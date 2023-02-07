Read full article on original website
Norway study highlights whale excrement's role in ecosystem
Minke whale excrement is "worth its weight in gold" as it plays an important role in fertilizing phytoplankton and thereby reducing the cetacean's carbon footprint, according to a Norwegian study. For the first time, researchers from the Norwegian Institute for Marine Research have studied the concentration of nutrients in whale...
EU found responsible for extinction domino effect on frog populations
Between 2010 and 2019, total imports of frog's legs into the EU numbered 40.7 million kg, which equals to up to roughly 2 billion frogs. While Belgium is the main importer, France is the main consumer. These insights are part of a new study, published in the journal Nature Conservation, which found "inexplicable volatility" in the trade of frog legs and an extreme dependency of the EU on other countries to meet its demand.
Astronomers still scratching their heads over population of ocean-world exoplanets
In a recent study submitted to the Astrophysical Journal Letters, an international team of researchers led by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) examine the potential for water-worlds around M-dwarf stars. Water-worlds, also known as ocean worlds, are planets that possess bodies of liquid water either directly on its surface, such as Earth, or somewhere beneath it, such as Jupiter's moon, Europa and Saturn's moon, Enceladus.
Doubling protected lands for biodiversity could require tradeoffs with other land uses, study finds
Although more than half the world's countries have committed to protecting at least 30% of land and oceans by 2030 in support of biodiversity, various questions emerge: Where and what type of land should be protected? How will new land protections impact carbon emissions and climate change, or the land needed for energy and food production?
The coastal cod population is not extinct in Sweden, say researchers
The rumor that the coastal cod is extinct is not true. Through DNA analyses, researchers at the University of Gothenburg have identified that there are still juvenile coastal cod off the west coast of Sweden. However, it is still difficult to find any mature adult cod in the area. By...
Study reveals early diagenetic processes of fossil land snail shells from the Chinese Loess Plateau
Terrestrial mollusks are considered as typical "index animals" due to their sensitivity to climate change. They are widely distributed in the semi-arid to arid region of China, including the Chinese Loess Plateau (CLP). Despite the wide application of geochemical proxies of fossil snail shells in paleoclimatic reconstruction, the extent that...
How does biodiversity change globally? Detecting accurate trends may be currently unfeasible
Existing data are too biased to provide a reliable picture of the global average of local species richness trends. This is the conclusion of an international research team led by the German Centre for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv) and the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). The authors recommend prioritizing local...
Scientists reveal flaws in tuberculosis bacterium by studying ferredoxins
Small proteins called ferredoxins play a pivotal role in the main metabolic pathways, the series of chemical reactions occurring within a cell. A team of researchers from Skoltech, MIPT, the Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus (IBOCH NAS), and the Institute of Biomedical Chemistry of RAS have studied the structures of ferredoxins from the tubercle bacillus and their complexes with partner proteins. The team's findings will help find targets for new anti-tuberculosis drugs. The study came out in Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences.
Cockatoos know to bring along multiple tools when they fish for cashews
Goffin's cockatoos have been added to the short list of non-human animals that use and transport toolsets. In a study publishing in the journal Current Biology on February 10, researchers show that the cockatoos carry multiple tools to their worksite when the job calls for it. This behavior has only been previously reported in chimpanzees, our closest relatives.
Scientists develop AI-based method to predict RNA modifications
A team of researchers from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and the National University of Singapore (NUS) has developed a software method that accurately predicts chemical modifications of RNA molecules from genomic data. Their method, called m6Anet, was published in Nature Methods. Within the RNA, different types...
More lunar missions means more space junk around the Moon—two astronomers are building a catalog to track the trash
Scientists and government agencies have been worried about the space junk surrounding Earth for decades. But humanity's starry ambitions are farther reaching than the space just around Earth. Ever since the 1960s with the launch of the Apollo program and the emergence of the space race between the U.S. and Soviet Union, people have been leaving trash around the moon, too.
Scientists invent 3D printed fiber microprobe for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissues
Fiber sensing scientists at Shenzhen University have developed a compact fiber optical nanomechanical probe (FONP) for measuring in vivo biomechanical properties of tissue and even single cells. Publishing in the journal International Journal of Extreme Manufacturing, the researchers from Shenzhen University applied femtosecond laser-induced two‐photon polymerization technology to fabricate a...
Exploring how substantially larger brains evolved in humans
A new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, investigated the foraging behavior of children in a present-day forager society. Already from an early age, there was a gender-specific development of foraging skills. These new findings, combined with the high level of food sharing in forager societies, support the embodied capital theory, offering an explanation for the substantially larger brains in humans.
Degradation of plastic waste using newly developed biocatalysts
The plastic materials polyurethane and polyvinyl alcohol can now be degraded under mild conditions with the help of enzymes as biocatalysts. Scientists from the University of Greifswald have developed corresponding methods together with the German company Covestro and teams from Leipzig and Dublin, as recently published in the journal Angewandte Chemie International Edition in two separate articles. It has thus been possible to establish a sustainable and environmentally-friendly process to recycle these polymers.
Glacier lakes swollen by global warming threaten millions
Violent flooding from glacier lakes formed or enlarged by climate change threatens at least 15 million people worldwide, most of them in four countries, researchers said Tuesday. More than nine million people across so-called High Mountain Asia live in the path of potential glacial lake outburst floods, including five million...
Research finds well water risks more detectable during warmer weather
Over 44 million people in the United States depend on private drinking water wells that are not federally regulated. Researchers at the University of New Hampshire and collaborating institutions found that current monitoring practices do not accurately reflect groundwater pollution risks because spikes in harmful bacteria, like those from animal and human waste, vary depending on the season—with highest levels observed from testing conducted in summer months when temperatures are over 90 F (32 C).
Can clay capture carbon dioxide?
The atmospheric level of carbon dioxide—a gas that is great at trapping heat, contributing to climate change—is almost double what it was prior to the Industrial Revolution, yet it only constitutes 0.0415% of the air we breathe. This presents a challenge to researchers attempting to design artificial trees...
Microplastics: Are plastic alternatives any safer for our health?
Plastic pollution is now pervasive in our environment, contaminating everywhere from our homes and workplaces to the planet's deepest recesses. The problem regularly makes headlines, with the spotlight turned toward ocean pollution in particular. The startling images of plastic pollution may seem far removed from our lives, but they should...
A new supercomputer drought model projects dry times ahead for much of the nation, especially the Midwest
Midwesterners needn't bother choosing their poison: droughts or floods. They get a double dose of both. The region is experiencing what weather experts call a flash drought, says Rao Kotamarthi, who heads climate and Earth system science at the Department of Energy's Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago. "One of the...
How to build a climate-resilient water supply
Jamaica will likely face more frequent and intense extreme weather events over the coming decades because of climate change. Such events, including flooding and drought, could strain the country's water infrastructure and disrupt access to clean water. To help these systems become more resilient in the face of climate change, Olivia Becher and colleagues developed a model to quantify how extreme weather events would affect Jamaica's water infrastructure.
