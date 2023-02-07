Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Socastee Dollar Tree Robbery Suspect Arrested After Community TipJason GriffithSocastee, SC
The US Navy Has Released Photos of the Mission to Recover the Downed Chinese Spy BalloonThe Veracity ReportMyrtle Beach, SC
U.S. Navy is Still Recovering Parts of a Downed Chinese Spy Balloon After it Was Shot Down off the Coast of Myrtle BeachZack LoveMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Related
lootpress.com
R.D. Bailey Dam ranks as one of popular fisheries in state
Deep in the heart of Southern West Virginia, a rustic river valley cups a remnant of pioneer America. Rimmed by hills and high ridges, wholly within the borders of the Mountain State, the Guyandotte gets it start near Rhodell and snakes its way through six counties until it meets the mighty Ohio.
West Virginia State Police, first responders mourn trooper’s passing
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and first responders in the Mountain State are mourning one of their own. The West Virginia Troopers Association announced the recent passing of WVSP Sgt. Nathan Samples. The WVTA said in November that Samples had been fighting a rare cancer in his upper digestive system he was […]
WYFF4.com
Greenville couple's video of U.S. Navy ship landing North Myrtle Beach shore raises questions
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — UPDATE 2 p.m.: A U.S. Navy representative told WYFF News 4 that the vessel is working with the USS Carter Hall in the recovery efforts after the downing of the Chinese spy balloon. Lt. Cdr. Liza Dougherty said the Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC)...
Why you can bring home, eat roadkill in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Did you know that you can bring home roadkill and even eat it if you want to in West Virginia? West Virginia State Code §20-2-4 details what you can and cannot do with dead animals. Subsection E tells West Virginians how to properly take home roadkill. It says that if you […]
lootpress.com
Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply
WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
WMBF
FBI on Chinese surveillance balloon recovery off S.C. coast: ‘Much of the evidence remains underwater’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The process to recover all the evidence from the Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the Myrtle Beach coast may take a long time, according to the FBI. Senior FBI officials familiar with the operation gave an overview on Thursday of the...
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast
When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Teenager Found in South Carolina on Saturday, Was Missing Since October
The Williamsburg Police Department announced that a 14 year old girl who has been missing since October 01, 2022 was found safe in South Carolina. The female runaway was found in South Carolina on Saturday after a lengthy investigation by local, state and federal authorities. Officials with the Williamsburg Police...
Metro News
Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case
WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
OnlyInYourState
Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia
Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WSAZ
W.Va. delegates debate support for families
Staff at the South Point Local School District discuss how they will use safety grant funding to enhance safety and security. Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention. Updated: 5 hours ago. Law enforcement and first responder agencies have had a hard time with hiring during...
WSAZ
Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the story of a 15-year marriage -- 14 spent in wedded bliss, the last wrecked by violence as the victim hopes to use her misfortune to change state law. “It was the yelling, the screaming and the strangulation,” said advocate Ashley Elkins. “He had...
West Virginia's new bill aims to protect firearms purchases from government tracking
CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is considering a new bill that could significantly impact the rights of firearms owners in the state. The bill, known as the "Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act," seeks to protect the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Section 22, Article III of the West Virginia Constitution.
WSAZ
Brush fire burns 62 acres of land in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews with the U.S. Forest Service are working Friday in a wooded area near Lawco Lake, getting the last of any remnants of fire and smoke under control after a massive brush fire that happened Thursday. “That process is called ‘mopping up’ and essentially what...
West Virginia would make an unborn fetus a victim in DUI cases involving death
hree West Virginia state delegates introduced House Bill 3302 on Monday, January 6 to recognize an embryo or fetus as a distinct unborn victim for the offense of DUI causing death.
Possible debris from Chinese spy flight spotted in Carolinas, police ask residents to report more
Possible Chinese spy flight debris has been spotted on the coast of South Carolina, and police are asking area residents to report other possible sightings to authorities.
South Carolina Beach Ranked One Of The 'Deadliest' In America
Travel Lens found the 10 most hazardous beaches in the country, and one is right here in South Carolina.
WV governor: Train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday that chemicals from a train derailment spilled into the Ohio River in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia after a train derailed Friday in East Palestine, Ohio.
Can I legally marry my cousin in West Virginia?
WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – Can first cousins legally marry in West Virginia? While the topic may be taboo to some readers, the answer may surprise you. Marriage between cousins was considered a common practice for those entrenched in the same communities throughout several generations, as once detailed in an Inside Edition report. One of the […]
West Virginia allegedly has ‘secret prison rules’
The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia (ACLU-WV) filed a petition in court Friday over what it describes as secret prison laws.
Comments / 0