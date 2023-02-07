Read full article on original website
Related
netflixjunkie.com
Despite the Success, Penn Badgley’s Netflix Drama ‘You’ Raises Serious Concerns for Real-life Stalking Victims
Over the past few years, psychological thrillers have become one of the most popular formats of storytelling around the world. This genre attracts a massive following worldwide and various streaming platforms, especially Netflix, have a massive catalog of such shows and films. Psychological thrillers are intriguing and one cannot help but get hooked on them. And one of the most popular projects in this genre is Netflix’s You.
IGN
You Season 4 Review
This is a spoiler-free review of the whole season. Part 1 premiered on Feb 9, 2023, and Part 2 will arrive on March 9, 2023. I am always giddy whenever there’s a new season of Netflix’s You. It’s an unhinged, unpredictable, very unserious show that has me sadistically curious to see just how much more delusional Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) can become in pursuit of a woman’s love and place in her life, and what bodies he’ll leave in his wake this time. What dangerous, outrageous thing will he do to “protect” her? Season 4 provides us with another great round of all of that and more, giving Joe a complex new situation that challenges his sense of duty, while still telling a story that’s a bloody good time.
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3 Release Details: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Series Premiere Date
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s highly acclaimed Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show, quickly became a major hit when it premiered in November 2019. Now that the cast has wrapped filming the third season, fans are dying to know when season 3 will air and be available to stream. Keep reading to find out everything we know about...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
realitytitbit.com
My 600-lb Life’s Latonya says she’s ‘still beautiful’ and ‘working’ on herself
Latonya Pottain’s My 600-lb Life journey is documented during season 11 episode 2. After fans of the show saw Geno and his cousin, Nico, successfully lose weight on Dr Now’s plan in episode 1, many were eager to see how Latonya did on My 600-lb Life. She has...
Not Dead Yet review: Gina Rodriguez comedy is already on life support
What to Watch's Not Dead Yet review details why not even a spirited Gina Rodriguez performance can save this lifeless comedy.
IGN
Moon Garden - Official Trailer
“Moon Garden.” The film stars Haven Lee Harris as a five-year-old girl who slips into a coma after a terrible accident at home and then has to journey through an industrial dream world to find her way back to consciousness.
Collider
Melanie Lynskey’s Best Role Was This Underrated ‘90s Classic With Kate Winslet
Melanie Lynskey was an acting powerhouse long before her softly ferocious performance as Kathleen in The Last of Us. Although the actress didn't receive leading roles until the mid-2010s, the indisputable magnitude of her performances etched themselves into the minds of casual moviegoers and film buffs alike. But I'm a Cheerleader, Ever After, Up in the Air, Don't Look Up, Showtime's psychological thriller Yellowjackets — the list is ongoing and endless, and rightfully so. Cinephiles in particular associate Lynskey with her stunning turn as Pauline Parker in Peter Jackson's Heavenly Creatures, a debut performance so meticulously layered and unbearably intense, it's almost unfair. How can a teenager already be this talented, especially without formal training? Pauline remains one of Lynskey's best roles to date and foreshadows her career trajectory as a character actor first and foremost; a woman who favors complex roles and reflects said complexity back upon her audience with unflinching intensity.
IGN
The Last of Us Episode 5 Asks What Lengths People Will Go to Survive
This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 5. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free season 1 review. One of the pillars of post-apocalyptic storytelling is the brutal truth that no matter the monster around the corner, the violence of humanity is always the most dangerous threat. From the shocking final moments of Night of the Living Dead to the flesh-eaters of The Road all the way to The Walking Dead's many roving gangs of killers, humankind will always find a way to horrify us more than the creatures at our door. In the latest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, the series takes that thread -- adapting the game's violent community known as Hunters -- while adding a morally complex context that asks viewers to consider what lengths they would go to to survive.
Olivia Wilde Is ‘Quietly Dating’ Again Following Harry Styles Split: ‘He Makes Her Happy’
Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the...
Getting Possessed by a Demon Changed Jena Malone’s Life
Jena Malone endures some dark, disturbing, traumatizing stuff in her new movie Consecration. That’s exactly the way she likes it.If you start scrolling now on the actress’s IMDb credits, you might reach the end of the list by tomorrow morning. Malone made her feature film debut when she was 12, quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most in-demand—and preternaturally gifted—child actors of the ’90s, in movies like Contact, Hope, and Stepmom. Her résumé runs the gamut from critically acclaimed dramas (Life as a House, Into the Wild) to major blockbusters (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Hunger Games franchise) to...
IGN
Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer
Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN
Fast X: Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Vin Diesel Feature in Lengthy First Trailer
The first trailer for Fast and Furious 10, officially known as Fast X, has finally been revealed, showing off newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson alongside Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. The hefty, nearly four minute long trailer can be seen below, and it features about as much action as any...
IGN
James Gunn Says Zack Snyder Reached Out to 'Express Support' for the New DCU
DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has taken to Twitter and shared that Zack Snyder has reached out to him to "express his support" about Gunn's choices regarding the new DCU. The nature of their conversation was revealed after a Twitter user responded to an image Gunn posted of Swamp Thing with the hashtag, "#sellthesnyderversetonetflix." Yes, it appears there are still those holding on to hope that Zack Snyder's Snyderverse will return in some form now that DC is headed in a new direction.
IGN
Psychonauts 2's Making-Of Documentary Is Now Available to Everyone for Free
Double Fine PsychOdyssey, the 32-part, 20+ hour documentary that chronicles the development of Psychonauts 2, is now available for free for everyone on YouTube. Double Fine PsychOdyssey was created by 2 Player Productions and Double Fine and follows a similar and equally as wonderful documentary that was released for Double Fine's Broken Age. It's an extensive, very rare look behind the curtain of game development and you can check it out now by clicking here.
IGN
DC Face-Off: Which Characters Do You Want to See Join the DCU Next?
James Gunn and Peter Safran have officially revealed the first chapter of the DCU, which is called Gods and Monsters, and we now have a better picture of what the future holds for some of our favorite DC characters, including Superman, Batman, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, and many more. However, there are still a ton of questions left regarding the many other characters in the wider DC universe. While we wait for those answers, we want to know which character you most want to see join the DCU.
IGN
Fantastic Four Director Walked Away From Star Trek Because the MCU Was 'Just Too Hard to Pass Up'
Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman has revealed that he walked away from Star Trek 4 to join the MCU as the opportunity was "just too hard to pass up." Speaking to TheWrap, Shakman had nothing but nice things to say about his time developing the fourth modern Star Trek film alongside J.J. Abrams and Paramount.
IGN
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
Comments / 1