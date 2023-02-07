Read full article on original website
Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment
Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
East Palestine: Financial ramifications felt throughout the city in aftermath of train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — People are just now settling back into their homes in East Palestine, but as things begin to calm down following a week of evacuations and controlled explosions, costs are continuing to pile up, including new gear at the fire department. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the mayor calls out Norfolk Southern Railway for running trains again so soon after the derailment
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, February 10, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. East Palestine residents demand home air tests as the smell of burning vinyl chloride lingers, while the mayor calls out...
Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
Quartz
Norfolk Southern is giving $25,000 to an Ohio town where it caused a life-or-death evacuation
On Feb. 6, an apocalyptic plume of gas rose over the village of East Palestine, Ohio, blotting out the sky. Norfolk Southern, the US railway company responsible for the toxic spew of vinyl chloride, has now offered a $25,000 donation to assist the area’s nearly 5,000 residents who were ordered to evacuate their homes, or face death.
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment in East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your...
whbc.com
North Canton FD Investigating Blaze in ‘Unoccupied’ Apartment Unit
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office has joined the City of North Canton Fire Department, investigating a fire. That fire in an unoccupied unit of a three-story apartment building in the city Wednesday morning. The fire in the bedroom of the...
Semi flips over: SR-2 ramp to I-90 reopened
The State Route 2 westbound ramp toward Interstate 90 eastbound was closed after a semi-truck flipped over Thursday morning, according to the Euclid Fire Department.
Railway to notify some of “at risk” drinking water from EP train derailment
Some residents in East Palestine are facing unsafe drinking water after a train that held unsafe chemicals derailed and caught fire last Friday.
Popular cookie chain coming to Boardman
A cookie chain store with locations throughout Ohio is coming to Boardman.
tourcounsel.com
Summit Mall | Shopping mall in Fairlawn, Ohio
Summit Mall is a one-story, 850,000-square-foot (79,000 m2) enclosed shopping mall located at 3265 W. Market Street in the Akron suburb of Fairlawn and with the closing of both Chapel Hill Mall and Rolling Acres Mall, is the only remaining mall in Summit County. Edward J. DeBartolo Sr.'s DeBartolo Corporation...
'Everyone was affected by this': Residents outside evacuation zone in East Palestine frustrated to be excluded in reimbursement payment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's been two days since officials gave the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following the fiery train derailment last week. "We could just smell the chemical smell coming inside our house," said resident Reegan Parker. As the effects...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to lead investigation into reporter arrest at East Palestine briefing
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The investigation into the arrest of a NewsNation reporter during a train derailment briefing in East Palestine earlier this week will be conducted by the office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. According to the Columbiana County Prosecutor's Office, the decision for the state to...
Trucks crash at Mahoning County roundabout
The area is still closed and crews are at the scene.
Akron Leader Publications
South Side Neighborhood Watch
COVENTRY: A Longacre Drive man reported Jan. 25 he has been conversing online with a woman since October. She told him she is in the hospital and unable to pay the bill so he provided her with his credit card and banking information. She requested that he send her money via a cash application, and he sent her money several times. He learned that she accessed his bank account and made unauthorized withdrawals. He was unable to provide her address and stated he has never met her or spoken to her on the phone.
Crews called to fire in Trumbull County
Crews were called to the 3100 block of Bushnell Campbell Road shortly before 9 a.m.
Driver takes off with parking services device on windshield, crashes car
A woman who drove away from Youngstown State University on Friday with a device over her windshield from the university’s parking services was involved in an accident on McCartney Road.
Erin Brokovich talks about East Palestine train derailment
Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich talked with our sister network NEWSNATION about the events unfolding in East Palestine following last week's train derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.
