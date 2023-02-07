ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bisbee, AZ

KGUN 9

Former Benson football coach Chris Determan joins Buena's coaching staff

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Benson High School football coach Chris Determan is now an assistant coach for the Buena High School football team. The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing board voted this evening to approve the consent agenda, which included a contract for Determan. He will join head coach Joe Thomas' coaching staff as an assistant coach — working with the quarterbacks, defensive back and special teams.
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Sierra Vista | Shopping center in Arizona

The Mall at Sierra Vista is an indoor shopping center in Sierra Vista, Arizona, United States owned and managed by Kohan Retail Investment Group. It was constructed during the late 1990s. Sierra Vista was one of the fastest-growing communities in Arizona and the major population center for southeastern Arizona. The...
kjzz.org

One official launched Cochise County into months of election chaos

In rural Cochise County, the aftermath of the last election and the conspiracy theories that surrounded it are still playing out. As results rolled in after the 2022 midterms and Democrats outperformed expectations, calls of election fraud and conspiracy rang out from the farthest right flanks of the Republican Party.
KOLD-TV

Cochise County man facing attempted murder, other charges related to shooting in Sunsites

SUNSITES, Ariz. (13 News) - A Cochise County man is facing multiple charges after a shooting that left another man injured in January. According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Derek Smith of Sunsites, Ariz., was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 5, and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment.
OnlyInYourState

One Of The Most Historic Hotels In Arizona Is Also Among The Most Haunted In The State

Have you ever stayed in a haunted hotel in Arizona? Our state has plenty to choose from, but the Copper Queen Hotel in Bisbee just might be the spookiest of them all. Not only is this century-old hotel in the former mining town rife with ghost stories, but it also boasts a rich history that is nothing short of fascinating. Paranormal enthusiasts and history buffs alike will enjoy an unforgettable stay at this timeless relic.
