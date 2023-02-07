COVENTRY: A Longacre Drive man reported Jan. 25 he has been conversing online with a woman since October. She told him she is in the hospital and unable to pay the bill so he provided her with his credit card and banking information. She requested that he send her money via a cash application, and he sent her money several times. He learned that she accessed his bank account and made unauthorized withdrawals. He was unable to provide her address and stated he has never met her or spoken to her on the phone.

SUMMIT COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO