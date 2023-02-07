ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

CBS New York

Harlem tenants face eviction after rental assistant program did not make payments

NEW YORK -- Some tenants at a Harlem apartment building are facing eviction after getting notices saying they're months, if not years, behind on rent. But they thought it was being paid by the city's rental assistance program."This is the letter I received regarding taking me to court," said Jasna Willie. "'You're landlord is suing you for nonpayment of rent.'"Willie was living in a homeless shelter with her daughter until a city program helped her move into a apartment on the 2300 block of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard two years ago. Willie, 27, was told her rent would be subsidized. Everything...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
THE CITY

Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings

Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ Spotlight

Living conditions are deplorable, say residents of Newark housing complex

Residents say complaints about Georgia King Village fall on deaf ears. Residents of the Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark say they are living in deplorable conditions. And they say that complaints to the complex’s management, L + M Development Partners, continue to fall on deaf ears. The city council recently voted to rescind L + M’s property tax break if conditions aren’t fixed within 60 days.
NEWARK, NJ
bkreader.com

NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn

The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Neptune/Sixth Rises Above Street Level at 532 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn

Construction is rising on 532 Neptune Avenue, a three-tower residential complex within the Neptune/Sixth master plan in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, the project consists of a pair of 19-story structures and a 20-story building rising from a two-story podium. The development will yield 499 rental units in studio to three-bedroom layouts spread across 758,600 square feet with 95,000 square feet of amenities, as well as 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, around 21,000 square feet of community facilities, and 535 parking spaces. Thirty percent of the apartments will be set aside for affordable housing. Rybak Development is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of Neptune Avenue and West 6th Street.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Some migrants bused to Canada already heading back to NYC

Blame Canada. Overrun by asylum-seeking migrants sent to the city from southern border states, New York has been offering free bus tickets to the Canadian border for migrants wanting to start a new life up north, but some are turning straight back around. Ilze Thielmann, the director of nonprofit Team TLC — which has been organizing busses to Plattsburgh, where there is an unofficial crossing to Montreal — said the reality isn’t as rosy as people expect. She told CBS: “They think that there are all these jobs up there. They think they’re going to be able to get asylum very easily up there and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts

During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
NEWARK, NJ

