Mount Airy News
Greyhounds top Eagles on Senior Night
North Surry’s Cam Taylor (22) slaps the backboard as he scores a layup to put the Greyhounds up by 10. Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) blocks a 3-point shot attempted by North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch. Cory Smith | The News. Jacob Mitchell (30) scores under the basket...
Mount Airy News
Falcons grind out pivotal FH2A win vs. Cardinals
East Surry’s Addie Phipps (33) drives to the basket while absorbing contact from Forbush’s Mariah Livingston. Brooklyn Gammons (25), who led East Surry with 10 points on Friday night, battles with Forbush’s Emily Eads (25) and Carrie Vestal for the rebound. Zach Colburn, Special to the News.
Mount Airy News
Surry track stars have championship aspirations
Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt clears the high jump bar during the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference Championship. Surry Central’s Alexis Pedraza competes in the 4x800 meter relay at the Foothills 2A Conference Championship. Robert Money | The Stokes News. Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks looks to improve on a pair...
thecarrollnews.com
Historic night in Hillsville
Frank Beamer holds his hand over his heart after receiving a second standing ovation in excess of 30 seconds on Monday after being inducted into the CCHS Wall of Fame. Frank Beamer receives a standing ovation during the ceremony Monday inducting him into the Carroll County High School Wall of Fame.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Interstate Littered With Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels truck overturns on North Carolina highway. Those eight words. For some of my friends and seventy-five percent of Nashville, coming up on that scene, with the nectar of Lynchburg, Tennessee littered everywhere, would be a dream come true. Well, it happened. And what a mess. The crash occurred Monday night at around 11. Thankfully, only one minor injury was reported. However, the cleanup was anything BUT minor as crews worked for the better part of ten hours cleaning up all the eighty-proof mess on Interstate 40 near the interchange with Interstate 85 in Greensboro.
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy, Surry, Elkin schools eyed for earlier start date
A bill is moving through the General Assembly in Raleigh that seeks to allow local school districts the flexibility to choose the date at which instruction will begin at public schools. Surry County’s State House Rep. Sarah Stevens is among the co-sponsors of N.C. House Bill 51 that identifies Mount...
New Chick-fil-A opening in King this week
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Chick-fil-A is opening in King this week, according to the company. The new restaurant will open on Thursday at 549 S. Main St. from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The King restaurant joins more than 30 other Chick-fil-As serving the wider Winston-Salem market.
North Carolina woman wins $100,000 after buying $20 scratch-off at convenience store
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Jean Hoover, of Fayetteville, bought a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Hoover bought her winning ticket from Fast Mart on North Reilly Road in Fayetteville. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize. After required state and federal […]
WBTM
Update: Man Wanted in NC Injured in Danville Crash Following Vehicle Pursuit
A man wanted in North Carolina was injured in a crash on Saturday during a vehicle pursuit. According to a release from Virginia State Police, Gerald Eugene Carvin, 51, of Raleigh, NC was traveling south on Route 29 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the roadway.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
The Mark Templeton Band who will be performing this Saturday at the community center in Sandy Ridge at 6 p.m. Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome The Mark Templeton Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. Mark’s career spans over more than 35 years, and he has recorded more than 20 albums for Sonshine, QCA and ACA Records. He currently records under Homeland Records. Band members, in addition to Mark, are Karen Templeton, Jim Eanes, Tony Hensley and Paul Fincham. You don’t want to miss this performance; come on out and bring a friend!
cbs17
Mountains to get Super Bowl snow; here’s what that means for central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A big change in the weather pattern Super Bowl weekend will lead to much colder and wetter weather for central North Carolina as well as some of the best snow chances of the season up in the mountains. Despite record high temperatures in the Triangle...
Mount Airy News
Local man claims big lottery prize
RALEIGH — Who knows how and why Lady Luck chooses to act as she does, but a local man who won a $132,313 Cash 5 lottery jackpot believes it was just a matter of the stars being aligned. Gary Shelton II of Mount Airy had visited Mayberry Mart to...
Driver captures video of Guilford County school bus running off road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A FOX8 viewer captured a video on his dash camera of a Guilford County school bus running off the road along N.C. 150. The driver had to make a sharp correction to get back on the pavement. Michael Sbihli watched the bus cross the center line and swerve for more […]
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
WDBJ7.com
Rockslide temporarily closes westbound Rt.58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockslide Rt. 58 in Patrick County resulted in a temporary lane closure Thursday morning, according to VDOT. The rockslide occurred near Howell Bottom Lane on Rt. 58. and caused the westbound lane to be closed. The crash has been cleared.
WXII 12
Late weekend storm to bring cold rain and winter weather for some
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The WXII 12 First Warning Weather Team is tracking wet and possibly winter weather this weekend. This may be difficult to believe, considering high temperatures hit the 70s on Wednesday and will be approaching 70 degrees again on Thursday. No matter how warm it gets, February is still prime snow season! If you bring cold air and wet weather together, snow is always a possibility.
EV charging station manufacturer chooses North Carolina to build chargers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Another piece of the market for electric vehicles will be built in North Carolina. The Economic Investment Committee of the NC Department of Commerce approved incentives Tuesday to lure the newly created Kempower Inc. to build a manufacturing facility for electric-vehicle charging stations in Durham. This follows Toyota’s construction of a […]
