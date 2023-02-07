ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Metro to install temporary bus shelters

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro announced that temporary wooden shelters will be installed this week, replacing bus shelters at stations that are approaching 50 years old.

“Between the shelters’ decades of wear-and-tear, unavailable replacement parts, and instances of vandalism, the bus shelters are no longer considered repairable,” Metro said in a statement.

Metro said that each shelter would have unique artwork on the boards.

Metro posted the above before and after pictures of the bus shelters on Twitter, featuring the temporary wooden shelters that will be installed starting this week.

Metro said that these wooden shelters will be in place until 2024, when newly designed shelters will be ready. The release said that these new shelters were pushed back because of materials and supply chain delays.

Metro’s new ‘rush hour’ schedule means less time waiting for trains

The following stations will see these new shelters over the next few months:

  • Fort Totten
  • Brookland/CUA
  • Takoma
  • New Carrollton
  • Capitol Heights
  • Addison Road
  • Shady Grove
  • Landover

The announcement was not entirely met with open arms. Several users on Twitter responded to Metro, questioning whether the opaque wooden shelters would give more opportunity for crime inside the bus stops.

Metro’s statement said that these temporary shelters would improve protection from weather. They said that past amenities — seating, lighting and passenger information — will still be in the temporary shelters.

