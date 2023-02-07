ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Gables, FL

DJ Khaled offers full-ride scholarship to university student

MIAMI – DJ Khaled announced Thursday that he is offering a full-ride scholarship to a university student through his We The Best Foundation. The four-year scholarship will be awarded to a student looking to attend the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University. “I’m...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old

MIAMI – Miami police asked the public’s help in searching for a missing, endangered 13-year-old girl who was last seen in the Model City area, the agency announced Thursday. Chrisette Bostic, described as 4-foot-9 and 115 pounds, was last seen Thursday wearing a black jacket with a green...
MIAMI, FL
Miami-based Lyfe Brand clothing company set to close

MIAMI – A Miami-based clothing company announced last week they will be shutting down shop for good after ten years of business. Lyfe Brand, a clothing and apparel company that brought customers in South Florida and all throughout the world unique designs on high-quality lifestyle and sports selections, gave their goodbyes on social media.
MIAMI, FL
REO Speedwagon Rocks Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach, FLA. – REO Speedwagon rolled into the Pompano Beach Amphitheatre and played to a packed house on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The band was formed in 1966 but really hit their stride in the 80s; with their 1980 album, “Hi Infidelity”, producing four top 40 hits and selling more than 10 million copies!
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Missing, endangered 75-year-old woman found in good health, police say

MIAMI – Miami police announced Saturday that a 75-year-old woman has been found in good health. Raquel Peña, described as 5-foot-2 and 120 pounds, was last seen Friday wearing gray leggings and a Dashiki. Video shows burglars stealing safe from Miami home. NOW PLAYING. Police search for 11-year-old...
MIAMI, FL
Video shows Bay Harbor Islands robbery, part of alleged spree that landed 4 in jail

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, Fla. – New video shows one of the robberies that police said landed an out-of-state quartet in jail this week. According to arrest reports, Miami Beach police arrested Mellani Cashier, 24, of Louisville, Kentucky; Tyisha Redd, 27, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky; Jayla Rushing, 21, of Mishawaka, Indiana; and Nashir Wells, 21, of South Bend, Indiana on Monday.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Official, employees testify in trial of former administrator after 12 deaths at Hollywood nursing home

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The manslaughter trial for the former administrator of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills continued on Thursday. Although 12 patients died at the Broward County nursing home following Hurricane Irma in 2017, Jorge Carballo was charged with nine counts of aggravated manslaughter of an elderly person or disabled person.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
All clear given after bomb threat made against Broward middle school

MARGATE, Fla. – Authorities have given the all clear after a bomb threat was called in Friday morning to a middle school in Broward County, authorities confirmed. According to police, an anonymous phone call was received, making the threat against Margate Middle School, located at 500 NW 65th Ave.
MARGATE, FL
BSO: 15-year-old girl missing from Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to authorities, Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen around 2:40 p.m. Thursday near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street. Deputies continue investigation of North...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
Police: 2 juveniles die after being shot in car in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after two juveniles were fatally shot overnight in Miami Gardens. According to Miami Gardens police, officers responded to the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street around 12:25 a.m. Friday regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers said they found a four-door sedan,...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

