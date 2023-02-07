Read full article on original website
DJ Khaled offers full-ride scholarship to university student
MIAMI – DJ Khaled announced Thursday that he is offering a full-ride scholarship to a university student through his We The Best Foundation. The four-year scholarship will be awarded to a student looking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University. “I’m...
Miami police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old
MIAMI – Miami police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Model City area, the agency announced Thursday. Chrisette Bostic, described as 4-foot-9 and 115 pounds, was last seen Thursday wearing a black jacket with a green...
Miami-based Lyfe Brand clothing company set to close
MIAMI – A Miami-based clothing company announced last week they will be shutting down shop for good after ten years of business. Lyfe Brand, a clothing and apparel company that brought customers in South Florida and all throughout the world unique designs on high-quality lifestyle and sports selections, gave their goodbyes on social media.
REO Speedwagon Rocks Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach, FLA. – REO Speedwagon rolled into the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre and played to a packed house on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The band was formed in 1966 but really hit their stride in the 80s; with their 1980 album, “Hi Infidelity”, producing four top 40 hits and selling more than 10 million copies!
XXXTentacion murder trial: Defense calls credibility of state’s star witness into question
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Friday. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert Allen, 26, and Michael Boatwright, 28, for the murder, but...
Missing, endangered 75-year-old woman found in good health, police say
MIAMI – Miami police announced Saturday that a 75-year-old woman has been found in good health. Raquel Peña, described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, was last seen Friday wearing gray leggings and a Dashiki. Video shows burglars stealing safe from Miami home. NOW PLAYING. Police search for 11-year-old...
6-year-old receives treatment in South Florida after injuries from missile blast in Ukraine
MIAMI – A 6-year-old girl extracted from the front lines of the Ukraine-Russian war arrived in South Florida Friday evening to receive treatment from a missile that hit her home. Alisa Kulzhynska and her parents come from the city of Kherson, an area initially captured by the Russians but...
Fort Lauderdale city leaders unveil Progress Pride Flag ahead of festival
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale city leaders and residents celebrated the unveiling of the Progress Pride Flag Friday that is now along Sebastian Street and colored with meaning. The newly colored crosswalk was unveiled just before the city’s Pride of the Americas parade that takes place on Saturday....
Mother of Cutler Bay Middle School student lashes out at administration over bus beating
CUTLER BAY, Fla. – On Savannie Brown’s 15th birthday there was no quinceañera, instead she was subjected to a beat down while riding the school bus home. It happened on Friday, Feb. 3. Her mother, Johanna Velez, said she felt broken and hopeless. “Hopeless . . ....
Video shows Bay Harbor Islands robbery, part of alleged spree that landed 4 in jail
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – New video shows one of the robberies that police said landed an out-of-state quartet in jail this week. According to arrest reports, Miami Beach police arrested Mellani Cashier, 24, of Louisville, Kentucky; Tyisha Redd, 27, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Jayla Rushing, 21, of Mishawaka, Indiana; and Nashir Wells, 21, of South Bend, Indiana on Monday.
Family searching for owner of dog after 5-year-old brutally attacked in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The family of a 5-year-old girl is looking for answers after a dog brutally attacked her at a park in Fort Lauderdale Friday afternoon. Florian Becker, the girl’s father, said his wife and children were on a playground at Horrt Park around 1 p.m. when a woman offered them to pet her dog.
Witness intimidation allegations headline day 3 of testimony in XXXTentacion murder trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Day three of testimony in the murder trial of three men accused of killing South Florida rapper XXXTentacion continued at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday. Allegations of witness intimidation headlined the proceedings. Detectives arrested Trayvon Newsome, 24, Dedrick Williams, 26, Robert...
Official, employees testify in trial of former administrator after 12 deaths at Hollywood nursing home
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The manslaughter trial for the former administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills continued on Thursday. Although 12 patients died at the Broward County nursing home following Hurricane Irma in 2017, Jorge Carballo was charged with nine counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled person.
All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school
MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
Police: 2 juveniles die after being shot in car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after two juveniles were fatally shot overnight in Miami Gardens. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street around 12:25 a.m. Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they found a four-door sedan,...
Hallandale Beach co-op president taken to court after yelling obscenities at female residents
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – The president of a Hallandale Beach co-op building was caught on camera verbally abusing a resident who was walking to the laundry room. In fact, several women in the building have come forward to say they live in fear every time they walk out of their apartments.
BSO: Man arrested in connection with fatal Christmas Day shooting in Central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Christmas Day shooting in central Broward that left one man dead and another injured, authorities said. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudine Caro, Khambrel St. Hubert, 25, of Fort Lauderdale is facing one count of felony murder,...
Sheriff: Islamorada felon hits woman’s face with bug spray, gets jailed on gun charge
ISLAMORADA, Fla. – A multi-time felon who lives aboard a boat in the Florida Keys may well rack up another conviction after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance involving bug spray, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. MCSO spokesperson Adam Linhardt said deputies responded to the 73000...
Police: Homestead woman arrested in attempted $12K son-in-jail swindle
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A father got an urgent call from a man who said he was an attorney: his son had been in an accident and he needed to send $12,000 cash in order to have him released from jail. But police say the Miami-Dade dad was skeptical...
