Beenie Man Weighs In On Bounty Killer, Mr. Vegas’ Feud
King of the Dancehall Beenie Man has weighed in on the ongoing and deep-rooted feud between Bounty Killer and Mr. Vegas, which seems to have peaked for yet another round. “Mi nuh like dis war wid [Mr.] Vegas and Bounty Killer because it nuh mek no sense,” Beenie Man told host Jaii Fraiis on the ‘Let’s Be Honest’ podcast, which aired on February 10.
Blacka’s ‘Little Dancas’ For Reggae Month Showcase And Fundraiser
International dance choreographer Blacka Di Danca views dance as a tool for social transformation, the philosophy behind his Little Danca program which will host its debut reggae month showcase on February 11 at Pon Top Grill, 29 Westminster Road, Kingston. Established in 2016 with bases in Jamaica and the US,...
Seanizzle Says Jamaican Trap In Retrograde, Dancehall On Its Way Back
According to Rum and Red Bull producer Seanizzle, Dancehall is emerging out of the commercial slump that gave rise to the local dominance of Jamaican Trap, which, after close to a decade, appears to now be in retrograde. “It’s a new era; Trap came and did its thing. But the...
Masicka Signs With Def Jam
Dancehall star Masicka has all but confirmed his new relationship with American label Def Jam Recordings, under which he’s released his latest single Pieces featuring Jahshii. Def Jam, one of many divisions of Universal Music Group, is based in Manhattan, New York, and is known for its work with...
Seanizzle Awaiting Clearance From Busta Rhymes For Nadg’s ‘We A Run E Grung’ Single
Dancehall music producer Seanizzle is reveling in the success of Nadg’s We A Run E Grung single on the Busta Beat riddim, which has been propelled internationally, via a TikTok dance challenge, attracting millions of views. According to the One Day producer, the original song, which was produced by...
Koffee’s ‘Toast’ Goes Platinum In The UK
Toast, the breakthrough single from Jamaican Reggae singer Koffee, was certified Platinum in the United Kingdom on Friday (February 10). According to the British Phonographic Industry (BPI), the song was issued the Brit Certified Platinum Award for sales and streaming exceeding 600,000 units in the UK, as measured by The Official Charts Company.
Popcaan Eyes Next Album, “ASAP!”
While Dancehall artist Popcaan is still promoting his fifth studio album Great Is He (GIHE), he’s already thinking about his next studio project. “Definitely a world tour, and a next album—ASAP!” Popcaan said during a sit down about his career and other aspirations, dubbed ‘Great Is He Album: A Conversation With Popcaan.”
Beenie Man Says He’d ‘Give Up’ Music If He Felt The New Generation Could Manage
The three-decade relevance of Dancehall giants Beenie Man and Bounty Killer is as awe-inspiring for some as it is superfluous for others. The ‘Doctor’ touched on the latter during a Let’s Be Honest interview aired on Friday, declaring that he’d gladly throw in the towel if he felt the new generation could manage.
Throwback Thursday: Beenie Man, Ms. Thing’s ‘Dude’
Dude, the smash hit by Beenie Man and Miss Thing, had such a stranglehold on Dancehall music in 2003, that you just had to be there to truly get it. From being an easy favorite at over-the-top Dancehall parties and public functions, to oddly being the song of choice for many a Jamaican school buses – mornings and evenings – this cult classic holds its own whenever it needs to, and is this week’s focus of our Throwback Thursday series.
