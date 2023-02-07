The Auburn Daily Show: Is Gunner Britton underrated?

Is new Auburn offensive tackle Gunner Britton underrated?

Auburn football added several studs on both sides of the ball. Gunner Britton, Dillon Wade, DeMario Tolan, and Keldric Faulk are all players that can have a huge impact on the 2023 Auburn Tigers.

Auburn basketball takes on the Texas A&M Aggies tonight on the road. Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers look to get revenge on the Aggies after dropping a game to them earlier this season.

On today's Auburn Daily Show, Lance Dawe and Zac Blackerby discuss the biggest impact newcomers this offseason and preview tonight's Auburn basketball game vs the Texas A&M Aggies.

Watch on YouTube:

Listen on Spotify:

