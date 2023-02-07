Read full article on original website
Soda City Live: Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship with Eau Claire High School Alum
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Each year, the Eau Claire High School Class of 1989, Inc. offers three scholarship opportunities to seniors at Eau Claire High School in Columbia. The Carolyn R. Brown Athletic Scholarship offers students a $1,000 award towards college. The deadline for students to apply is May 10,...
Soda City Live: SwordFest returns to the Relic Room
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grab your sword and shield and prepare for SwordFest. The free event at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will have your whole family enjoying the clanging and swishing of swords and shields. Joe Long is the curator of education for the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum. And Dan Bernardo is with WellWithin Martial Arts. They joined Soda City Live to demonstrate just a small bit of all that will be happening this Saturday.
Blythewood High School alumnus makes history at WCU
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Blythewood High School graduate Tre Jackson (2019), made Western Carolina University history in the school’s basketball game Wednesday night. The fourth-year guard scored 47 points in a 95-91 win over Wofford College Terriers. According to a press release, Jackson’s 47 points are seventh-most in a...
Soda City Live: PALSS 24-Hour Test-a-Thon
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - PALSS is offering a free testing event for 24 hours. PALSS offers programs, services, and support for people living with HIV/Aids as well as resources. The nonprofit is gearing up to host the test-a-thon Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 12. For more information, click the...
Murdaugh family housekeeper testifies that Maggie had concerns about money in months leading up to murders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As the third week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial came to a close, jurors heard testimony from the family housekeeper. Blanca Simpson alleges that Maggie Murdaugh was worried about money in the months leading up to the murders, and was concerned that her husband Alex was not being fully transparent with her.
Soda City Live: Blythewood celebrates Black History Month
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For Black History Month, the town of Blythewood is offering several programs for children on every Saturday in February. Malcolm Gordge is the president of the Blythewood Historical Society and Museum. And Teresa McFadden is the organization’s vice president. They joined Soda City Live to invite the public to their upcoming events.
Soda City Live: Love Conquers Conference
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Married, engaged, and couples in serious courtship are invited to join a two-day conference centered around relationships. It’s a ministry-based event that will begin with a banquet on Saturday, Feb. 11, and be followed by a service on Sunday, Feb. 12, at Chosen to Conquer Ministries.
County leaders discuss Alvin S. Glenn plans after recent incidents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With the county’s jail facing intense state and local scrutiny, Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown called a news conference to talk county investments in the jail and provided insight into the recent high-profile incidents. Brown called the work at the detention center challenging, “Staffing is...
Lanes reopen in Irmo after hit-and-run incident
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - As of 2:45 p.m., the collision has been cleared, and the roadway is open, according to the Irmo Fire District. The Irmo Fire District was on the scene of a vehicle incident on Piney Grove Road just off I-26. Officials say several injuries occurred during the...
Bishopville looks for public security cameras after third murder off Sumter Highway
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) – In the aftermath of multiple violent crimes off Sumter Highway in Bishopville, county leaders and law enforcement are continuing talks of installing public security cameras. A renewed public interest in this project comes after 76-year-old Lonnie Ray was shot and killed in a Kentucky Fried...
One dog saved, one dies in Orangeburg County structure fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, one dog is alive, and another died following a structure fire on Fall Street around 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters say on Feb. 10, when they arrived on the scene, light hazy smoke exiting from the roof of...
Richland Two to reinstate school lunch debt program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland Two school officials announced on Thursday the reinstatement of the school lunch debt program. According to a press release, the district will again start sending parents weekly negative meal balances messages and how to pay, starting Feb. 12. School officials say students with insufficient funds...
Kershaw Co. Sheriff opens boutique for crime victims
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has entered the boutique clothing business for crime victims within their jurisdiction. The Blue Line Boutique (BLB) is a clothing and goods store for criminal victims working to better their lives. Now a nonprofit, BLB is independent of the KSCO but remains under its purview.
Missing Richland County child found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County deputies have located missing Euriah Joseph. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child. Deputies say 12-year-old Euriah Joseph was last seen Friday morning on Bowling Avenue while walking her dog. Joseph is said...
Soda City Live: Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Flowers and candy for Valentine’s Day are nice, but how about kicking things up a notch?. Local singer, and jack of all trades, TiffanyJ is offering Valentine’s Day sing-o-grams along with candy, a card, and chocolate for that special someone in your life. It’s...
Alex Murdaugh's former best friend testifies during day 14 of trial
Investigators warn of scam calls in Sumter County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a rise in scam calls in the area. SCSO said area residents had reported phone calls from a recorded message claiming to be from Verizon. The message says there is an account issue or to authorize a new device and asks listeners to press ‘2.’
One dead and one injured after two-vehicle collision in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased after a collision in Lee County, police say. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell the collision occurred at approximately 9:05 a.m. on Liberty Hill Road at Gilbert Road. Police said a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling West on Liberty...
Police looking to identify individual who used stolen credit cards at various businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Authorities are looking to identify a man who they say used a stolen credit card to purchase items. Detectives with the Lexington Police Department said the stolen card was used at Target, Best Buy, and Home Depot, totaling over $500. Officers believe the suspect was driving...
