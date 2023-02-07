Read full article on original website
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for armed robbery in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 34-year-old woman from Barre was arrested following an incident in Rutland on Friday. Authorities say they were notified of an armed robbery that had just occurred at a business on North Main Street. Police say they met with staff who reported a woman entered the store...
VSP: West Rutland man arrested after family fight
WCAX
Vermont investigating report of racism by state troopers
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — State police officials are investigating reports that off-duty troopers made racist and misogynistic comments while playing an online game, said the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety. In the statement released Thursday afternoon, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison said that state police received a report...
pureoldies1041.com
NH Walmarts target of bomb threats
KEENE, NH – Walmart stores across New Hampshire have been targeted with explosive bomb threats. In a news release on Tuesday the Claremont Police Department said that at about 2:45 pm they received a call about a bomb inside of Walmart. A store associated called the police station, reporting that the suspect had called the retailer directly to make the threat.
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight features an orange truck with a bold name but it can relax a bit. Arctic Blaze is driven by Steve Cummings. The truck was named by students at Porters Point School in Colchester. Cummings has been driving with VTrans for 10...
WCAX
Vermont removes possibly contaminated marijuana from stores
(AP) - Vermont regulators have removed marijuana potentially contaminated with a pesticide from five retail stores after a consumer reported feeling sick after smoking some. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board issued a consumer protection warning last week for all strains of marijuana produced by grower Holland Cannabis Co. due to pesticide contamination. Customers who purchased marijuana grown by Holland Cannabis at the five particular stores are asked to return it to the retailers.
1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
WCAX
Firefighters from four towns battle Cambridge house fire
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters from four towns battled a house fire in Cambridge Saturday. The call came in at around 7 in the morning to a house on Mansfield Avenue. Cambridge fire chief says when they arrived, the front of the home was completely engulfed in flames. Crews from...
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
WCAX
What To Do: Saturday, February 11 - clipped version
A shift in power might be coming to one of Vermont’s biggest cities on town meeting day. A familiar face running against Rutland’s mayor David Allaire, as he seeks his fourth term. In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure...
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Rutland
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for domestic assault in Hinesberg
HINESBERG — A 20-year-old man from Ferrisburgh was arrested for domestic assault following an incident in Hinesberg yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a domestic disturbance at a home on Vermont Route 116 at around 2:20 a.m. Police allege that the man attempted to cause injury to a...
WCAX
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
newportdispatch.com
Colchester man convicted on firerm charge
COLCHESTER — Dennis Martin, 42, of Colchester, was convicted of unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in United States District Court in Burlington yesterday. According to court records, on February 17, 2019, Martin’s wife reported ongoing domestic abuse. perpetrated by Martin. On February 18, 2019, Martin’s...
newportdispatch.com
Head-on crash with injuries in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wallingford today. The crash took place on US Route 7, north of Maple Street, at around 6:45 a.m. Police identified one of the drivers as 26-year-old Aleea Dauphinais, of Wallingford. Dauphinais’ vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Yaris, was located...
mynbc5.com
Driver seriously injured in early morning crash in Wallingford
WCAX
University of Vermont adds additional school and institute
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Ice fishing adventure after dark
PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure after dark. She headed out to Plymouth to meet up with fishermen Zachary and Fisher McNaughton, and Vt. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Shawn Good. They gave her a...
newportdispatch.com
Middlebury police looking to ID man and woman
MIDDLEBURY — Police in Middlebury say they are looking to identify two individuals. Officer Mason put out the request on social medai this morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact him by email at [email protected]. You can also call 802-388-3191. At this time police have not said...
