Chicago, IL

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Yardbarker

Three potential cuts for the Chicago Bears

It can be argued no team is in better financial shape heading into 2023 than the Chicago Bears, whose $98.63 million in cap space is the most of any team next season. While the Bears don’t exactly need to make a round of cuts to be cap compliant, they could still save some money by trimming some fat from their roster.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Vladimir Tarasenko Trade to Rangers Impacts Blackhawks, Patrick Kane

How Tarasenko trade to Rangers impacts Hawks, Kane originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A major domino fell on Thursday after the New York Rangers acquired six-time 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko — and depth defenseman Niko Mikkola — from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023, a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024, defenseman prospect Hunter Skinner and bottom-six forward Sammy Blais. The Blues also retained 50 percent of Tarasenko's $7.5 million salary.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Chicago Bears moving to close on Arlington Heights property?

The Chicago Bears are moving closer to the purchase of the Arlington Heights property. There are a lot of story lines surrounding the Chicago Bears’ franchise in the 2023 offseason, headlined by having the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and a lot of cap space to work in free agency. But a story that shouldn’t be forgotten is the franchise’s pursuit of the Arlington Heights racetrack property.
CHICAGO, IL
WIVB

Jim McMahon recalls shock of getting picked by the Bears

(NEXSTAR) – Jim McMahon still rocks a pair of sunglasses as well as anyone associated with the NFL, but the Chicago Bears fan favorite wasn’t able to play it cool on draft day 1982. In an interview with Jarrett Payton — son of Bears great Walter Payton —...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Deion Sanders Calls Devin Hester's Exclusion From HOF ‘Idiotic'

Deion Sanders calls Hester's HOF exclusion 'idiotic' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One active Hall of Famer believes Devin Hester's snub from enshrinement to Pro Football's most coveted fraternity was a major mistake. "How can Devin Hester not be a Hall of Famer?" Deion Sanders asked Fansided. "This is...
OHIO STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's What Time Super Bowl 2023 Starts, Halftime Show Details and More

Super Bowl weekend has officially arrived, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to face off in the nation's most anticipated football game of the year. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the team's third time in four years after clinching the AFC Championship yet again. Partaking in its second Super Bowl in six years is the Philadelphia Eagles, with quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
