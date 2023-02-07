ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama

A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
NBC Sports

Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets

Just after 10 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET), the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world with a blockbuster trade. Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday night, citing sources.
Yardbarker

Suns complete blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant

Phoenix and new owner Mat Ishbia wanted to make a splash when he took over the team, and they certainly have done it. Kevin Durant is headed to the Valley of the Sun in exchange for young forwards Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges, old and disgruntled forward Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a pick swap.
FOX Sports

Why the Nets fumbled the Kevin Durant trade to Suns | THE HERD

Everyone woke up to the news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns only shortly after trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on the Arizona set of The Herd to talk about the ramifications of this trade for the Nets, who he believes made a big mistake not asking for more for KD.
sportszion.com

Brooklyn Nets trades Kevin Durant in blockbuster deal with Phoenix Suns for Cam Johnson, Mikael Bridges, Jae Crowder four first-round draft selections plus additional picks

The Kevin Durant Era in Brooklyn has come to an abrupt end, leaving basketball fans in shock. The Brooklyn Nets traded the veteran superstar to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Cam Johnson, Mikael Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round draft selections, and other additional picks. This stunning trade came just...
Yardbarker

Patrick Kane, who hasn’t told the Chicago Blackhawks he wants to be traded, is upset he wasn’t traded to the New York Rangers, new trade targets list and more

If Patrick Kane wanted to be traded to the New York Rangers like so many theorized, he probably should’ve let the Chicago Blackhawks know about it sooner. A day after Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped off to the Rangers, Kane spoke to members of the media and you can’t help but appreciate his honesty.
Yardbarker

Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game

During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
