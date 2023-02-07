ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lootpress.com

R.D. Bailey Dam ranks as one of popular fisheries in state

Deep in the heart of Southern West Virginia, a rustic river valley cups a remnant of pioneer America. Rimmed by hills and high ridges, wholly within the borders of the Mountain State, the Guyandotte gets it start near Rhodell and snakes its way through six counties until it meets the mighty Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
lootpress.com

Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
BELLAIRE, OH
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast

When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case

WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WHEELING, WV
OnlyInYourState

Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia

Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

W.Va. delegates debate support for families

Staff at the South Point Local School District discuss how they will use safety grant funding to enhance safety and security. Ohio State Highway Patrol changes hiring requirements to help with retention. Updated: 5 hours ago. Law enforcement and first responder agencies have had a hard time with hiring during...
WSAZ

Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the story of a 15-year marriage -- 14 spent in wedded bliss, the last wrecked by violence as the victim hopes to use her misfortune to change state law. “It was the yelling, the screaming and the strangulation,” said advocate Ashley Elkins. “He had...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Edy Zoo

West Virginia's new bill aims to protect firearms purchases from government tracking

CHARLESTON, WV. - West Virginia is considering a new bill that could significantly impact the rights of firearms owners in the state. The bill, known as the "Second Amendment Financial Privacy Act," seeks to protect the rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution and Section 22, Article III of the West Virginia Constitution.
WSAZ

Brush fire burns 62 acres of land in southeast Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews with the U.S. Forest Service are working Friday in a wooded area near Lawco Lake, getting the last of any remnants of fire and smoke under control after a massive brush fire that happened Thursday. “That process is called ‘mopping up’ and essentially what...
OHIO STATE
WBOY 12 News

Can I legally marry my cousin in West Virginia?

WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – Can first cousins legally marry in West Virginia? While the topic may be taboo to some readers, the answer may surprise you. Marriage between cousins was considered a common practice for those entrenched in the same communities throughout several generations, as once detailed in an Inside Edition report. One of the […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy