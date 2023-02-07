ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marc Anthony & His New Wife Have a 31-Year Age Gap—Meet His 3 Other Wives, Including J-Lo

After nearly a year of being engaged, many “Vivir Mi Vida” fans are wondering: Who is Marc Anthony’s wife?  The 53-year-old singer and Miss Universe Paraguay Nadia Ferreira married on January 28, 2023 according to Hola! Guests who attended the wedding in Miami included David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony’s brother, Bigram Zayas served as witnesses. The 23-year-old bride wore a wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and had “beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.” The “Vivir...
MIAMI, FL
WWD

Mary J. Blige Channels Showgirl Glamour in Plunging Matthew Reisman Minidress and Sinuous René Caovilla Sandals for Birthday Bash

Mary J. Blige arrived at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday for her 52nd birthday celebration, wearing a winter-ready ensemble. In honor of her birthday celebration, the Grammy-winning R&B singer wore a sparkling silver sequin minidress with a plunging neckline custom designed by Matthew Reisman paired with a statement floor-length custom chinchilla coat from Konstantine Furs. Blige coordinated the look with strappy-heeled open-toe sandals from René Caovilla and earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and silver statement chains from Pristine Jewelers.More from WWDCritics Choice Awards 2023 Red Carpet ArrivalsLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the...
HOLAUSA

EXCLUSIVE: First look at Nadia Ferreira’s wedding gowns

Choosing a wedding dress is probably one of the most important tasks during the planification and organization of a wedding. The dress must be in harmony with the rest of the mood of the ceremony, and represent, to the greatest extent possible, the actual style of the bride. ...
The List

Miranda Lambert's 2023 Grammys Dress Is A Lesson On How Not To Rock Fringe

Music's biggest stars lined up on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammys, including country music royalty. While we get to see our favorite singers in their most glam looks, many country stars live surprisingly normal lives. Miranda Lambert is the perfect example of a country music legend who rocks the stage, dresses up for the red carpet, and manages to keep a down-to-earth lifestyle, shopping at affordable stores like Target and Walgreens, according to Good Housekeeping. While she is a showstopping performer in her own right, her music is inspired by the time she spends at her home with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert even posted a video on Instagram of her singing her song "Bluebird" on her porch.
New York Post

Madonna unrecognizable at Grammys: ‘That can’t be her? Can it?’

Madonna appears to be hung up on being unholy. While presenting ahead of Sam Smith’s performance during the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Madonna spoke about being “shocking” and had a word for all the “troublemakers” out there. During her speech, the “Like a Virgin” legend announced, “I’m here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it. You guys need to know all you troublemakers out there you need to know that your fearlessness does not go unnoticed.” She continued, “You are seen, you are heard, and...
Us Weekly

Shania Twain Looks Like a Brand New Woman With Platinum Blonde Hair: Photos

From this moment on … Shania Twain is a blonde! The hitmaker unveiled her dramatic hair transformation while promoting her new album, Queen of Me.  The “You’re Still the One” singer, 57, appeared on the Thursday, February 2, episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, shocking viewers with her new platinum locks. Twain’s […]
In Style

Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two

Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
In Style

Jill Biden Dazzled in the Glitziest Off-the-Shoulder Gown at the 2023 Grammys

While we expected the music industry’s biggest and brightest to show up and out for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday night (which they did in spades), one person we didn’t expect to see take the stage was First Lady Jill Biden — who more than nailed the dress code when presenting two important awards.
rolling out

Best and worst looks on the 2023 Grammys red carpet

The 2023 Grammy Awards may be considered one of the most diverse ever, featuring artists from all over the world representing multiple ethnic backgrounds, the LGBTQIA+ community, and people of different shapes and sizes. Some of the best moments of the Grammys were also the red carpet looks. In case...
In Style

Julia Fox Wore Her Jeans as a Dress With 3 Carats of Diamonds

Give Julia Fox a normal, everyday article of clothing and the actress is sure to wear it in the most unconventional and chaotic way imaginable. Case in point? Her very literal take on mermaidcore or her leather-on-leather moment. One thing is for certain: Fox does not do Fashion Week half-way. So, you could never expect her to show up to an event in some average Canadian tuxedo.
In Style

Christina Aguilera Wore High-Waisted Black Tights Without a Top

After doubling down on her commitment to the cargo pants trend, Christina Aguilera opted to forgo trousers all together with her latest Instagram post. Swapping out her '90s-style slacks, Xtina wore a pair of high-waisted black tights and nothing else while celebrating the one-year anniversary of her debut Spanish-music album La Fuerza.
