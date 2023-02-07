Read full article on original website
aledotimesrecord.com
'Most caring person ever': Galesburg woman remembered for her passion, work ethic
GALESBURG — Kristin Boyer was in her office when Amanda Matuszyk fell out of the sky and into her lap. Matuszyk had applied for a job at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg but had appeared for her interview at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria by mistake. Unsure where to go, she was brought to Boyer who made some calls to help figure out where she needed to be.
etxview.com
How faith helped a Bloomington couple build a longtime radio show
NORMAL — Bob and Lynn Johnston of the "Being Catholic" radio show will mark their 300th broadcast on Saturday. The couple began the show in 2014 on Normal-based Catholic Spirit Radio. Lynn belonged to a prayer group at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, where they had discussed how they...
1470 WMBD
Part of Peoria street re-named for retired Manual band director
PEORIA, Ill. – A retired high school band director in Peoria is the latest to receive his own street name in the city. A ceremony was held Friday to rename the area around Ann and Griswold near Manual High School as “George Graves, Junior, Avenue.”. Graves was band...
Central Illinois Proud
Retired teacher receives honorary street naming
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Friday afternoon, friends, family and old students spoke at Manual High School sharing the impact one retiring teacher had on them. George Graves Jr. served as band director for Manual high school from 1977 until 2008. The street named in his honor is located at...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative regional high school relocates to West Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Regional Learning Center has a new home at the Franciscan Recreation Complex on North Sterling Avenue in West Peoria. The Center is an alternative high school for current District 150 students struggling with academics, attendance or mental health. It offers smaller classes and specialized curriculum tailored to students’ needs.
Central Illinois Proud
FDA BLOOD DONATION GUIDELINES
FDA BLOOD DONATION GUIDELINES
Central Illinois Proud
New Panda Express opening in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Panda Express announced that it will be opening a new location in Bloomington Friday. According to a press release, the new location will be opening at 1901 W Market St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new location will be held on Feb. 15 at 10...
Central Illinois Proud
NOFSINGER ROUTE 24 PROJECT
Extra Effort: Peoria Heights junior excels at three-point shooting and in the classroom. PPS School Board candidate reinstated, will appear on April ballot. Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds of jobs
aledotimesrecord.com
Plans for a CO2 pipeline have changed. What does that mean for Illinois and Knox County?
GALESBURG — In July 2022, a company that specializes in the capture, transportation and storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) filed an application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to build a pipeline that would stretch across 13 Illinois counties. That company, Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC (Navigator), withdrew its application on...
Central Illinois Proud
Blood drive raising awareness about sickle cell disease
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State University Association of Black Academic Employees (ABAE) held a blood drive on Friday. The goal was to raise awareness about sickle cell disease. People with sickle cell disease have red blood cell shortages, so blood donations are a big help. According to...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Two dead in ice fishing accident; dog rescued in Galesburg fire; Ag Mech show returns to WIU
A husband and wife are dead after what appears to be an ice fishing accident in Hancock County. The sheriff's department said it was called to a farm pond near Durham at 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Deputies arriving on the scene managed to pull the couple from the...
firefighternation.com
IL Orphanage Rejects Donation from Firefighters’ Gun Raffle Proceeds
Normal firefighters are looking for someone to give some proceeds from their gun raffle after the the orphanage that usually gets the money turned it down. For about 30 years, The Baby Fold received a donation from the Normal Firefighters Local 2442, about $10,000 in recent years, WGLT reports. But...
aledotimesrecord.com
See who bought and sold property in Galesburg and Knox County Feb. 2-8
GALESBURG — The following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions were recorded in Knox County the week of Feb. 2 to Feb. 8. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners' names that would be on the full deed may not be visible in this list.
Central Illinois Proud
Officer-involved shooting deemed justified, called ‘suicide by police’
UPDATE (4:06 p.m.) — Peoria Police Chief Eric P. Echevarria released a statement after the shooting death of Samuel Vincent Richmond by police was deemed legally justified by the Peoria County State’s Attorney. We appreciate the thorough independent investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police and the Peoria...
Central Illinois Proud
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
videtteonline.com
ISU to introduce special education online certificate program to train Illinois teachers
To increase the number of trained special educators in Illinois, Illinois State University’s Department of Special Education will begin offering an online certificate program. The program will allow current practicing general education teachers to become equipped with learning behavior specialist requirements. Mark Zablocki, associate professor and master’s program coordinator...
wcbu.org
After losing their mother, family members continue her legacy: the Cookie Shack
A sugary Peoria institution for more than two decades is sticking around after the loss of the woman who started it. For decades, Brenda Ware and the entire Ware family made the Cookie Shack a fixture for sweet-tooths in Peoria. As far back as Brenda’s son Andre Ware can remember,...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Local Bed Bath & Beyond stores closings in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some local Bed Bath & Beyond stores will be closing in Central Illinois. The closure of 150 stores was announced Tuesday, as part of cuts to help the company stay afloat. The company has been struggling to keep business moving as its stock plummeted 82% in the last year.
Central Illinois Proud
IHSA chess state finals held at Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — IHSA’s chess state championships were held at the Peoria Civic Center Friday and Saturday. A total of 129 teams qualified for the state tournament, with contestants playing rounds 1-4 on Friday. On Saturday, they finished up their final day of competition with rounds 5-7.
Central Illinois Proud
Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds of jobs to North Pekin
Amazon Fulfillment Center to bring hundreds of jobs to North Pekin.
