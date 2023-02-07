Read full article on original website
You Season 4 Review
This is a spoiler-free review of the whole season. Part 1 premiered on Feb 9, 2023, and Part 2 will arrive on March 9, 2023. I am always giddy whenever there’s a new season of Netflix’s You. It’s an unhinged, unpredictable, very unserious show that has me sadistically curious to see just how much more delusional Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) can become in pursuit of a woman’s love and place in her life, and what bodies he’ll leave in his wake this time. What dangerous, outrageous thing will he do to “protect” her? Season 4 provides us with another great round of all of that and more, giving Joe a complex new situation that challenges his sense of duty, while still telling a story that’s a bloody good time.
The Last of Us: Episode 5 Review
Very much the second part of last week’s Kansas City adventure, episode 5 of HBO’s The Last of Us is equal parts thrilling and distressing. Fugitive brothers Henry and Sam add a welcome layer of warmth to Joel and Ellie’s relationship, helping our protagonists progress on both their physical and emotional journeys, as well as leading them to one of the action high points in the series. It’s an unforgettable and explosive end to a powder keg of a chapter whose fuse steadily burned throughout this and the previous episode.
The Outwaters Review
The Outwaters will be released in theaters on February 9, 2023. The Outwaters is one of the more unique and boundary-pushing found-footage horror films to come out in a hot minute. Let me continue with a disclaimer stating that this movie will very likely be violently divisive, given that it shares experiential similarities with the recent bumps-in-the-night horror phenomenon Skinamarink. Writer, director, and star Robbie Banfitch taps into an experimental descent into an almost cosmic horror ode to Terrence Malick with the slightest injections of H.P. Lovecraft's signatures – as long as you endure the lengthy first half that lulls us into a false sense of California lovin' serenity – and to call the results of the experiment “mixed” is among the great understatements of the year.
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
DC's Red Death: How The Flash Just Made Batman the Villain of Season 9
Warning: this article contains spoilers for The Flash: Season 9, Episode 1!. The Flash is back for its ninth and final season on The CW. And while the season premiere isn’t necessarily the most eventful we’ve ever had, there is one massive twist saved for the very end. “Wednesday Ever After” reveals the latest speedster villain to threaten Central City, and it’s the Red Death.
The Last of Us Episode 5 Asks What Lengths People Will Go to Survive
This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 5. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free season 1 review. One of the pillars of post-apocalyptic storytelling is the brutal truth that no matter the monster around the corner, the violence of humanity is always the most dangerous threat. From the shocking final moments of Night of the Living Dead to the flesh-eaters of The Road all the way to The Walking Dead's many roving gangs of killers, humankind will always find a way to horrify us more than the creatures at our door. In the latest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, the series takes that thread -- adapting the game's violent community known as Hunters -- while adding a morally complex context that asks viewers to consider what lengths they would go to to survive.
Hi-Fi Rush Has an Easter Egg That Very Well May Be Teasing The Evil Within 3
An Easter Egg on a screen near the end of Hi-Fi Rush very well may be teasing The Evil Within 3. As reported by GamesRadar, this screen in question is visible for less than a second during a cinematic that plays before Track 11: The Needle Drop and takes place in an elevator. You can see the screen in the image below or in action courtesy of YouTuber Shirrako, and can see, on the bottom, it says, "Sequel to popular survival horror game franchise announced."
Epilogue - The Story of Your World
Having successfully refused Geist's imposed choice between only sparing either the Abels or Cains, you and Aria were also able to stop the Proto-Seaslight descent from destroying the lands surrounding the Castle of Illusion. This is not the end, however. Far from it. While this disaster might have been averted, there is still one big problem to solve... ending Quietus and saving ReGaia.
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Seemingly Includes a Classic Ocarina of Time Enemy
While the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gave fans plenty of new things to get excited about, it also appeared to show a classic enemy from the N64's Ocarina of Time. The infamous ReDead monster can be seen nestled between a Lizalfos and what...
Crossed Wands: Round 3
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide will walk you through the third and final round of Crossed Wands Dueling Club. The invitation for this final round will come to you through the Owl Post from Lucan following the Tomes and Tribulations Main Quest. Crossed Wands: Round 3. In...
Switch Version Differences (Remaster Changes)
This page tracks the many changes, upgrades and differences in the Nintendo Switch's Metroid Prime Remastered. Accordin to Nintendo's official documentation, the changes are as follows:. The first Metroid Prime game has been remastered for Nintendo Switch with HD visuals and enhanced sound! Explore Tallon IV from the perspective of...
Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer
Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
Fast X: Vin Diesel's Dream Casting for Next Movie Is Robert Downey Jr.
As the release of Fast X grows nearer, the cast is looking forward to the 11th Fast and Furious movie, which will be the last in the franchise. Of course, a few stars already have some ideas for the 11th movie's casting, and one even has a role in mind for his dream co-star.
'Dissending' For Sweets
'Dissending' For Sweets is a Side Quest you can complete in the Hogwarts Castle. Completing this quest will reward you with items that can be used throughout your adventures. Are you looking for something specific? Click or tap the links to jump ahead. Where To Find Cache in the Castle.
Persona 3 Portable Wiki Guide
August 14, 2007 (Original) January 19, 2023 (Switch, Xbox, PC, PS4) PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5. Persona 3 is the third entry in the RPG series Persona, which originally spun off from the Shin Megami Tensei franchise from developer and publisher Atlus. There have been three versions: the original, FES (which includes an epilogue called The Answer), and Portable that originally came out for PSP and featured some notable changes. (See the Version Differences pages for more information.)
Pieces of Heart
Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
Paralogue - The Azure Twin
The Azure Twin is another Bond-focused side mission in Fire Emblem Engage where you will be facing off against Emblem Eirika in a reproduction of a key battle from Fire Emblem The Sacred Stones. This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Azure Twin, a part of...
Astronomy Class
Astronomy Class is the twenty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you attend Astrology for the first time, receive your very own telescope, and uncover the magical properties of Astrology Tables. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of...
Exhaust Upgrades
This page of the Days Gone guide details Exhaust Upgrades, including what's available, where to find it, and what it takes to acquire it. This is one of ten Performance Upgrades available for the bike. Bike Upgrades are purchased from the camp mechanics at Copeland's Camp, Iron Mike's Camp, and...
Nintendo Will Determine $70 Price on 'Case-by-Case Basis'
Nintendo said that it will evaluate the $70 price tag for its games on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, the company clarified that the $70 price for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will not set a precedent for every Nintendo title. In a statement to Game Informer, Nintendo...
