Super Bowl 2023 Starts, Halftime Show Details and More

Super Bowl weekend has officially arrived, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to face off in the nation's most anticipated football game of the year. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the team's third time in four years after clinching the AFC Championship yet again. Partaking in its second Super Bowl in six years is the Philadelphia Eagles, with quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Damar Hamlin Joins First Responders Who Saved His Life at NFL Honors

Damar Hamlin just reunited with the people who helped save his life. More than a month after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game, those who treated him—including Bills and Cincinnati Bengals medical and training staff who helped the safety on the field, as well as staff from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he received care following the incident—were recognized at the 2023 NFL Honors event Feb. 9. Hamlin himself then joined them in a surprise appearance, where he reflected on his experience.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Chicago

Why Bears May Have Advantage If Mike McGlinchey Becomes Free Agent

Why Bears may have advantage if Mike McGlinchey becomes FA originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the big to-do’s for Ryan Poles this offseason will be to retool the Bears offensive line. Protection for Justin Fields was shoddy at times, and a lack of depth at several positions limited the unit’s upside when injuries started to pile up. The problem is, bonafide starters at key positions don’t often hit free agency.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Deion Sanders Calls Devin Hester's Exclusion From HOF ‘Idiotic'

Deion Sanders calls Hester's HOF exclusion 'idiotic' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One active Hall of Famer believes Devin Hester's snub from enshrinement to Pro Football's most coveted fraternity was a major mistake. "How can Devin Hester not be a Hall of Famer?" Deion Sanders asked Fansided. "This is...
OHIO STATE
NBC Chicago

Bears' Devin Hester Does Not Make Hall of Fame on Second Try

Devin Hester doesn't make Hall of Fame on second try originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Simply put, Devin Hester is the best return man in NFL history. But he’ll have to wait another year for a chance to be enshrined in Canton. On Thursday night, the Bears special teams superstar did not make the Hall of Fame in his second try on the ballot.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Got an MVP Vote

Justin Fields got a vote for MVP originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Check it out, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields got a vote for the NFL's MVP award. Now, it was a single fifth-place vote, so it's not like anyone voted for him to actually win the award. But still, amid an offseason when some pundits are speculating about whether to trade Fields and draft a quarterback or not, it's significant.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Responds to Bears Trade Rumors

Justin Fields responds to trade talk originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Even with Justin Fields’ marked improvements in his second NFL season, there is a subset of Bears fans who want Ryan Poles to trade Fields for a boatload of picks and draft either Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud. Most players say they ignore outside noise like that, but on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Thursday, Fields acknowledged that he’s heard some of that talk. And for the first time, we heard him respond to that thinking.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox Sign Free Agent OF Chris Shaw, Per Report

White Sox reportedly sign outfielder Chris Shaw originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox reportedly signed a free agent with a first-round draft pick pedigree on Wednesday, although it’s unclear if he fits into their major-league plans. North Star Sports Management announced that their client Chris Shaw is coming to the South Side.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls Russell Westbrook Buyout Rumors Has Twitter Buzzing

Bulls Twitter not happy about Westbrook buyout rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the clock ticks down to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, fans pass around rumors and try to guess what their favorite teams will do as either buyers or sellers. For the Bulls, a last-minute report surfaced that Russell Westbrook may end up in Chicago if he receives a buyout from the Utah Jazz. On Wednesday, the Lakers dealt Westbrook to the Jazz as part of a three-team trade.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

ESPN Ranks the White Sox' Pitching Rotation 7th Best in MLB

ESPN ranks White Sox rotation 7th best in MLB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN released their "Way-too-early" starting pitching rankings, slotting the White Sox as the seventh-best rotation in MLB. "There are mostly slight differences between the pecking order of rotations generated by this method and by the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
90K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy