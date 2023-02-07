SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two fishermen fell through the ice Saturday morning on Lake Champlain in South Hero. The two men aged 71 and 88 were in an enclosed Utility Task Vehicle out on the ice when they broke through. The 71 year old, from Williamstown, was pulled out of the water, transported to UVM Medical Center where he later died. The 88 year old, from East Montpelier, was located still inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SOUTH HERO, VT ・ 15 HOURS AGO