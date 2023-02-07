We are saddened to report on the passing of Reb Mordechai Schwartz of New Square. He was a pillar of the Skver’er chassidus and was just shy of his hundredth birthday. The niftar was born in Serdahel, Hungary, and survived the Holocaust. Following the war, he came to Williamsburg and was the Rosh Hakohol of the Viener Kehillah in Williamsburg for many years. He later became close to the previous Skver’er Rebbe and would remain an ardent Skver’er chossid for the rest of his life.

NEW SQUARE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO