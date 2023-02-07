Read full article on original website
thewashingtondailynews.com
Fifteenth Street improvements planned for near future
The Fifteenth Street and Carolina Avenue area will look very different in the next three to five years if the City of Washington’s plans for the area come to fruition. The City of Washington is exercising its partnership of two years with Electricities of North Carolina and Retail Strategies, LLC to assist with recruiting and retaining traditional and dining businesses, Mayor Donald Sadler said.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Washington man arrested for homemade explosives
On Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, the Washington Police Department received information that Joseph Hardison, W/M 45 years old of Washington, had possible bomb making material at his former residence. The Washington Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigations searched several locations in the Washington area, including Highland Apartments and Park Boat Company. These searches resulted in locating several homemade explosives and explosive precursor chemicals used to manufacture homemade explosives. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to the general public.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pirate Nation mourns the passing of radio voice Jeff Charles
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Jeff Charles, East Carolina’s long time “Voice of the Pirates” passed away unexpectedly Friday in New Orleans while accompanying the men’s basketball team. Charles a former Washington resident, has been the Pirates broadcaster for 30-plus years. He called some of ECU’s most...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Pets of the Week: Feb. 11, 2023
Cat, Bambi – 0037. This adorable sweetheart is incredibly affectionate and she will bring so much love to a welcoming, forever family. Bambi is a gorgeous, 1 year old, American shorthair with an orange and white coat, and delightful tabby stripes. She arrived with two sisters, and they were adopted and rescued. Now, Bambi, ID No. 0037, is excitedly waiting for her turn. She is a wonderful, charming cat and, she is waiting to meet you at the Shelter.
thewashingtondailynews.com
State Senate passes Parents Bill of Rights; Bill draws local support and criticism
The North Carolina State Senate passed the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” (SB 49) on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The bill is meant to cultivate more transparency and communication between public school faculty and parents of students. It is meant to allow parents more oversight of materials and curriculum taught in their child’s or childrens’ classroom(s) as well as inform parents about their child’s mental well-being at school.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity PD makes arrest in break-in case
Chocowinity Police arrested Landon Buck on Jan. 8, 2023. Landon Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and Injury to Real Property regarding the Choco Tobacco House break in that occurred on Jan. 17, 2023. Landon Buck was confined at the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $8,000 secured bond. Chocowinity Police would like to thank the citizens for their outreach and support and also the Beaufort County Crimestoppers for their assistance.
