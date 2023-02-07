ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Easy Broiled Shrimp

This broiled shrimp recipe is the easiest way to make perfectly juicy and crispy shrimp! Seasoned with cajun seasoning and served with a heavenly honey butter sauce. This shrimp tastes amazing on its own — but can easily be turned into a tasty main dish when served over pasta or rice.
Trail Mix Cookies

These yummy trail mix cookies are a handful of trail mix in cookie form! You’ll absolutely love these trail mix packed cookies for on the go or a sweet treat at home. We have some pretty delicious 5-star cookie recipes here on Fit Foodie Finds — everything from our monster cookies to our oatmeal chocolate chip cookies to our chocolate chunk almond butter cookies, but this is our first trail mix cookie! We hope you love this amazing cookie recipe as much as we do 😀

