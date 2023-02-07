ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dancehallmag.com

Blacka’s ‘Little Dancas’ For Reggae Month Showcase And Fundraiser

International dance choreographer Blacka Di Danca views dance as a tool for social transformation, the philosophy behind his Little Danca program which will host its debut reggae month showcase on February 11 at Pon Top Grill, 29 Westminster Road, Kingston. Established in 2016 with bases in Jamaica and the US,...
dancehallmag.com

Skillibeng Claps Back At Gage With His Streaming Numbers

Dancehall deejay Gage got quite the clap back after cheekily asking Skillibeng why he hasn’t produced any hit songs of late. “Skillibeng, wha gwaan wid di beng?” Gage asked in his recent song Wha Gwaan. “Shell the place and from the contract sign, not a hit again,” he went on in the lyrics.
dancehallmag.com

Seanizzle Says Jamaican Trap In Retrograde, Dancehall On Its Way Back

According to Rum and Red Bull producer Seanizzle, Dancehall is emerging out of the commercial slump that gave rise to the local dominance of Jamaican Trap, which, after close to a decade, appears to now be in retrograde. “It’s a new era; Trap came and did its thing. But the...
dancehallmag.com

Usain Bolt Thanks Fans After Receiving Billboard Plaque

Sprint legend-turned-music producer Usain Bolt was in a mood of gratitude on Saturday after receiving a Billboard plaque for his Country Yutes album, which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart in 2021. Across his various social media accounts, the icon shared a photo of himself holding...
dancehallmag.com

Stylo G Shares Photos Of New Apartment In Jamaica: “God Is Good, My Smile Is Big!”

British Jamaican Dancehall artist Stylo G shared that he recently purchased an upscale apartment in the Kingston hills of his homeland Jamaica. The Dumpling artist, whose real name is Jason McDermott, said he was living out every ghetto youth’s dream, alongside a string of photos of the 1,027 sq feet crib, which features 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
dancehallmag.com

Masicka Signs With Def Jam

Dancehall star Masicka has all but confirmed his new relationship with American label Def Jam Recordings, under which he’s released his latest single Pieces featuring Jahshii. Def Jam, one of many divisions of Universal Music Group, is based in Manhattan, New York, and is known for its work with...
dancehallmag.com

Kranium Thrills On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ — Watch

Dancehall artist Kranium was a featured guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show on NBC on Friday (February 10). The Nobody Has To Know hitmaker performed Special Woman — one of the singles off his latest EP titled In Too Deep. Kranium, who was joined by a live band for...
