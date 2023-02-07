ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3 LSU Drops First Game At No. 1 South Carolina, 88-64

Per LSUSports.net: COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a matchup of the nation’s final two unbeaten teams, No. 3 LSU fell behind early to No. 1 South Carolina and the Tigers punched back, but ultimately South Carolina pulled away Sunday in a sold-out Colonial Life Arena, 88-64. It marked South Carolina’s 31st consecutive win as the Tigers 23-game win streak came to an end.
LSU Men's Basketball Falls To Texas A&M, 74-62

Per LSUSports.net: BATON ROUGE – The LSU Men’s Basketball team fell to Texas A&M, 74-62, Saturday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers next game will be on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Athens against Georgia on the SEC Network at 7:30 p.m. CT. Adam Miller led...
