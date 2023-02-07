On Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, the Washington Police Department received information that Joseph Hardison, W/M 45 years old of Washington, had possible bomb making material at his former residence. The Washington Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations searched several locations in the Washington area, including Highland Apartments and Park Boat Company. These searches resulted in locating several homemade explosives and explosive precursor chemicals used to manufacture homemade explosives. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to the general public.

