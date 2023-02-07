Read full article on original website
Dee Pee
4d ago
government to busy throwing our tax money to Ukraine.. Americans hungry.. no money were paying higher prices to be a American ..I quit.. congress .. leadership.. all of you people need to go
Reply
16
The Cali Girl
4d ago
yup, all of these poor kids are going to be hungry. :( I feel so bad for all the families who depend on SNAP to feed their families 😞
Reply(8)
17
Karen Sears
4d ago
Biden said it was over I wonder how the democrats like him now but FBI is now searching his home that is the good news let's get this guy out of office........
Reply
4
oc-breeze.com
OC Health Care Agency granted $10 million for crisis mobile units
The OC Health Care Agency’s (HCA) Mental Health & Recovery Services (MHRS) team is being awarded $10 million dollars to expand its behavioral crisis continuum in Orange County. Funding is awarded from the California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) Crisis Care Mobile Units (CCMU) program. The program provides funding for county and city behavioral health departments to implement new and enhanced CCMUs. The HCA is one of many recipients, with over $140 million already distributed to similar programs statewide.
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
Stimulus update: California direct payment worth up to $1,050 to be sent in just three days
In three days, the final wave of the Middle Class Tax Refund will be paid to all California taxpayers.
orangeandbluepress.com
$28,00 One-Time Payment in California To Help Eligible Homeowners
The California Mortgage Relief Program is expanding again to help homeowners struggling with their mortgage payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief program is reaching out to more homeowners to offer financial assistance again. Officials announced Tuesday that three new groups will be eligible for financial assistance dedicated to homeowners whose mortgages had a “partial claim” or deferral, those who missed a second mortgage payment after June 2022, and those with a primary residence that adds up to four units.
ijpr.org
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end Feb. 28
The Governor’s office announced the State of Emergency would be phased out last October. California is one of the last seven states to still have an emergency order in place. In October, California Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly said that “while the threat of this virus...
proclaimerscv.com
Westminster CA Seniors and Veterans: $100.00 Grocery Assistance Program
Westminster CA – Eligible seniors and veterans can receive a $100 gift card through the Westminster First Grocery Assistance Program to help with grocery bills. The program was sponsored by Mayor Chi Charlie Nguyen, who stated that he believed it was crucial to utilize some of the $23 million the city got to assist the senior population of the city because they carried the “weight of COVID.”
IRS says California's Middle Class Tax Refund will not have to be reported as taxable
The Internal Revenue Service will not require California residents to report a payment from the state as taxable when filing their taxes.
oc-breeze.com
New law seeks to eliminate metallic balloon hazards
Some California cities have banned them, public safety campaigns have persistently targeted them and state legislation has even tackled them. Still, released metallic balloons continue to bedevil Southern California Edison and other California utilities, causing public safety hazards and hundreds of power outages yearly when they float into power lines and electrical equipment.
Low-income and don't own a car? Check if you can get $1,000 via new program
Unless you are living with family in a big city like Chicago or New York City, you will need your own car to go anywhere in the country. Most Americans own their personal vehicles that they use to travel miles. However, there are some people who cannot drive and prefer hiring a driver who can bring them anywhere.
Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?
Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
KSBW.com
Will the IRS say California's Middle Class Tax Refund is tax exempt? Lawmakers press for answers
The IRS could soon give Californians an answer as to whether they have to pay federal taxes for their Middle-Class Tax Refund. The confusion and mixed answers as to if the gas relief payments, which the state began issuing out last year, have led to the point where several California lawmakers are calling on the IRS to give clarity.
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?
Long Beach, California have launched a pilot program to give its residents $500 monthly. Applicants can enter a lottery-styled process to qualify for the money. Over 2,700 applications from single-income families were received. (source)
ksro.com
Over $800-Million Going Towards Affordable Housing in California
Millions of dollars are going toward building affordable housing across the state. Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that roughly 58 communities have been awarded more than 825-million to build 95-hundred homes. This is part of a new funding approval process that eliminates the need for a developer to submit multiple applications. Newsom says the new streamlined process aims to accelerate the development of new projects while saving time and money at the local level.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Why Are My Electric & Gas Bills So High?
That’s a question I’ve been asking myself and a frequent question my office has received. I’m asking the same questions, and it appears the answers aren’t simple, but there needs to be a solution. As trending Federal Government and State energy policies are focused on switching...
oc-breeze.com
2-1-1 Orange County commemorates National 211 Day
This Saturday, Feb. 11, is National 211 Day, a time to commemorate the 2-1-1 go-to resource that has helped more than 100,000 people in Orange County access help for immediate or long-term challenges last year. Nonprofit 2-1-1 Orange County (211OC), www.211OC.org, maintains a comprehensive information and referral system for community health and human services and critical support.
Californians can get up to $80,000 under the Mortgage Rescue Program
The Mortgage Rescue Program was created as a pandemic relief for two distinct groups of borrowers. The first group consisted of people who were unable to pay their mortgage loans or fell behind in their payments. The second, made up of those who could not pay their property-related taxes.
Americans can get $500 a month for six months
Low-income families are eligible to receive $500 a month for a little more time. The state of California launched The Oakland Resilient Families guaranteed pilot program in two phases. In June 2021 the first phase was implemented and applications for phase two were accepted from October 20 to November 3 of the same year. (source)
Meet Kathy Ireland: Rich California female has millions for education and needy families: Get in touch for money
Kathleen Marie Ireland is a renewed American fashion designer, businesswoman, and author. Most importantly, she is admired for her charity work. She was born in California and worked as a supermodel from the 1980s to the 1990s.
oc-breeze.com
California Public Utilities Commission: What is the California Climate Credit?
This month your natural gas bill will include a credit of $50.77 identified as the “California Climate Credit.” Your household and millions of others throughout the state will receive this credit on your utility bills. The California Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change....
calcoastnews.com
State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
Comments / 33