Orange County, CA

Dee Pee
4d ago

government to busy throwing our tax money to Ukraine.. Americans hungry.. no money were paying higher prices to be a American ..I quit.. congress .. leadership.. all of you people need to go

The Cali Girl
4d ago

yup, all of these poor kids are going to be hungry. :( I feel so bad for all the families who depend on SNAP to feed their families 😞

Karen Sears
4d ago

Biden said it was over I wonder how the democrats like him now but FBI is now searching his home that is the good news let's get this guy out of office........

