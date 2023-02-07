Read full article on original website
Scottsdale shopwner disrupts ESPN taping with a "hateful tirade"Timothy RawlesScottsdale, AZ
Award Winning BBQ Restaurant Closing After 14 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Rising restaurant chain opening new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersChandler, AZ
Gay dads told to "Stay Away" from daughter's Queen Creek schoolTimothy RawlesQueen Creek, AZ
Popular Restaurant Opening New Location In Carless CommunityGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Even at a Premium Price, Playing TPC Scottsdale Near WM Phoenix Open Time Is a Must
You’ve been watching TPC Scottsdale on TV for years, including the famous 16th hole. Gary Van Sickle suggests playing it while the tournament infrastructure is there.
Expect delays if traveling to Super Bowl LVII, Waste Management Phoenix golf tournament in Arizona
People will travel from all parts of the country to the Southwest in advance of the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open, and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) says it expects about 180,000 passengers to pass through the airport on Monday alone.
ABC 15 News
Fan gifted with signed glove after being hit with golf ball at WM Phoenix Open
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A man was gifted a signed glove after getting hit by a golf ball at the Waste Management Phoenix Open Thursday. Larry Dewar says he was walking along the 15th green with his sons-in-law when he started hearing people yell, "Ball!" "The ball grazed me in...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Arizona
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
AZFamily
Scottsdale Italian restaurant, Phoenix breakfast eatery hit with health violations
Valley Metro didn't meet its security staffing goals for Super Bowl week but officials say they're actively recruiting people. Utah sex offender met Arizona girl on social media, court docs say. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. New records show a sex offender used social media to talk to an Arizona...
fox10phoenix.com
Super Bowl visitors in Arizona seek small town hotels to avoid high prices
How far away would you stay to find a cheap hotel room for the Super Bowl? 20 miles? 40? How about 60? Towns on the outskirts of Phoenix are seeing sold out hotels as people try to save money to see the game.
Adele is coming to Arizona, but not for the reason you think
PHOENIX — Adele is used to being the big box office draw to fill concert venues across the globe. From Las Vegas to New York, fans have flocked to her concerts to hear her sing some of her most popular hits. But on Sunday, Feb. 12, Adele will be...
citysuntimes.com
Thunderbirds offer free admission to first responders, military members, veterans to 2023 WM Phoenix Open
The Thunderbirds are once again inviting active first responders as well as active, reserve veterans and retired U.S. military personnel and one accompanying individual to be their guest at the 2023 WM Phoenix Open. This is the 21st year that tournament host The Thunderbirds have extended this free invitation as a small gesture of thanks to our nation’s heroes.
Popular sandwich store to open 3 new locations in Phoenix
Great news for sandwich lovers in Phoenix with news that popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches will open three new locations in Phoenix this year. Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States with plans to open the 100th store this year.
AZFamily
Phoenix-area music venues battle for concerts
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The high number of music venues in the Phoenix area has created fierce competition for concerts with their high dollars tickets. However, music lovers are the beneficiaries of this “Arena War,” according to promoters and venue general managers who spoke to Arizona’s Family.
actionnews5.com
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Phoenix skyscraper
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A pro-life activist who scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix has been booked into jail for trespassing. Police and firefighters, including Technical Rescue Teams, responded to Chase Tower around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found a man scaling a three-foot-wide ventilation channel on the building’s exterior, and he was already 15 floors from the ground.
azbigmedia.com
$7,000 a night? Short-term rental prices skyrocket for Super Bowl weekend
Looking for a three-night short-term rental or stay near State Farm Stadium, walking distance to the Super Bowl?. How about something cozy near Old Town Scottsdale, party central for the big game and a short drive to the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament?. : 10 cannot-miss Super Bowl week...
Scottsdale resort ranked by US News as second-best hotel in the country
Three Arizona hospitality properties made the top 100 on the 2023 U.S. News & World Report list of the best hotels in America, with each of them also ranking in the top 100 list of resorts.
Scottsdale gallery owner facing charges after he was caught on video insulting Native American dancers
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A Native American Gallery owner is facing charges after a video caught him insulting Indigenous dancers performing for CNN. Scottsdale police submitted three charges of disorderly conduct against the owner, Gilbert Ortega, after he mocked the dancers, yelled "MAGA" country, and insulted the performers in their native Navajo, swearing at them.
Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city
This story was produced in partnership with Type Investigations, with support from the Fund for Constitutional Government. SAN LUIS, ARIZONA – The small city of San Luis is tucked away in the far corner of Arizona, closer to Mexico than to any major U.S. city. The community is nearly 95% Latino and tight-knit — the […] The post Woman jailed for collecting 4 ballots in Arizona sparks fear of voting in majority Latino city appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
ABC 15 News
Pedal to the mettle: Arizona Party Bike clicks into high gear during Super Bowl week
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Robert Mayer is expecting his party bikes to catch the eye of thousands of people hanging out in Old Town Scottsdale for Super Bowl weekend. With plenty of parties and foot traffic anticipated, Arizona Party Bike is expected to click into high gear by adding six more bikes to the mix. Mayer, the founder of Arizona Party Bike, says weekends are already his busiest days and that he expects huge demand through Feb. 12.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona is building a semiconductor workforce
As semiconductor production ramps up in the Phoenix area due to a strong national focus on domestic chip manufacturing and new fabrication facilities under construction, there is a strong need for a semiconductor workforce trained in both engineering and manufacturing. Semiconductor chip manufacturer Intel — which has had a longtime...
OnlyInYourState
You’re Guaranteed To Love A Trip To This Epic Cheese Farm In Arizona
Nothing beats fresh food straight from the source. If you agree, consider planning a trip to Rovey Family Farms in Glendale. One of the best dairy farms in Arizona, this family-owned business raises its own animals and offers a variety of cheese, milk, and meat products. We can’t imagine a more delicious way to support local.
New public university tuition structure approved by Arizona Board of Regents
PHOENIX — Arizona residents can better predict the cost of college tuition after the Arizona Board of Regents approved a new multi-year tuition setting structure. The board announced its approval of the new structure Thursday and said it would increase cost predictability for residents attending Arizona's public universities. The...
ABC 15 News
Arizona connection; Fighter jets shoot down Chinese surveillance balloons
PHOENIX — The Chinese surveillance balloon that was floating over the United States was shot down over the weekend and we're learning the operation has ties to Arizona. The call names of those two F-22 Raptor fighter jets that fired the shots were FRANK01 and FRANK02. It’s an homage to Lt. Frank Luke Jr. who destroyed 14 German balloons and four aircraft in World War I.
