Mount Airy News
Greyhounds top Eagles on Senior Night
North Surry’s Cam Taylor (22) slaps the backboard as he scores a layup to put the Greyhounds up by 10. Surry Central’s Josh Pardue (00) blocks a 3-point shot attempted by North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch. Cory Smith | The News. Jacob Mitchell (30) scores under the basket...
Mount Airy News
Big runs power East Surry past Forbush
BLOCK PARTY — East Surry’s Will Jones (11), Jordan Davis (14) and Brett Clayton meet Forbush’s Caden Funk (33) in the second quarter of Friday’s game. EAST BEND — East Surry showed it could put together runs in a very short amount of time in Friday night’s boy’s basketball contest.
Mount Airy News
Surry track stars have championship aspirations
Millennium Charter’s Ava Utt clears the high jump bar during the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference Championship. Surry Central’s Alexis Pedraza competes in the 4x800 meter relay at the Foothills 2A Conference Championship. Robert Money | The Stokes News. Mount Airy’s Blake Hawks looks to improve on a pair...
pmg-va.com
You can take the boy out of the county...
It is no secret that Carroll County has always been extremely proud of Frank Beamer. Monday night, Beamer made it clear that the feeling is mutual. The former Virginia Tech football coach and the man who injected the Hokies into the national conversation, Beamer was honored Monday with a position on the CCHS Wall of Fame among a select group of sports figures who gained national recognition either during their time at CCHS or upon graduation. Beamer is a 1965 graduate of old Hillsville High School and although he is the first Wall of Fame member not to have attended Carroll County High, the county itself is ingrained in him.
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
The featured game on ESPN’s college basketball action will come between two hungry teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8) will face off against an evenly matched opponent in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9). ESPN coverage will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina for this in-state tilt. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Wake Forest prediction and pick.
New Chick-fil-A opening in King this week
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Chick-fil-A is opening in King this week, according to the company. The new restaurant will open on Thursday at 549 S. Main St. from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The King restaurant joins more than 30 other Chick-fil-As serving the wider Winston-Salem market.
thestokesnews.com
Feed Stokes set for March 11
The Feed Stokes 5K and half-marathon, where proceeds go to the three Stokes County food banks, is back for its 13th year at Central Park in King. This event has raised more than $60,000 since 2013 and all proceeds are split between East Stokes Outreach Ministry, King Outreach Ministry and the North Stokes Food Pantry.
Blue Ridge Muse
When the body, and mind, are worn out
Various doctors over the past 70+ years have complimented by genetic structure because, they said, it kept me clear of a lot of late-life issues like cancer, diabetes and others symptoms. That genetics doesn’t;t present, however, is a body that is wearing out, so much so that even items that have been replaced are now needed re-replacement.
WXII 12
Late weekend storm to bring cold rain and winter weather for some
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The WXII 12 First Warning Weather Team is tracking wet and possibly winter weather this weekend. This may be difficult to believe, considering high temperatures hit the 70s on Wednesday and will be approaching 70 degrees again on Thursday. No matter how warm it gets, February is still prime snow season! If you bring cold air and wet weather together, snow is always a possibility.
thestokesnews.com
Sandy Ridge News
The Mark Templeton Band who will be performing this Saturday at the community center in Sandy Ridge at 6 p.m. Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome The Mark Templeton Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. Mark’s career spans over more than 35 years, and he has recorded more than 20 albums for Sonshine, QCA and ACA Records. He currently records under Homeland Records. Band members, in addition to Mark, are Karen Templeton, Jim Eanes, Tony Hensley and Paul Fincham. You don’t want to miss this performance; come on out and bring a friend!
Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in just 3 places, and one of them is the Triad
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Three cities will soon get the chance to sink their teeth into a brand-new Chick-fil-A sandwich. Starting Monday, the new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will be available in Greensboro, Winston-Salem and High Point, North Carolina, as well as Charleston, South Carolina, and Denver, Colorado. And it’s feedback from these communities that […]
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy, Surry, Elkin schools eyed for earlier start date
A bill is moving through the General Assembly in Raleigh that seeks to allow local school districts the flexibility to choose the date at which instruction will begin at public schools. Surry County’s State House Rep. Sarah Stevens is among the co-sponsors of N.C. House Bill 51 that identifies Mount...
Some Triad school districts looking to move up school start date
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There's a bill in the state legislature that would significantly impact when some kids go back to school this fall. It would allow several districts, five of them in our area to start as early as August 10. WFMY News 2's Itinease Mcmiller has a...
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some nice items at an affordable price, going to your local thrift store can be a great option. You can always find some lovely things there for everyone and for some great deals too!
WXII 12
Body found at North Carolina Middle School identified
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A body found on the property of a North Carolina middle school has been identified. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said they identified the body as Tanner Michael Jones, 18, of High Point. The sheriff’s office said his body was discovered last week in an area on the property.
WDBJ7.com
Rockslide temporarily closes westbound Rt.58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Rockslide Rt. 58 in Patrick County resulted in a temporary lane closure Thursday morning, according to VDOT. The rockslide occurred near Howell Bottom Lane on Rt. 58. and caused the westbound lane to be closed. The crash has been cleared.
Future plans decided for Hampton Elementary in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The City of Greensboro is looking to make changes to an old building in East Greensboro after it was deemed surplus by the Guilford County School Board. For the past five years, Hampton Elementary University Partnership Magnet in East Greensboro has sat and rotted since a tornado tore through the building […]
Body found at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville identified as High Point teenager
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
Minor injuries reported after crash involving tractor trailer on Interstate 40 at Business 85 south
GREENSBORO, NC (February 06, 2023) – All westbound lanes of Interstate 40 at Business 85 south are closed due to a crash a tractor-trailer, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. Minor injuries have been reported. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
qcnews.com
Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in Greensboro
A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime. Teen allegedly confessed to killing boyfriend in …. A suspect allegedly confessed to killing her boyfriend in Greensboro and asking her friends to help clean up the crime. Chinese balloon...
