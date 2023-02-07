Read full article on original website
KGUN 9
Former Benson football coach Chris Determan joins Buena's coaching staff
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Benson High School football coach Chris Determan is now an assistant coach for the Buena High School football team. The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing board voted this evening to approve the consent agenda, which included a contract for Determan. He will join head coach Joe Thomas' coaching staff as an assistant coach — working with the quarterbacks, defensive back and special teams.
