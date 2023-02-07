Metro to install temporary bus shelters

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro announced that temporary wooden shelters will be installed this week, replacing bus shelters at stations that are approaching 50 years old.

“Between the shelters’ decades of wear-and-tear, unavailable replacement parts, and instances of vandalism, the bus shelters are no longer considered repairable,” Metro said in a statement.

Metro said that each shelter would have unique artwork on the boards.

Metro posted the above before and after pictures of the bus shelters on Twitter, featuring the temporary wooden shelters that will be installed starting this week.

Metro said that these wooden shelters will be in place until 2024, when newly designed shelters will be ready. The release said that these new shelters were pushed back because of materials and supply chain delays.

The following stations will see these new shelters over the next few months:

Fort Totten

Brookland/CUA

Takoma

New Carrollton

Capitol Heights

Addison Road

Shady Grove

Landover

The announcement was not entirely met with open arms. Several users on Twitter responded to Metro, questioning whether the opaque wooden shelters would give more opportunity for crime inside the bus stops.

Metro’s statement said that these temporary shelters would improve protection from weather. They said that past amenities — seating, lighting and passenger information — will still be in the temporary shelters.

