Haverstraw Aims to Settle Suit After Rejecting Plans for Shul Since 2021
The Town of Haverstraw has drawn up a Stipulation of Agreement for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in an effort to work towards a settlement deal with K'Hal Bnei Torah of Mount Ivy. The agreement is a result of a controversial land-use case by...
BDE: Reb Mordechai Schwartz, z”l, One of Skverer Roshei Kehillah
We are saddened to report on the passing of Reb Mordechai Schwartz of New Square. He was a pillar of the Skver’er chassidus and was just shy of his hundredth birthday. The niftar was born in Serdahel, Hungary, and survived the Holocaust. Following the war, he came to Williamsburg and was the Rosh Hakohol of the Viener Kehillah in Williamsburg for many years. He later became close to the previous Skver’er Rebbe and would remain an ardent Skver’er chossid for the rest of his life.
