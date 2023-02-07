Joe Goldberg might be going by a new name in a brand new country, but he's back to his old tricks in season 4 of Netflix's You. The fourth season follows Joe as he picks up a new identity and heads across the pond for a fresh start. Netflix will premiere the first installation of You's two-part season 4 on February 9 and will air the second and final half on March 9. You has viewers super excited to see what's next for Joe as they await the next season's drop. If you're ready to binge You season 4 and hoping for more of your favorite Netflix hit, read ahead for everything we know about You season 5, including if it's happening.

