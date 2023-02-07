ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

citysuntimes.com

Thunderbirds offer free admission to first responders, military members, veterans to 2023 WM Phoenix Open

The Thunderbirds are once again inviting active first responders as well as active, reserve veterans and retired U.S. military personnel and one accompanying individual to be their guest at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. This is the 21st year that tournament host The Thunderbirds have extended this free invitation as a small gesture of thanks to our nation’s heroes.
PHOENIX, AZ
Ash Jurberg

Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix

Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix-area music venues battle for concerts

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The high number of music venues in the Phoenix area has created fierce competition for concerts with their high dollars tickets. However, music lovers are the beneficiaries of this “Arena War,” according to promoters and venue general managers who spoke to Arizona’s Family.
PHOENIX, AZ
actionnews5.com

Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Phoenix skyscraper

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend

Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Scottsdale gallery owner facing charges after he was caught on video insulting Native American dancers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Native American Gallery owner is facing charges after a video caught him insulting Indigenous dancers performing for CNN. Scottsdale police submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against the owner, Gilbert Ortega, after he mocked the dancers, yelled "MAGA" country, and insulted the performers in their native Navajo, swearing at them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
South Dakota Searchlight

Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city

This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government.  SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SAN LUIS, AZ
ABC 15 News

Pedal to the mettle: Arizona Party Bike clicks into high gear during Super Bowl week

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Robert Mayer is expecting his party bikes to catch the eye of thousands of people hanging out in Old Town Scottsdale for Super Bowl weekend. With plenty of parties and foot traffic anticipated, Arizona Party Bike is expected to click into high gear by adding six more bikes to the mix. Mayer, the founder of Arizona Party Bike, says weekends are already his busiest days and that he expects huge demand through Feb. 12.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona is building a semiconductor workforce

As semiconductor production ramps up in the Phoenix area due to a strong national focus on domestic chip manufacturing and new fabrication facilities under construction, there is a strong need for a semiconductor workforce trained in both engineering and manufacturing. Semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel — which has had a longtime...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyInYourState

You’re Guaranteed To Love A Trip To This Epic Cheese Farm In Arizona

Nothing beats fresh food straight from the source. If you agree, consider planning a trip to Rovey Family Farms in Glendale. One of the best dairy farms in Arizona, this family-owned business raises its own animals and offers a variety of cheese, milk, and meat products. We can’t imagine a more delicious way to support local.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona connection; Fighter jets shoot down Chinese surveillance balloons

PHOENIX — The Chinese surveillance balloon that was floating over the United States was shot down over the weekend and we're learning the operation has ties to Arizona. The call names of those two F-22 Raptor fighter jets that fired the shots were FRANK01 and FRANK02. It’s an homage to Lt. Frank Luke Jr. who destroyed 14 German balloons and four aircraft in World War I.
ARIZONA STATE

