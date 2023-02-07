ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

5 Ways to Protect Your Business from Climate Change Disaster

By John Boitnott
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCxQj_0kfaZz4600

Severe weather is the new normal. Recent floods in California, tornadoes in Alabama, and freezing temperatures in New York are just the tip of the ever-melting iceberg. In 2022 alone, the United States experienced 18 natural disasters , including wildfires, severe storms, tropical cyclones, flooding, freezing, and drought, costing $1 billion dollars.

Research indicates that climate disasters will become more frequent and produce more damage. In 1980, the US experienced just $3 billion in climate events. But these events have steadily increased, hitting $22 billion in damages in 2020.

Your business doesn't have to suffer from a lack of preparedness. From picking the right property to weather-proofing your infrastructure, here are five ways to be resilient in the face of climate change.

Related: 3 Apps to Prepare Your Startup for Severe Weather

1. Understand your location

Knowing the climate risks of your area will help avoid high costs down the road. But this could be harder than it sounds given that, in some cases, property owners may not share information, such as flood history, with a prospective buyer or may not have that information to start with.

Thankfully, there are ways to find out about potential risks. For example, depending on which state you live in, there may be flood disclosure laws that make finding out about your property much easier.

In Texas, sellers must tell you everything, including whether or not there was previous water damage due to flooding or if the property is located in a 100-year or 500-year floodplain or a reservoir. Other states, like Minnesota, require sellers to disclose anything that could "adversely and significantly impact a buyer's use and enjoyment of the property." Some states, such as Utah, have no requirements to disclose past information.

If your state does not require any disclosures, you can do your research. Websites like FEMA National Risk Index , Risk Factor , and Climate Check let you search properties by address and calculate risk.

Related: Do You Have the Right Insurance for Your Business? Here's How to Understand Your Options

2. Find the right insurance

Once you understand your risks, you may need to find insurance . This isn't as easy as it sounds. While insurance plays a crucial role in protecting property owners, insurance prices are rising as the industry is struggling to keep up with the demands of climate disasters. In 2021, the industry reached a 10-year high for covering losses from disasters at a whopping $42 billion , increasing premiums 12.1% between 2021 and 2022.

To keep up with these threats, the insurance industry is creating new risk rating systems for climate insurance. These new rating systems have increased insurance prices for many property owners. However, there are ways to reduce your risk rating by disaster-proofing your property.

As you look for policies, research the insurer's risk rating and find ways to lower your risks.

Related: This Company Turns Plastic Garbage Into Construction Materials

3. Prevent damage before the storm

Given the high price of insurance and the instability in the industry, preventing weather damage will help you avoid high costs. Flooding and high winds cause most of the damage. For intense winds, protecting windows, securing roofing, and securing loose items will do most of the job, but water damage may require more preparation.

Whether designing a new building or retrofitting an old one, there are two ways to protect against flooding: "wet floodproofing" and "dry floodproofing."

For wet floodproofing, water-resistant building materials and a first story with minimal usage, reserved for light storage or parking, allow water to flow through the first level of the building without taking down the structure. For "dry floodproofing," you can seal the building to flood waters and use removable barriers to keep water away from the structure.

While these upgrades may be costly, you can qualify for funding to help reduce costs. For example, you can get financial assistance through a Hazard Mitigation Grant .

If you experience damage from a flood, you may be able to get support from your local government to implement changes as you rebuild. In San Francisco, the city government launched a relief program offering up to $5,000 for businesses that experienced damage in the flood zone and $2,000 for companies outside the zone.

Related: 3 Steps to Prepare Your Business for Wildfire Season

4. Protect against fires

Depending on where you live, you may be at greater risk from wildfires.

Invest in fire-grade materials, including mesh screening and non-combustible gutters and fences, to help keep embers out of your home and prevent fire from entering. You can also purchase non-flammable plants to build a barrier between your home and fire.

As with storm damage, if your local government has a Hazard Mitigation Grant, they may be able to help fund some upgrades to help you protect against fires.

5. Participate in resilience hubs

Most of these solutions have focused on long-term strategies, but disasters also have immediate consequences. Be sure to stock up on water and food and have an evacuation plan.

Find out if your area has a "resilience hub," which are designed to provide shelter, clean energy, and other resources to communities immediately following extreme weather events. Participating in developing these hubs can help ensure your business continues to thrive during disasters.

Related: 3 Ways Tech Entrepreneurs Can Help, and Grow, During a Natural Disaster

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor

The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That's part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
Phys.org

Past records help to predict different effects of future climate change on land and sea

Ongoing climate change driven by greenhouse gas emissions is often discussed in terms of global average warming. For example, the landmark Paris Agreement seeks to limit global warming to 1.5 ⁰C, relative to pre-industrial levels. However, the extent of future warming will not be the same throughout the planet. One of the clearest regional differences in climate change is the faster warming over land than sea. This "terrestrial amplification" of future warming has real-world implications for understanding and dealing with climate change.
Nevada Current

It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popular Science

A new ‘science’ textbook wants to make students believe climate change doesn’t exist

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. After decades of intense public debate and misinformation campaigns, nearly three-quarters of Americans now accept that climate change is happening; not only that, more than half understand it is caused by human activity. This shift has forced fossil fuel companies — and the organizations they fund — to alter their tactics to avoid regulation. Where they once denied climate science outright, companies now engage in “discourses of delay,” publicly accepting the science but working to stall climate policy by redirecting blame, pushing non-transformative solutions, and emphasizing the downsides of taking action.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

ExxonMobil should ‘own up and pay up’ for heating planet, government’s climate adviser says

Oil and gas giant ExxonMobil should “own up and pay up” for the role it has played in accelerating climate change, a Conservative peer and government climate advisor has said.Lord Deben, the former Tory environment secretary and cabinet minister under Margaret Thatcher, accused the US multinational of “denying the facts” and singled it out for refusing to take “any responsibility” for heating up the planet.The peer’s comments came after research published in the Science journal said Exxon, one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, “skillfully” predicted global warming in the 1970s but then spent decades discrediting climate...
Phys.org

Forest management will have a stronger effect than climate change on the supply of ecosystem services, says study

Forests contribute to human well-being by providing a wide variety of ecosystem services to the society. The boreal biome is experiencing rapid changes both with the highest rates of warming on the planet and continued increase in demand for forest products. It is a real challenge to manage and adapt boreal forests to future warmer conditions and growing demands of forest products.
thehoofprint.org

Climate Crisis: Everything the High Schooler Needs to Know

Climate change is a massive problem that will have a lasting impact on planet Earth, yet it remains unaddressed. Any hope of preventing the already treacherous issue lies with us, the next generation. Here is everything the high-school student needs to know about climate change. Whether you’re watching Fox News...
Fortune

Environmental concerns are on the rise across the world–but Americans’ support for climate action has been stagnant for years. Here’s why

In 2006, "An Inconvenient Truth" raised awareness around climate issues in the U.S.–but the American public's support for climate action has been stagnating since. Back in 2006, Al Gore’s documentary An Inconvenient Truth became a cultural phenomenon. It also sparked a change in people’s minds and attitudes about the environment. The film “had a much greater impact on public opinion and public awareness of global climate change than any scientific paper or report,” climatologist Steven M. Quiring of Texas A&M wrote.
MedicalXpress

Seven ways to protect your health when cooking with gas

Cooking can pollute the air inside your house to such an extent that breathing in your kitchen may be as safe as breathing by a busy roadside. A poor supply of oxygen can prevent gas or solid fuels burning properly, which produces harmful pollutants such as fine particulate matter and nitrogen oxides which can irritate lungs, increase the risk of asthma, lung cancer and heart disease such as stroke.
AOL Corp

Gas stove battles heat up with new laws across the country

New fronts in the growing war over stoves are being opened at every level of government. On one side, pro-fossil-fuel politicians are trying to ensure that the market for gas stoves stays alive and well. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Feb. 2 introduced the Gas Stove...
ILLINOIS STATE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

87K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy