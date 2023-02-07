ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ESPN redraft has Bears landing WR with second-round pick

Ah, the NFL offseason. A time to reflect, to hope, to project and prognosticate. And of course, a time to second guess all of last season’s decisions. As we all wait for the Super Bowl, and free agency which follows, ESPN took the time to “redraft” the 2022 draft class. It’s a fun exercise to see how things would have gone if GMs got a chance to go back in time with the info we have now. For the Bears, some things would stay the same and some things would be different.
2023 NFL draft: Roundup of 10 mock draft projections for the Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have the second-most draft capital in the league this year, which should make for an exciting draft season. Already armed with nine picks, including the fifth overall selection – Seattle has a chance to radically upgrade an already-improving roster with a young core. Let’s get to know some of the team’s other prospects. Here’s a roundup of 10 recent projections for Seattle from mock drafts around the web.
NFL Draft 2023: Order, start time, how to watch, mock draft central, live stream, prospect rankings

Super Bowl LVII is upon us, and it should be a good one: the Chiefs and Eagles are the NFL's last two standing, and they're also evenly matched across the board. But what about after Sunday's championship? What then? Well, the 2023 offseason will kick into high gear. Free agency is up first, along with a trade market that could be headlined by several big-name quarterbacks. Then comes the 2023 NFL Draft, perhaps the biggest event of the year in terms of foundational team-building.
