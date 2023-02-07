The California Mortgage Relief Program is expanding again to help homeowners struggling with their mortgage payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief program is reaching out to more homeowners to offer financial assistance again. Officials announced Tuesday that three new groups will be eligible for financial assistance dedicated to homeowners whose mortgages had a “partial claim” or deferral, those who missed a second mortgage payment after June 2022, and those with a primary residence that adds up to four units.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO