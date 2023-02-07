ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Mountain, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mount Airy News

Greyhounds top Eagles on Senior Night

North Surry’s Cam Taylor (22) slaps the backboard as he scores a layup to put the Greyhounds up by 10. Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) blocks a 3-point shot attempted by North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch. Cory Smith | The News. Jacob Mitchell (30) scores under the basket...
Mount Airy News

Big runs power East Surry past Forbush

BLOCK PARTY — East Surry’s Will Jones (11), Jordan Davis (14) and Brett Clayton meet Forbush’s Caden Funk (33) in the second quarter of Friday’s game. EAST BEND — East Surry showed it could put together runs in a very short amount of time in Friday night’s boy’s basketball contest.
Mount Airy News

Surry track stars have championship aspirations

Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt clears the high jump bar during the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference Championship. Surry Central’s Alexis Pedraza competes in the 4x800 meter relay at the Foothills 2A Conference Championship. Robert Money | The Stokes News. Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks looks to improve on a pair...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
pmg-va.com

You can take the boy out of the county...

It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023

The featured game on ESPN’s college basketball action will come between two hungry teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8) will face off against an evenly matched opponent in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9). ESPN coverage will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina for this in-state tilt. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Wake Forest prediction and pick.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

New Chick-fil-A opening in King this week

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Chick-fil-A is opening in King this week, according to the company. The new restaurant will open on Thursday at 549 S. Main St. from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The King restaurant joins more than 30 other Chick-fil-As serving the wider Winston-Salem market.
KING, NC
thestokesnews.com

Feed Stokes set for March 11

The Feed Stokes 5K and half-marathon, where proceeds go to the three Stokes County food banks, is back for its 13th year at Central Park in King. This event has raised more than $60,000 since 2013 and all proceeds are split between East Stokes Outreach Ministry, King Outreach Ministry and the North Stokes Food Pantry.
KING, NC
Blue Ridge Muse

When the body, and mind, are worn out

Various doctors over the past 70+ years have complimented by genetic structure because, they said, it kept me clear of a lot of late-life issues like cancer, diabetes and others symptoms. That genetics doesn’t;t present, however, is a body that is wearing out, so much so that even items that have been replaced are now needed re-replacement.
FLOYD COUNTY, VA
WXII 12

Late weekend storm to bring cold rain and winter weather for some

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The WXII 12 First Warning Weather Team is tracking wet and possibly winter weather this weekend. This may be difficult to believe, considering high temperatures hit the 70s on Wednesday and will be approaching 70 degrees again on Thursday. No matter how warm it gets, February is still prime snow season! If you bring cold air and wet weather together, snow is always a possibility.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

Sandy Ridge News

The Mark Templeton Band who will be performing this Saturday at the community center in Sandy Ridge at 6 p.m. Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome The Mark Templeton Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. Mark’s career spans over more than 35 years, and he has recorded more than 20 albums for Sonshine, QCA and ACA Records. He currently records under Homeland Records. Band members, in addition to Mark, are Karen Templeton, Jim Eanes, Tony Hensley and Paul Fincham. You don’t want to miss this performance; come on out and bring a friend!
SANDY RIDGE, NC
FOX8 News

Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in just 3 places, and one of them is the Triad

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three cities will soon get the chance to sink their teeth into a brand-new Chick-fil-A sandwich. Starting Monday, the new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be available in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, North Carolina, as well as Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado. And it’s feedback from these communities that […]
HIGH POINT, NC
Mount Airy News

Mount Airy, Surry, Elkin schools eyed for earlier start date

A bill is moving through the General Assembly in Raleigh that seeks to allow local school districts the flexibility to choose the date at which instruction will begin at public schools. Surry County’s State House Rep. Sarah Stevens is among the co-sponsors of N.C. House Bill 51 that identifies Mount...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WXII 12

Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
GREENSBORO, NC
qcnews.com

Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in Greensboro

A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime. Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in …. A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime. Chinese balloon...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy