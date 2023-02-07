Read full article on original website
Related
moderncampground.com
City of Quesnel to See New RV Park & Campground in May
The City of Quesnel (British Columbia) is gearing up for the opening of its new park called “Quesnel Downtown RV Park & Campground,” which is set to open its doors to visitors in May, a local report said. The campground, located at the old public works near the...
moderncampground.com
Michigan State Parks to Close Temporarily for Upgrades
State parks in Michigan are set to temporarily close this summer and fall for much-needed improvements, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. A total of $250 million was made available to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to address critical needs in state parks and trails, as well as build a new state park in Flint, according to a report by Fox 17.
Comments / 0