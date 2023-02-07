Beaufort County’s seat, Washington, North Carolina, is located at the junction of the Tar and Pamlico rivers and is the gateway to the East Coast’s second-largest estuary, the Pamlico-Albemarle sounds. The gorgeous backdrop to this unique and charming town makes it one of the most picturesque places in the state. Established in 1776, this is the first city named after U.S. President George Washington, providing deep history showcased by several antebellum structures which astoundingly survived fires in 1864 and 1900. From historic walking tours to new shops and boutiques, you’ll find Washington is a North Carolina Town that’s anything but ordinary.

WASHINGTON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO