Glen Ellen, CA

Dangerous social media challenge involves gel pellet guns

BELMONT, Calif. - The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says a dangerous social media challenge involving a popular toy gun is happening throughout the county. Over the last few weeks they’ve received reports of random people being shot with gel pellets while recording the attacks on video. Gel pellet...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA

