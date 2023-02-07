Read full article on original website
Dan Galdenzi: Putting an end to recreational trapping should be easy, right?
Vermont Fish & Wildlife will use our tax dollars lobbying the Legislature in favor of a small special-interest group, when it should be working for wildlife and the majority of Vermonters. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dan Galdenzi: Putting an end to recreational trapping should be easy, right? .
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Ice fishing adventure after dark
PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure after dark. She headed out to Plymouth to meet up with fishermen Zachary and Fisher McNaughton, and Vt. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Shawn Good. They gave her a...
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, February 11
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. VINS in Queechee is hosting an exciting event today. Catch their unique version of The Dating Game at 11:00 a.m. You’ll learn about the courtship rituals of bachelor birds featuring resident VINS raptors. It’s free with museum admission and a fun way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Anne McKinsey: Take care near streams and culverts; it’s trapping season
Trapping has been going on for years in Vermont, protected and promoted by the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, yet it hasn’t taken responsibility to proactively inform the public about it. Read the story on VTDigger here: Anne McKinsey: Take care near streams and culverts; it’s trapping season.
WCAX
Vermont celebrates 211 Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday, February 11 is 211 Day, celebrating the go-to, one-stop resource, Vermont 211. The free and confidential hotline took over 42,000 calls in 2022 for services ranging from housing, health, human services, job training, and food resources. There were over 24,000 referrals to those resources, something...
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
WMUR.com
Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes
TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
WCAX
New research raises concerns about Vermont moose population
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new research collaboration between Vermont Fish and Wildlife and the University of Vermont is raising concerns about the state’s moose population. Researchers say the mortality rate for young moose under the age of 1 is high, and female moose appear to be having fewer offspring annually.
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight features an orange truck with a bold name but it can relax a bit. Arctic Blaze is driven by Steve Cummings. The truck was named by students at Porters Point School in Colchester. Cummings has been driving with VTrans for 10...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Jessica Rabbit
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a young bunny who loves attention? Meet Jessica Rabbit!. The 6-month-old spayed female is ready to find her next home. The Humane Society of Chittenden County says she’s been very social with them at the shelter and she loves attention and getting lots of pets and scratches.
WCAX
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say two fishermen fell through the ice Saturday morning on Lake Champlain in South Hero. The two men aged 71 and 88 were in an enclosed Utility Task Vehicle out on the ice when they broke through. The 71 year old, from Williamstown, was pulled out of the water, transported to UVM Medical Center where he later died. The 88 year old, from East Montpelier, was located still inside the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WCAX
University of Vermont adds additional school and institute
UPDATE: Two fishermen dead after fall through ice in South Hero
Ice fisherman drowns in Lake Champlain
The Grand Isle resident’s death appears to be an accident, according to state police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ice fisherman drowns in Lake Champlain.
WCAX
Filming in Vermont: New report says state could do more to reel in films
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report says to attract more filmmakers to Vermont, we need more resources. It found that while Vermont has some factors going for it, studios are reluctant to come here because of infrastructure gaps and no incentives. Now, some in the film industry with ties to Vermont hope lawmakers will act on the information.
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
WCAX
Universal playground enters phase two at Oakledge park
The SHRED Act is getting another go as some lawmakers try to help national forests with ski areas keep money and make improvements. N.Y. Governor welcomes Vermont to hydrogen hub plan. Updated: 3 hours ago. New York’s governor applauded Vermont for joining an effort on clean hydrogen hubs. New...
WCAX
Firefighters from four towns battle Cambridge house fire
Breaking: Vermont State Legislators Seek to Outlaw Trapping
On Monday, February 6, a group of 25 state representatives in Vermont brought forth a bill that would outlaw trapping in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed H.191, the House bill seeks to “prohibit the trapping of fur-bearing animals” unless the trapping is done “in order to defend property or agricultural crops.” If signed into law, the bill would effectively end all recreational trapping by private citizens in Vermont.
1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
