Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Arrest made in Chocowinity tobacco business burglary
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officers announced the arrest of a man for breaking and entering into an Eastern Carolina business. Landon Buck was taken into custody Thursday. Chocowinity Police say he broke into the Choco Tobacco House on January 17. Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and...
Shooting of 4 teens is a stain on community: Elizabeth City leaders
Instead of being in school or working a day job, four teens from Elizabeth City are in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex.
neusenews.com
Snow Hill Police Department reports two larcenies from the ABC store
The Snow Hill Police Department posted the following on their Facebook page:. We have had two larcenies from the ABC store on SE 2nd St in Snow Hill over the last two days. Supect one was a black male with cornrows wearing a heavy blue and white jacket and left in a black four door buick. Suspect two was wearing a blue shirt over a white shirt,khaki pants, and gray shoes. He has short braids and left the store in a four door honda fit with no hubcaps. If anyone knows these subjects please call or text Snow Hill PD at 252-560-9022. I have added pics of the cars and suspects on the page. Thank you.
WITN
Police find homemade bombs, chemicals in Washington locations
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after police say he had the ingredients to make weapons of mass destruction. Washington police got a tip Thursday night that sparked their officers and the State Bureau of Investigations to search Joseph Hardison’s former homes. They found several homemade...
wcti12.com
Shooting victim stable in hospital, $3,000 reward for information, arrest
The victim of a Feb. 9, 2023 shooting in Pinetops has been transported from ECU Health to Duke University where she has a condition of stable. The Pinetops Police Department is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. The woman was inside a vehicle...
wcti12.com
Police looking for vehicle witnesses say sped away from shooting
SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that officers responded to around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. They responded to 416 Kingold Blvd. and found video footage that showed a silver sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
WITN
Man sentenced for two bank robberies including one in Greenville.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Vance County man is heading to federal prison for robbing two banks, one of those in Greenville. Stanley Kearney was sentenced Thursday in Wilmington to more than 15 years in prison after a guilty plea in federal court. The BB&T on Stantonburg Road was robbed...
WITN
Neighbors shocked after Washington man is charged with having bomb-making materials
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is continuing to follow the story of a man charged with having materials to make bombs. 45-year-old Joseph Hardison of Washington is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after police found homemade explosives and other explosive chemicals used to make those dangerous items at the man’s former apartment and workplace.
13newsnow.com
Police investigate quadruple shooting in Elizabeth City
The victims' ages range from 15 to 19. All were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
WITN
Lenoir County man arrested on multiple drug charges, sheriff’s office working to take the property
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says a man was arrested on several drug charges following the execution of a search warrant on property they’re working to seize under the nuisance abatement ordinance. Sheriff Jackie Rogers says the property in question in the 600 block...
Washington man charged with possessing weapon of mass destruction
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A man has been charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction after an investigation by the Washington Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation. Police said they received information Thursday that Joseph Hardison, 45, of Washington, had “possible bomb-making material at his former residence,” according to a press release. WPD […]
WITN
Second teenager arrested for Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A second teenager has been arrested for a Kinston shooting where gunfire hit a home with people inside. The Kinston SWAT Team and Lenoir County’s Special Response Team, with the help of the SBI, arrested Ji’keme Hutcherson. The 18-year-old was caught this morning on...
wcti12.com
Police looking for person responsible for shooting dog
FARMVILLE, Pitt County — A dog was picked up from the area of S. Barrett and W. Moore Streets in Farmville with a gunshot wound. The dog is receiving treatment at a veterinarian's office. Anyone who has information on the shooting of the dog or who it belongs to...
WITN
Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
Second suspect arrested in Kinston shots fired incident
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested and is facing charges in a shots fired incident that happened on Jan. 16. Ji’keme Hutcherson was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued on the 5600 block of Edwards Church Road in Grifton. Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the […]
wcti12.com
Woman shot while inside car, nearby home also hit by gunfire
PINETOPS, Edgecombe County — Chief Stacy Harrell with the Pinetops Police Department said a man came into the department Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, to tell them a woman in his car had been shot. It happened around 6 p.m. The man told police the woman was a passenger in...
WITN
Teen charged in Kinston shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager has been charged in a shooting last month in Kinston where shots were fired into a home with people inside. Police said that Malachi McBride turned himself in today for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The shooting happened back...
WITN
Several felony charges for Maysville man who ran from deputies
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man in the East is facing a slew of felony charges after deputies tried to make a traffic stop and he drove off. According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Meadows, 31, was initially pulled over for a registration violation on Saturday.
Bertie County sheriff issues notice of man missing since 2022
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing in June of 2022. Kendrick Maurice Williams was reported missing on June 21, 2022, in the area of his home at 430 G. Governors Road in Windsor. Williams is 6-foot-1 and 170 […]
WITN
Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
Comments / 0