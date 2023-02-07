Read full article on original website
Decatur approves homeowner roof replacement ARPA program, more at City Council meeting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Highlights of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting include a new residential roof replacement and accessibility improvement program, and an investment plan to redevelop the site of the former Garfield School, among others. Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) The council approved the Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) which will assist […]
nowdecatur.com
Decatur brightens lives with Night To Shine event
February 11, 2022- After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Night To Shine prom event made its return to the Decatur community. “I loved seeing familiar faces as well as new faces, and just seeing the community of volunteers that are back again,” Brian Talty, lead pastor at First Christian Church said. “With some of the guests from a few years ago, reuniting, is pretty special to have that long term memory to carry across.”
wglt.org
Sound Health: Bloomington pediatrician calls for a team approach to combat child obesity
The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidelines encouraging pediatricians to offer treatments earlier and at a higher intensity to children struggling with obesity. Pediatricians should be offering treatment to children ages 6 and above, but can begin treatment for those even as young as age 2, based on...
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
etxview.com
How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show
NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
nowdecatur.com
Decatur Park District holding hiring fair Friday
February 8, 2023 – The Decatur Park District is hoping to fill a number of positions during their hiring fair this Friday. The Park District is looking for both part-time and summer positions. According to Executive Director Clay Gerhard, they are hoping to fill around 500-600 positions. Many of those positions could be hired on the spot.
wmay.com
Sunday night deadline to become a Springfield police officer nearing
Sunday night is the deadline to apply for a chance to become a Springfield police officer. You can begin the process with an online application at the City of Springfield website. You will also need to choose a date to take the written and physical exams for the police department,...
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
wmay.com
Oak Ridge Cemetery to celebrate Black History Month too
During Black History Monty in February, visitors to Lincoln’s Tomb in Springfield will receive information about some of the prominent Black leaders who are buried at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Staff at the Tomb, which is also located at Oak Ridge, will distribute a set of four history education cards...
wmay.com
Statehouse measure would require Illinois EMS to wear body cameras
(The Center Square) – Illinois EMS workers would have to wear body cameras while on duty under proposed legislation introduced at the statehouse. Senate Bill 1306 was introduced by state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield. Turner said the idea came to her after the death of a Springfield resident who was allegedly strapped facedown on a stretcher by EMS workers.
WAND TV
Job market strong in Macon & DeWitt
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The job market nationwide remains strong. Unemployment is currently at a fifty-year low. If you need a job in Macon or DeWitt counties there are plenty available for all skill levels. Simply head to Work Force Investment Solutions at 757 W. Pershing Road in Decatur. Or call 217-872-5870.
wmay.com
Springfield police and fire unions make their city council picks
Springfield’s police and fire unions have endorsed a candidate in one of the contested races for City Council. Ward 7 candidate Brad Carlson says he has picked up the backing of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 5 and Firefighters Local 37. The unions said in separate statements...
wmay.com
Several major Springfield roads to be worked on over the week
There will be brief disruptions on several major roads in Springfield this week, as crews dismantle overhead sign truss assemblies. The first closure is scheduled for Monday from 9 am to 11 am, on South Grand between MacArthur and Glenwood. South. Grand will be closed between 8th and 9th Streets...
wmay.com
Meet Ducky and Coco- Our APL Pet Projects This Week
Ducky is a handsome 8-year-old white cat. If you are interested in adopting him, fill out an application at apl-shelter.org or come visit in-person at the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Road in Springfield. The APL is open every day from noon to 5 p.m. This beautiful girl has been...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
wmay.com
GreenTrac LLC to demolish asbestos riddled housing units in Poplar Place
The countdown is underway for demolition of dozens of units in the Poplar Place neighborhood. The Springfield City Council approved a contract Tuesday night with the low bidder for the project, GreenTrac LLC of Bunker Hill. Aldermen also approved an appropriation of more than $1.3 million for the work. Demolition...
collinsvilledailynews.com
HSHS Urges Frequent Hand Washing To Avoid Spreading Illnesses
SPRINGFIELD — Health care providers at HSHS Illinois hospitals encourage everyone to frequently wash their hands when exposed to highly touched surfaces to aid in reducing the spread of these illnesses like RSV, Influenza, COVID and more. “COVID, flu and RSV primarily spread through droplets in the air but...
wmay.com
Questions left unanswered concerning Graham correctional facility incident
It’s been weeks since an incident that sent around two dozen staffers and inmates seeking medical attention at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro, and there are still many unanswered questions about what happened. Shortly after last month’s incident, the Department of Corrections said it had found nasal spray and...
newschannel20.com
Bench trial set for teen accused of Lanphier stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
