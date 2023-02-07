Dude, the smash hit by Beenie Man and Miss Thing, had such a stranglehold on Dancehall music in 2003, that you just had to be there to truly get it. From being an easy favorite at over-the-top Dancehall parties and public functions, to oddly being the song of choice for many a Jamaican school buses – mornings and evenings – this cult classic holds its own whenever it needs to, and is this week’s focus of our Throwback Thursday series.

2 DAYS AGO