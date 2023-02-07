This piece contains spoilers for The Last of Us Episode 5. If you're not caught up yet, check out our spoiler-free season 1 review. One of the pillars of post-apocalyptic storytelling is the brutal truth that no matter the monster around the corner, the violence of humanity is always the most dangerous threat. From the shocking final moments of Night of the Living Dead to the flesh-eaters of The Road all the way to The Walking Dead's many roving gangs of killers, humankind will always find a way to horrify us more than the creatures at our door. In the latest episode of HBO's The Last of Us, the series takes that thread -- adapting the game's violent community known as Hunters -- while adding a morally complex context that asks viewers to consider what lengths they would go to to survive.

