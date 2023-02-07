Have you ever stayed in a haunted hotel in Arizona? Our state has plenty to choose from, but the Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee just might be the spookiest of them all. Not only is this century-old hotel in the former mining town rife with ghost stories, but it also boasts a rich history that is nothing short of fascinating. Paranormal enthusiasts and history buffs alike will enjoy an unforgettable stay at this timeless relic.

BISBEE, AZ ・ 17 DAYS AGO