Mount Airy News

Greyhounds top Eagles on Senior Night

North Surry’s Cam Taylor (22) slaps the backboard as he scores a layup to put the Greyhounds up by 10. Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) blocks a 3-point shot attempted by North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch. Cory Smith | The News. Jacob Mitchell (30) scores under the basket...
Mount Airy News

Falcons grind out pivotal FH2A win vs. Cardinals

East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) drives to the basket while absorbing contact from Forbush’s Mariah Livingston. Brooklyn Gammons (25), who led East Surry with 10 points on Friday night, battles with Forbush’s Emily Eads (25) and Carrie Vestal for the rebound. Zach Colburn, Special to the News.
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry track stars have championship aspirations

Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt clears the high jump bar during the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference Championship. Surry Central’s Alexis Pedraza competes in the 4x800 meter relay at the Foothills 2A Conference Championship. Robert Money | The Stokes News. Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks looks to improve on a pair...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
thecarrollnews.com

Historic night in Hillsville

Frank Beamer holds his hand over his heart after receiving a second standing ovation in excess of 30 seconds on Monday after being inducted into the CCHS Wall of Fame. Frank Beamer receives a standing ovation during the ceremony Monday inducting him into the Carroll County High School Wall of Fame.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Interstate Littered With Jack Daniels

Jack Daniels truck overturns on North Carolina highway. Those eight words. For some of my friends and seventy-five percent of Nashville, coming up on that scene, with the nectar of Lynchburg, Tennessee littered everywhere, would be a dream come true. Well, it happened. And what a mess. The crash occurred Monday night at around 11. Thankfully, only one minor injury was reported. However, the cleanup was anything BUT minor as crews worked for the better part of ten hours cleaning up all the eighty-proof mess on Interstate 40 near the interchange with Interstate 85 in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy, Surry, Elkin schools eyed for earlier start date

A bill is moving through the General Assembly in Raleigh that seeks to allow local school districts the flexibility to choose the date at which instruction will begin at public schools. Surry County’s State House Rep. Sarah Stevens is among the co-sponsors of N.C. House Bill 51 that identifies Mount...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

New Chick-fil-A opening in King this week

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Chick-fil-A is opening in King this week, according to the company. The new restaurant will open on Thursday at 549 S. Main St. from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The King restaurant joins more than 30 other Chick-fil-As serving the wider Winston-Salem market.
KING, NC
WBTM

Update: Man Wanted in NC Injured in Danville Crash Following Vehicle Pursuit

A man wanted in North Carolina was injured in a crash on Saturday during a vehicle pursuit. According to a release from Virginia State Police, Gerald Eugene Carvin, 51, of Raleigh, NC was traveling south on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway.
DANVILLE, VA
thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

The Mark Templeton Band who will be performing this Saturday at the community center in Sandy Ridge at 6 p.m. Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome The Mark Templeton Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. Mark’s career spans over more than 35 years, and he has recorded more than 20 albums for Sonshine, QCA and ACA Records. He currently records under Homeland Records. Band members, in addition to Mark, are Karen Templeton, Jim Eanes, Tony Hensley and Paul Fincham. You don’t want to miss this performance; come on out and bring a friend!
SANDY RIDGE, NC
Mount Airy News

Local man claims big lottery prize

RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WXII 12

Late weekend storm to bring cold rain and winter weather for some

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The WXII 12 First Warning Weather Team is tracking wet and possibly winter weather this weekend. This may be difficult to believe, considering high temperatures hit the 70s on Wednesday and will be approaching 70 degrees again on Thursday. No matter how warm it gets, February is still prime snow season! If you bring cold air and wet weather together, snow is always a possibility.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

