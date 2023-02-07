Read full article on original website
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
Harlem tenants face eviction after rental assistant program did not make payments
NEW YORK -- Some tenants at a Harlem apartment building are facing eviction after getting notices saying they're months, if not years, behind on rent. But they thought it was being paid by the city's rental assistance program."This is the letter I received regarding taking me to court," said Jasna Willie. "'You're landlord is suing you for nonpayment of rent.'"Willie was living in a homeless shelter with her daughter until a city program helped her move into a apartment on the 2300 block of Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard two years ago. Willie, 27, was told her rent would be subsidized. Everything...
rocklanddaily.com
Haverstraw Aims to Settle Suit After Rejecting Plans for Shul Since 2021
The Town of Haverstraw has drawn up a Stipulation of Agreement for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in an effort to work towards a settlement deal with K'Hal Bnei Torah of Mount Ivy. The agreement is a result of a controversial land-use case by...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings
Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
NYC Mayor Adams announces latest emergency migrant center at downtown hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City will get its latest emergency center for migrants at a downtown hotel, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. The site at the Holiday Inn in the Financial District will provide 492 rooms to assist families and single adult women arriving in the city mostly from the southern border, according to the mayor’s office.
Living conditions are deplorable, say residents of Newark housing complex
Residents say complaints about Georgia King Village fall on deaf ears. Residents of the Georgia King Village housing complex in Newark say they are living in deplorable conditions. And they say that complaints to the complex’s management, L + M Development Partners, continue to fall on deaf ears. The city council recently voted to rescind L + M’s property tax break if conditions aren’t fixed within 60 days.
Huntington Town Board weighs in on Oheka Castle housing proposal
The castle's owners want a permit that will allow the construction of a four-story condominium with 95 housing units.
Adams supporter suing city for discrimination gets nearly $100,000 raise
Several administration officials with knowledge of the hire said they believed he received the unusually high increase because of his friendship with Mayor Eric Adams.
MTA seizes 18 vehicles on the Whitestone Bridge to crackdown on persistent toll violators
Eighteen motorists trying to get to Queens from the Bronx via the Whitestone Bridge on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, were pulled over and had their vehicles towed to a nearby impound lot for persistently evading tolls. During the same day, MTA Bridge and Tunnel officers towed a record 32 vehicles...
bkreader.com
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
New York YIMBY
Neptune/Sixth Rises Above Street Level at 532 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn
Construction is rising on 532 Neptune Avenue, a three-tower residential complex within the Neptune/Sixth master plan in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, the project consists of a pair of 19-story structures and a 20-story building rising from a two-story podium. The development will yield 499 rental units in studio to three-bedroom layouts spread across 758,600 square feet with 95,000 square feet of amenities, as well as 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, around 21,000 square feet of community facilities, and 535 parking spaces. Thirty percent of the apartments will be set aside for affordable housing. Rybak Development is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of Neptune Avenue and West 6th Street.
‘Surprising and a little gross’: Rats of New York taking over, ruining cars
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Rats are not only running the streets of New York City but ruining the wiring in New Yorkers’ cars. The problem of rodents nesting under hoods first made headlines during COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, but it is continuing even now as people move their cars regularly. PIX11 News’ Eileen Lehpamer took a […]
Some migrants bused to Canada already heading back to NYC
Blame Canada. Overrun by asylum-seeking migrants sent to the city from southern border states, New York has been offering free bus tickets to the Canadian border for migrants wanting to start a new life up north, but some are turning straight back around. Ilze Thielmann, the director of nonprofit Team TLC — which has been organizing busses to Plattsburgh, where there is an unofficial crossing to Montreal — said the reality isn’t as rosy as people expect. She told CBS: “They think that there are all these jobs up there. They think they’re going to be able to get asylum very easily up there and...
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?
Most recently, a trend has been noticed across the country and many of us are already worried about it. Black people have started leaving urban centers. This is, of course, due to the fact that they are worried about the safety, security, education and future of their children.
Massive Butter Recall Affecting Cooks All Over New York
If you are doing any cooking this weekend, double-check the butter in your fridge.
hudsoncountyview.com
5-alarm blaze in West New York impacts multiple businesses on 61st St. & Bergenline Ave.
A five-alarm blaze in West New York is impacting multiple businesses on 61st Street and Bergenline Avenue this morning, with authorities investigating the possibility of arson. The fire began at approximately 4:30 a.m. at 6117 Bergenline Ave., a commercial area that includes a nail salon, ice cream shop, barbecue restaurant,...
jerseydigs.com
Opinion: Gabrielle Union’s Halsey Street Instagram Post is Good News for Newark’s Historic Districts
During a break in filming Netflix’s “The Perfect Find,” shot in Newark, Gabrielle Union-Wade went on a downtown shopping spree, gushing to her 21 million Instagram followers that “Halsey Street is a vibe.” It was the sort of advertisement that money can’t buy. Suddenly local hotspots like Closet Savvy Consignment and the Source of Knowledge had flocks of new admirers.
Man fatally shot inside Manhattan smoke shop as gun violence erupts in NYC
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside a smoke shop in Manhattan on Saturday evening, police said. Authorities found Alfred Johnson, 42, with gunshot wounds to the neck and torso inside the smoke shop at 2 West 125th St., near Fifth Avenue, in Harlem just after 8 p.m., according to the NYPD. […]
Extra Extra: Here's a video of a rat crawling on a subway snoozer
Because this rat is even bolder than most, here are your end-of-day links: Ozy attempting a comeback, Donald Trump had some nice words about the SOTU speech, the men of Real Housewives and more. [ more › ]
Staten Island loan shark sentenced to life in prison for NYC businessman’s murder
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island loan shark was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the extortion and murder of a New York City business owner. Ppassim (Big Sam) Elder, 43, had been charged with the October 2017 death of Queens business owner Hani Kasem, 64.
