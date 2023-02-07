ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WJTV 12

Four arrested after man shot in leg in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested at a home in Vicksburg after a man was shot in the leg on Friday, February 10. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Enchanted Drive. Neighbors said they heard about 15 shots, 12 in rapid succession and […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help

JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Three charged in teen’s disappearance in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people have been charged with kidnapping in connection to a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the girl was in the custody of Child Protection Services (CPS). The agency informed the sheriff’s office that she had left home. The sheriff’s office alerted the community of […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two arrested in Yazoo County homicide

Two people are behind bars in the fatal shooting of a 16-year old in Yazoo County. WLBT reports that Kendrick Terell Myers, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault; and James L. Banks, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Police say they don’t...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in shooting near Highball Lanes in Fondren

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, February 8 near Highball Lanes in Fondren. A spokesperson for Highball Lanes said a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in front of a nearby restaurant. The victim had visited Highball Lanes earlier in the evening and returned to get […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After an extensive investigation, a Richland drug dealer who had four felony arrest warrants was apprehended Thursday morning. According to the Richland Police Department, over the past several months, their FLEX Unit worked on an ongoing narcotics investigation at a home in Richland where methamphetamine was being distributed.
RICHLAND, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police officer fired after man dies in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

One Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident At Richland Kroger

The Richland Police Department posted a little bit of information on Facebook last night about an incident at Kroger. All they said in the post was that there was a call they received regarding a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. Police said the suspect fled the scene but has...
WJTV 12

Four wanted after two early morning carjackings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find four suspects after two carjackings happened early Wednesday morning. Officer Sam Brown said one of the carjackings happened in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. A blue Honda Accord was stolen during the incident. According to Brown, the other carjacking happened in the 400 block […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020. On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man accused of running over woman in Leake County

LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that happened in January 2023. Breezy News reported the incident happened on Ealy Road on Friday, January 27. Authorities said a caller reported that a woman was thrown out of the vehicle. According to investigators, the woman said […]
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Escaped Hinds County detainee found dead in Texas

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS

