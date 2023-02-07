Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Yardbarker
NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama
A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Kyrie Irving swipes at Nets after Kevin Durant reportedly traded to Suns: 'Glad that he got out of there'
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving had one last swipe at the Brooklyn Nets after Kevin Durant was reportedly dealt to the Phoenix Suns.
Yardbarker
Lakers Could Be The Key Reason Why Russell Westbrook Won't Join Clippers
Russell Westbrook was finally traded away from the Los Angeles Lakers before the 2023 trade deadline struck, ending his tumultuous tenure with the Purple and Gold and joining the Utah Jazz in the 3-team deal that landed D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarret Vanderbilt in LA. Meanwhile, Russ was expected...
NBC Sports
Report: Suns acquiring KD in blockbuster trade with Nets
Just after 10 p.m. PT (1 a.m. ET), the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves through the NBA world with a blockbuster trade. Kevin Durant is being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday night, citing sources.
Yardbarker
Suns complete blockbuster deal for Kevin Durant
Phoenix and new owner Mat Ishbia wanted to make a splash when he took over the team, and they certainly have done it. Kevin Durant is headed to the Valley of the Sun in exchange for young forwards Cam Johnson and Mikal Bridges, old and disgruntled forward Jae Crowder, four first-round picks and a pick swap.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Joe Harris Throws Shade At Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving While Describing Nets’ New Energy
Joe Harris took a subtle job at Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving while talking about the Brooklyn Nets' new energy.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy Because The Nets Traded James Harden And Frustrated With Ben Simmons' Lack Of Development
The 2022-23 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for the Brooklyn Nets. At the start of the season, the Nets had the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster and even had high hopes for Ben Simmons. For what it's worth, the Brooklyn...
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan On Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's All-Time Scoring Record: "If I'd Play For The Stats, I'd Never Retire In 1993"
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for being NBA's all-time scoring leader for almost 40 years. Many thought that the record would stay intact for years to come, but LeBron James finally got past Kareem and became the NBA's all-time scoring leader. It was a historic night for sure, but does...
Yardbarker
D'Angelo Russell Reveals His Reaction After Finding Out He Was Traded To Lakers
In his first Lakers tenure, D'Angelo Russell was one of the torch-bearers of the future at a time when Kobe Bryant was seeing his last days on the NBA court. As Russell developed his game and grew his skills, the Lakers got worse and worse as a team until LeBron James came and blew the whole thing up.
The Insane Trade Package Nets Wanted From Lakers For Kyrie Irving
The Brooklyn Nets reportedly wanted blood and sweat from the Los Angeles Lakers in a potential Kyrie Irving trade.
Luka Doncic's Mavs 'Likely' to Re-Sign Kyrie Irving in Free Agency? Here's How
The Dallas Mavericks will need to retain Kyrie Irving's services this NBA offseason to keep a co-star around Luka Doncic. Here's how they can do it.
Kevin Durant informed Nets that ‘he wanted to move on’ before he was traded to Suns: report
Thirteen-time All-Star Kevin Durant was traded from the Nets to the Suns for a package that include Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and multiple future first-round picks.
FOX Sports
Why the Nets fumbled the Kevin Durant trade to Suns | THE HERD
Everyone woke up to the news that the Brooklyn Nets had traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns only shortly after trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd on the Arizona set of The Herd to talk about the ramifications of this trade for the Nets, who he believes made a big mistake not asking for more for KD.
sportszion.com
Brooklyn Nets trades Kevin Durant in blockbuster deal with Phoenix Suns for Cam Johnson, Mikael Bridges, Jae Crowder four first-round draft selections plus additional picks
The Kevin Durant Era in Brooklyn has come to an abrupt end, leaving basketball fans in shock. The Brooklyn Nets traded the veteran superstar to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Cam Johnson, Mikael Bridges, Jae Crowder, four first-round draft selections, and other additional picks. This stunning trade came just...
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane, who hasn’t told the Chicago Blackhawks he wants to be traded, is upset he wasn’t traded to the New York Rangers, new trade targets list and more
If Patrick Kane wanted to be traded to the New York Rangers like so many theorized, he probably should’ve let the Chicago Blackhawks know about it sooner. A day after Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped off to the Rangers, Kane spoke to members of the media and you can’t help but appreciate his honesty.
Yardbarker
Brooklyn Nets Have Not Yet Made A 'Thank You' Tweet For Kyrie Irving Despite Already Doing It For Kevin Durant And TJ Warren
The Brooklyn Nets are not big fans of Kyrie Irving. If it wasn't obvious from their extremely acrimonious split after 4 years of drama, maybe the Nets' actions on Twitter have made it clearer. The Nets traded Irving to the Dallas Mavericks after he requested a trade last week, signaling...
Yardbarker
Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce share how then-Nets HC Jason Kidd destroyed them with intense workout: 'Get on the line!'
Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were a terrific duo on the court, making the Boston Celtics a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference during their best years. They made it to the two NBA Finals but only won one, recording an incredible first season as the Celtics' Big Three. After they...
Comments / 0