seventeen.com

Madelyn Cline Is “Happily Taken” Following Chase Stokes Split

Love is in the air for Madelyn Cline and, in the actress’s words, it’s “tight.”. In her cover interview for Cosmopolitan, the Outer Banks star teased her new romance. “I am happily taken,” she confirmed. However, she didn’t name names and remained hush-hush about the deets of her new boo.
Why Didn’t Ellie Come Back to You Season 4?

Jenna Ortega catapulted to worldwide fame for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s live-action series Wednesday. But before her arrival to Nevermore Academy, the actress was known for her role as Los Angeles teen Ellie Alves in You. Jenna starred in the second season of the thriller series,...
Everything We Know About You Season 5

Joe Goldberg might be going by a new name in a brand new country, but he's back to his old tricks in season 4 of Netflix's You. The fourth season follows Joe as he picks up a new identity and heads across the pond for a fresh start. Netflix will premiere the first installation of You's two-part season 4 on February 9 and will air the second and final half on March 9. You has viewers super excited to see what's next for Joe as they await the next season's drop. If you're ready to binge You season 4 and hoping for more of your favorite Netflix hit, read ahead for everything we know about You season 5, including if it's happening.
A Lipreader Revealed What Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Talking About at the Grammys

Presumably due to the fact that it wasn't a Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck simply didn't appear to have a good time at the 2023 Grammy Awards—at least judging from his less-than-enthused facial expressions. And on top of that, he and Jennifer Lopez were caught on camera having what appeared to be a kinda tense conversation during one of Trevor Noah's bits.
Who Is the “Eat the Rich Killer” in You Season 4?

After faking his own death and *literally* blowing up his former life, Joe Goldberg hops across the pond to London in season 4 of You, where he adopts the persona of Jonathan Moore and takes a job as a university literature professor. Desperate to let go of his past and avoid the (many) mistakes he made, Joe — sorry, Jonathan — tries to have a “quiet European holiday.” But then he meets his coworker, Malcolm, and begrudgingly falls in with a group of super-wealthy friends from Oxford who now dominate London’s social scene.
How Did Beck Die in You?

Major spoilers for You season 1 below. Since its debut on Netflix in September 2018, You has taken viewers into the chilling psyche of stalker-murderer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). Season 4, the latest installment of the thriller series, finds Joe across the pond in London — but back in the beginning, in season 1, the killer is introduced as a bookstore manager in New York City. Here, we watched him meet and become fixated on aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail).
Behold, a First Look at Vanessa Hudgens' Engagement Ring

Things are getting a little icy for High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens. The actress was spotted out wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring while dining with her family in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 8. According to pictures obtained by People, Vanessa rocked a purple sweatsuit and...
How Did Love Quinn Die in You?

Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn leave Los Angeles for suburbia in the third season of Netflix’s You, but life in the Silicon Valley outpost doesn’t work out so well for the murderous duo. Although Joe and Love tried to hide under the guise of blissful marriage and parenthood, lies and betrayal soon spiraled into countless kidnappings and killings — as it so often does for these two.
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Fans May Have Just Decoded Their 2023 Grammys Conversation

By now we've all seen pics of exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift together at the 2023 Grammys. The *sweetest* moments were caught on film, including Taylor being the only person in her section on her feet and dancing to Harry's "As It Was" performance, and when she stood in support after he started being heckled by the crowd during his acceptance speech for winning Album of the Year for Harry's House.
Lizzo Films Adele’s Real Reaction to Harry Styles’ Album of the Year Grammys Win Amid Rumors She Walked Out

No, Adele did not leave the Grammys when Harry Styles won Album of the Year, despite ceremony footage leading some on social media to think that way. Lizzo filmed Adele’s real reaction, capturing their excitement and fan-girling for Styles. Both appear to be cheering in the clip, with Lizzo pointing the camera to Adele at one point. Adele asked her, “What are you filming me for?” Lizzo then switched the view back to Styles, who had taken the stage at that point.
What We Know About Louis Tomlinson's Upcoming All of Those Voices Documentary

In 2022, Louis Tomlinson released his sophomore album Faith in the Future which leaned into an alternative pop-rock sound as a departure from his boy band days. The former One Direction member opened up about solidifying his signature sound in an interview with Alternative Press, saying, "I knew who I was in One Direction, but I'd never thought of who I am on my own as [a] solo [artist]. I was so in love with being in the band that I never really had those thoughts."
Vanessa Hudgens Confirms Engagement to Her Boyfriend Cole Tucker

It's official. After days of speculation, High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens confirmed that she is engaged to MLB star Cole Tucker. On Thursday, February 9, the actress took to Instagram to confirm that she's headed down the aisle with Cole and to show off her dazzling diamond engagement ring.
Lea Michele Addresses the Backlash from Her Former “Glee” Costars

In 2020, Lea Michele came under scrutiny after her former Glee costars accused the actress of mean-girl behavior, microaggressions, and bullying on-set of the Ryan Murphy-led series. Now, in conversation with playwright Jeremy O. Harris for Interview magazine, Lea addresses the backlash and reveals that she’s had conversations with her former castmates since.
Dove Cameron Gives Prom Princess Vibes in Powder Blue Strapless Gown

Dove Cameron is on top of the world. The 27-year-old star released her global hit and queer anthem, "Boyfriend," last year, won at the MTV Video Music Awards and American Music Awards, and performed at a series of shows for Jingle Ball. Now, the "Breakfast" singer just released her first major music collaboration, "We Go Down Together," with pop and R&B crooner Khalid.

