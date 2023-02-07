Read full article on original website
Related
Finding a New Partner: Tips to Fill Your Empty Life
Evaluate your wants and needs: Make a list of qualities you are looking for in a partner. Consider what is important to you, such as common interests, values, and lifestyle. Get out and socialize: Join clubs, attend events or volunteer to meet new people who share your interests.
Upworthy
People share 20 green flags you should look for in a new relationship
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 5, 2022. It has since been updated. Oh, to be in love. The honeymoon period of a relationship has your serotonin levels spiking all over the place. You couldn't be happier and everything feels like a positive sign from the universe. You can't wait to spend time with each other and feel like you've found "the one." While it's all fun, it can also blind you to your partner's red flags. During the initial part of the relationship, your first instinct is to always give your partner the benefit of the doubt when something feels off. While it's important to keep an eye out for red flags, it's equally important to check for "green flags." These are the basic characteristics that will give you an indication of what life will be like after the honeymoon period is over. Green flags are the key to a happy and fulfilling relationship. One Reddit user asked the community what green flags they looked for in a relationship and many responded. "Those in happy, healthy and fulfilling relationships, what were the 'green flags' you noticed about your partner early on in your relationship with them?" asked u/allen-freed.
Experimental intimacy: Partners Being More Practical And Intentional
Experimental intimacy is all about trying new things and sharing new experiences with your partner. It's about breaking out of your routines and having some adventures together. It's also about spontaneity – keeping things fresh by doing things that you may not have planned.
How to Declutter When You’re Depressed
Are you feeling overwhelmed and unmotivated to clean up your home? If a messy house leaves you feeling anxious and depressed, then it’s time to give some much-needed attention to this area of your life. Let’s talk about how to declutter when you’re depressed.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Staying Positive & Never Giving Up Hope
Jen Peachman actively believes when it rains, search for the rainbow. We have an extra-special Mortgage Mom’s interview for this edition. An industry friend faced what all mothers fear the worst, their baby being sick. I got to ask Jen Peachman, manager of strategic partnerships at Capacity, a few questions that will touch all of your hearts and give you hope for any challenges that you face! Moms (and dads) are superheroes with such strength!
Mental Health Author Shares Her 3 Best Ways to Turn Anxiety Into Career Success: ‘I Had to Learn to Work Differently'
Until age 30, mental health author Morra Aarons-Mele worked in high-pressure political and marketing jobs. And something was always off. "I couldn't figure out why I couldn't succeed," Aarons-Mele tells CNBC Make It, adding that she was smart and qualified, but always ended up crying in bathrooms. "It felt like my temperament was just not a fit."
How To Stop Overthinking Everything
We all overthink sometimes. But if you’re still kicking yourself because your kid caught COVID at a family gathering last year or replaying that awkward Zoom meeting on a loop in your brain, you’re trapping yourself in your own head — which can be exhausting and harmful for your mental health.
macaronikid.com
How to Help your Child Learn to Manage Money
Shopping with kids in tow is something a lot of parents dread! It seems like begging, crying, and tantrums often come from trips to the store. I used to dread it too, but I’ve found a way to keep the begging at bay, by teaching my kids about managing money.
Tips to Manage Your Time Like a Pro
“Regardless of putting in all the hard work, I still can’t keep up with my deadlines.”. “I had to work on the weekends to finish off my pending work.”. “I am working overtime daily. I can’t get enough rest. I am exhausted both mentally and physically.”
psychologytoday.com
Letting Go
Many of us are reluctant to change our perceptions or habits, even though we know we would be happier and healthier. Often our resistance to discontinue certain relationships, behaviors, and beliefs is based on fear. In those situations that must be maintained, adopting a new perspective may help alleviate one’s...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Simple Ways to Help Your Aging Parents
Knowing how to help them best can be challenging as your parents get older. Here are some simple ways to make their lives easier and give them the support they need. From helping around the house to staying in touch, these tips will go a long way in showing your aging parents that you care.
psychreg.org
‘Don’t Jump into Bed!’ Meet the Older Generations Sharing Their First Date Rules for Valentine’s Day 2023
Love is something most of us look for in our lifetime, and who better to get the ultimate advice when it comes to finding your soul mate than older generations?. To mark Valentine’s Day 2023 (14th February), care home residents across the UK have come together to share their words of wisdom and “First Date Do’s and Don’ts to Finding Your Perfect Match’” for younger generations across the globe.
psychologytoday.com
Managing "Should" Feelings on an (Almost) Day Off
Reducing work pressures can have unexpected consequences, creating expectations about using the new time well. Thinking about how much can get done on days off can create pre-existing, self-imposed pressure. Expectations aren't always easy to manage. They lead to "shoulds," which then lead to guilt and low-level agitation. A while...
thehypemagazine.com
The Dany Martin Paul Way to Get Fit Without Sounding Tired
Following the Coronavirus epidemic, diet and exercise have become a cornerstone of most people’s lives all around the world. As a result, the importance of lifestyle coaches, dieticians, and fitness trainers has increased significantly. “Carrying out this obligation to maintain men and women’s motivation is no less than an...
atimeoutformommy.com
Crucial Steps To Take If Your Child Gets Injured While Traveling
So you’re taking a trip with your family, and suddenly, your child is crying. Crying is normal, but this time is different. They’re claiming that they got hurt. Now what?. It’s possible that your child has an injury. We’re here to talk about what to do if you find yourself in this situation while on vacation. Read on to learn more.
Following the Right Direction in Life
We all want to feel like we are moving forward in life. But sometimes, it takes work to tell if we are making progress or just going through the motions. If you're feeling stuck, it might be time to take a closer look at your life and see if you're moving in the right direction.
Get More Done in Less Time: A Blueprint for Productivity
These days people often fail to make a balance between working hard and working smart, which leads to being more productive. People tirelessly work and put in a ton of effort to make things happen without realizing the simplicity of smartness involved in performing a task. Some give up even before starting, but you should able to maximize your output while minimizing loss with a right combination of productivity and efficiency, and this essay exactly discusses the ways to do it.
Reboot Your Life: Make the Change Possible!
In our fast-paced, constantly changing world, it's not uncommon to feel like we need a change. Whether it's a new job, a new relationship, or a new outlook on life, change can be scary but also exhilarating. This article is for you if you're stuck in a rut and ready for a change. We'll explore how to recognize the need for change, plan for change, adapt to change, and stay motivated throughout the process. So let's get started on your journey to rebooting your life!
sheenmagazine.com
How to Get Over a Break-Up
Going through a breakup can be a challenging time. It can leave you feeling lonely, confused, and overwhelmed. But it doesn’t have to be that way. With some guidance and a little effort, you can get through the pain and come out stronger on the other side. Here are some tips to help you get over your breakup and start feeling better.
