Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
Local ranching family takes over Cliff's Country Market in Caldwell
Cliff's Country Market features locally sourced organic food with gluten-free options and no GMO for people in Canyon County.
tourcounsel.com
Nampa Gateway Center | Shopping mall in Idaho
Nampa Gateway Center is a lifestyle center located in Nampa, Idaho, United States. The center is owned by RCG Ventures and is anchored by CircusTrix Idaho, Crunch Fitness, Edwards Cinemas, J. C. Penney, Shoe Carnival, and WinCo Foods. The shopping center opened August 3, 2007 with the opening of the...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients
NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
KTVB
Handlebar brings the beach to Boise with 32k lbs of sand
Boise is 509 miles away from the closest beach. So one local bar laid down 32-thousand pounds of sand in the middle of winter in order to bring the beach to Boise.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Idaho Humane Society offers Pet Food Pantry to help with budget strain
Shelters say an issue leading to the surrender of family pets is rising inflation. The high cost of high quality pet food, on top of the increasing cost of groceries, is causing a strain on budgets.
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
High school teacher, coach killed in crash near Greenleaf
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 65-year-old woman from Caldwell died Thursday evening after she and a man were thrown from a pickup just south of Greenleaf, Idaho State Police said. A Facebook post from Greenleaf Friends Academy indicates the woman was the school's girls volleyball and basketball coach, Loma Bittick.
Post Register
Nampa OB/GYN suspended over video making 'hurtful and inappropriate' statements
NAMPA, Idaho — An OB/GYN who works mainly out of OGA's Nampa clinic was suspended because of a 'video circulating.' of her making 'hurtful and inappropriate statements,' according to OGA. According to her company profile, Dr. Rachel Oliver is joined the OGA team in January of 2017. OGA released...
One Person Dead After Vehicles Collide at Southern Idaho Intersection
MERIDIAN - Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in southern Idaho, in Canyon County. A 2014 Ford F150 pickup, driven by a 64-year-old male from Caldwell, was traveling northbound on Friends Road. A 2009 Volkswagen Jetta, driven by a 27-year-old male from Meridian, was traveling westbound on Lower Pleasant Ridge Road. The Volkswagen failed to yield at a stop sign and struck the Ford in the intersection of Friends Road and Lower Pleasant Ridge Road. Both vehicles came to rest off the northwest corner of the intersection.
BSU Fraternity Alpha Kappa Lambda (AKL) suspended by the University
The fraternity, as an organization, faces a four-year suspension, though the members of AKL will not face further discipline by the school.
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
Post Register
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash with cement truck in Meridian
MERIDIAN, idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's department is investigating a fatal collision near the intersection of Linder and Amity roads in Meridian. The fatal crash involved a motorcycle and a cement truck. The two collided head-on around 3 pm. It was reported that the motorcycle caught fire underneath...
Post Register
Car crash in Canyon County claims one life, sends two to hospital
CALDWELL, Idaho — Idaho State Police reports a crash that occurred February 9, at approximately 5:15 p.m. in Canyon County claimed the life of one driver and sent two others to the hospital. A 2014 Ford F150 pickup, driven by a 64-year-old male, from Caldwell, Idaho, was traveling northbound...
KTVB
Boise Police bodycam video of parking garage arrest
A man stopped to film Boise Police in a parking garage -- then, he found himself under arrest. Charges were dismissed, and the man may sue the city.
Post Register
High School coach from Greenleaf killed in crash traveling to game
GREENLEAF, Idaho — A car crash in Canyon County claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher from Greenleaf, Idaho, on February 9th. CBS2 reported that a car accident occurred on Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd. and Friends Rd. in Caldwell at approximately 5:15 pm. after the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Loma and Jim Bittick were driving in the vehicle that was struck by the oncoming car. All three people involved were transported to a local hospital where Loma succumbed to her injuries.
Small Town Is Home to the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Idaho
We recently shared a list of “15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise” on Facebook. While it was meant to be a joke, our friends on the other side of state were quick to check in with just how cold it was where they were at.
Comments / 0