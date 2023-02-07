Read full article on original website
Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
Elle
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gives a Sneaky, Subtle Look Into Their Private Life Together
Taylor Swift gave her partner of six years Joe Alwyn a subtle shoutout in her “Lavender Haze” music video, released Friday, by putting in a vinyl “Mastermind” album with her zodiac sign's constellation and his (Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively). Now, Alwyn is returning the favor. He...
Katy Perry said she declined to work with Billie Eilish because she thought her song 'Ocean Eyes' was boring: 'Huge mistake'
In a TikTok of Perry shared by 102.7 KIIS FM Friday, Perry said she wasn't initially impressed by the 2015 song by Billie Eilish.
Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet
Taylor Swift saved the day when photographers yelled at a publicist on the Grammy's red carpet.
Host Trevor Noah kicked off the Grammys — by formally introducing Adele and the Rock?
Live from Los Angeles, host Trevor Noah opened Sunday's Grammy Awards with a monologue. Here's what he said.
A Psychologist Says Prince Harry is Telling the Truth: Those Who Doubt Him Should ‘Take a Fresh Look’
Prince Harry is promoting his book, Spare. A psychologist says the Duke of Sussex is telling the truth. Here's what she observed.
Video of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez in Apparent Spat Over Drink Goes Viral
The video, which was shared on TikTok, shows Affleck insisting to Lopez that he had not been drinking at a Hollywood party.
TMZ.com
Harry Styles Rips Pants While Performing in Front of His Celeb Crush
Harry Styles fans won't forget his latest show -- especially those in the first row -- since he split his pants wide open while performing for a packed house that included his first celeb crush!!!. Harry was onstage at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA Thursday night ... as a...
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Shania Twain 'Didn't Realize' Singing with Harry Styles at Coachella Would Be a 'Landmark Moment'
"It was such a wonderful surprise, everyone's reaction," the country superstar told Apple Music of her appearance at Styles' 2022 headlining festival set Shania Twain's legendary performance with Harry Styles at the 2022 Coachella Festival almost didn't happen. In a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE from her new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the country superstar revealed she didn't think performing alongside the former One Direction member would be "such a landmark moment" for fans of all ages. "I was so relaxed about it," recalled Twain, 57, noting that she already had...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Appears To Scold Ben Affleck In Awkward Candid Moment At The Grammys
Though neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck were nominated at the Grammys, they were the couple to watch at this year's show due to their interactions in the audience.As OK! reported, fans couldn't help but poke fun at the Oscar winner's demeanor throughout the Sunday, February 5, event, as he appeared stoic and bored, but at one point, something he said seemed to upset his wife.In a viral clip going around on social media, host of the night, Trevor Noah, began talking as they returned from commercial while sitting next to the newlyweds.At first, the duo didn't realize they were...
Chrissy Teigen Had a 2023 Grammys Dress Fitting But Skipped to Be with Esti: 'What Am I Trying to Prove'
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed daughter Esti Maxine on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen is putting motherhood first. The cookbook author, 37, shared a sweet photo of herself with 3-week-old daughter Esti Maxine to Instagram Sunday, giving a nod to the Grammys while Esti snoozed against her chest. "happy grammy day!! had a dress fitting, looked around and realized ….what the hell am I trying to prove here. I cannot get up lol," Teigen captioned her post. EGOT-winner John Legend, 44, is up for three Grammys this year: song of...
Hypebae
"Unholy" Singer Sam Smith Banned From Tinder and Hinge — Here's Why
Leading dating apps, Tinder and Hinge accidentally booted musician Sam Smith off of their apps in a hilarious mistake. In a recent interview with ET Canada, Smith revealed they haven’t had the best luck with dating apps. “I did Tinder once; I think I got chucked off of Tinder. I got chucked off of Hinge because they thought that I wasn’t me.” They admitted they failed to verify their accounts, which has become essential in the age of the Tinder Swindler and other sexploitation debacles.
Harry Styles sparks backlash with Grammys acceptance speech: 'The most White privilege-iest thing'
Harry Styles took home the award for 'Album of the Year' at the Grammy Awards, but his acceptance speech has prompted criticism from viewers accusing him of white privilege.
Popculture
Taylor Lautner Reveals Moment He Knew Girlfriend Taylor Swift and Kanye West Weren't in Skit at VMAs 2009
Taylor Lautner is revealing his major regret from his relationship with his ex Taylor Swift. The Twilight actor admits he wasn't thinking straight at first when Kanye West infamously grabbed the microphone from the singer at the 2009 VMAs while she was accepting the award for best female video of the year.
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
thesource.com
Singer Lizzo Debuts Her Comedian Boo At Pre-Grammy’s Party
Singer Lizzo is making headlines again and she’s got everyone’s attention.The 34-year-old singer recently posted a “hard launch” of her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, sharing intimate flicks of themselves at a pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles over the weekend. The elegant couple attended the Pre-Grammy...
Elle
Watch Harry Styles Sparkle In His Grammys 2023 Performance of ‘As It Was’
Harry Styles brought his sartorial showmanship to the Grammys 2023 stage, performing a near-blinding rendition of his heavily-nominated song “As It Was.” For the big moment, Styles donned a custom silver sequin-embroidered T-shirt and sequin-fringed trousers by Gucci, paired with metallic Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers, prompting numerous audience members—yes, including Taylor Swift—to dance in the disco effect he projected.
Megan Fox Looks Like a Goth Bride in White as She and Machine Gun Kelly Attend Grammys After Party
A grand entrance. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly brought their signature spooky style to the Universal Music Group Grammys after party. The lovebirds were photographed arriving to the soirée at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 5, following the 65th annual awards show. For the occasion, Fox, 36, owned the corset trend […]
