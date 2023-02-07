ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

103.5 KISSFM

A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good

Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
BOISE, ID
tourcounsel.com

Nampa Gateway Center | Shopping mall in Idaho

Nampa Gateway Center is a lifestyle center located in Nampa, Idaho, United States. The center is owned by RCG Ventures and is anchored by CircusTrix Idaho, Crunch Fitness, Edwards Cinemas, J. C. Penney, Shoe Carnival, and WinCo Foods. The shopping center opened August 3, 2007 with the opening of the...
NAMPA, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives

It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

One Person Dead After Vehicles Collide at Southern Idaho Intersection

MERIDIAN - Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in southern Idaho, in Canyon County. A 2014 Ford F150 pickup, driven by a 64-year-old male from Caldwell, was traveling northbound on Friends Road. A 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 27-year-old male from Meridian, was traveling westbound on Lower Pleasant Ridge Road. The Volkswagen failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the Ford in the intersection of Friends Road and Lower Pleasant Ridge Road. Both vehicles came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with cement truck in Meridian

MERIDIAN, idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's department is investigating a fatal collision near the intersection of Linder and Amity roads in Meridian. The fatal crash involved a motorcycle and a cement truck. The two collided head-on around 3 pm. It was reported that the motorcycle caught fire underneath...
MERIDIAN, ID
Post Register

Car crash in Canyon County claims one life, sends two to hospital

CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police reports a crash that occurred February 9, at approximately 5:15 p.m. in Canyon County claimed the life of one driver and sent two others to the hospital. A 2014 Ford F150 pickup, driven by a 64-year-old male, from Caldwell, Idaho, was traveling northbound...
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

High School coach from Greenleaf killed in crash traveling to game

GREENLEAF, Idaho — A car crash in Canyon County claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher from Greenleaf, Idaho, on February 9th. CBS2 reported that a car accident occurred on Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd. and Friends Rd. in Caldwell at approximately 5:15 pm. after the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Loma and Jim Bittick were driving in the vehicle that was struck by the oncoming car. All three people involved were transported to a local hospital where Loma succumbed to her injuries.
GREENLEAF, ID

