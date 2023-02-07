Read full article on original website
Four arrested after man shot in leg in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Four people were arrested at a home in Vicksburg after a man was shot in the leg on Friday, February 10. Vicksburg Daily News reported the shooting happened just after 11:00 p.m. in the 200 block of Enchanted Drive. Neighbors said they heard about 15 shots, 12 in rapid succession and […]
WAPT
Shooting victim returns to Fondren bowling alley for help
JACKSON, Miss. — Capitol police are investigating a shooting in Fondren. The incident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on the corner of N. State Street and Duling Avenue. A 19-year-old was transported to the hospital. After the shooting, the victim ran to Highball Lanes, where he had...
WLBT
Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
Three charged in teen’s disappearance in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Three people have been charged with kidnapping in connection to a 14-year-old girl’s disappearance in Warren County. Vicksburg Daily News reported the girl was in the custody of Child Protection Services (CPS). The agency informed the sheriff’s office that she had left home. The sheriff’s office alerted the community of […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two arrested in Yazoo County homicide
Two people are behind bars in the fatal shooting of a 16-year old in Yazoo County. WLBT reports that Kendrick Terell Myers, 19, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault; and James L. Banks, 22, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. Police say they don’t...
Jackson police continue search for Grand Avenue homicide suspect
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to solve a homicide that happened in September 2020. Police said 61-year-old Elroy Rankin was shot multiple times at 1001 Grand Avenue on September 3, 2020. He died at the scene. Investigators are still looking at evidence in the case. They also released surveillance of the suspected […]
WAPT
Community forum held in Vicksburg on heels of shooting that killed 13-year-old
VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg residents came together Thursday for a community forum aftera 13-year-old child was shot to death. “Now it’s time for Warren County and Vicksburg to put those things in action,” Warren County Supervisor Shawn Jackson said. Save Our Children Vicksburg led off its first...
One injured in shooting near Highball Lanes in Fondren
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating a shooting that happened on Wednesday, February 8 near Highball Lanes in Fondren. A spokesperson for Highball Lanes said a person was shot in a drive-by shooting in front of a nearby restaurant. The victim had visited Highball Lanes earlier in the evening and returned to get […]
WLBT
Jackson policewoman connected to officer-involved death fired, city officials confirm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson has confirmed that Jackson Police Department Officer Kenya McCarty has been fired. McCarty was one of three police officers placed on administrative leave with pay on January 4, after Keith Murriel died while in custody. McCarty was also placed on leave in...
WLBT
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After an extensive investigation, a Richland drug dealer who had four felony arrest warrants was apprehended Thursday morning. According to the Richland Police Department, over the past several months, their FLEX Unit worked on an ongoing narcotics investigation at a home in Richland where methamphetamine was being distributed.
Mississippi officials searching for 14-year-old runaway. Official warn adults helping child could be charged with kidnapping.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on the location of a 14-year-old runaway described as a white female, 5 feet, one inch and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and dyed red hair. Due to her being a ward of the state, the sheriff’s office cannot publish...
Jackson police officer fired after man dies in custody
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer, who was placed on administrative leave following the death of a man in custody, was fired. City officials said Kenya McCarty was terminated and was no longer with the Jackson Police Department (JPD). McCarty was placed on administrative leave in early January, along with Avery Willis and […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
One Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident At Richland Kroger
The Richland Police Department posted a little bit of information on Facebook last night about an incident at Kroger. All they said in the post was that there was a call they received regarding a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. Police said the suspect fled the scene but has...
Four wanted after two early morning carjackings in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to find four suspects after two carjackings happened early Wednesday morning. Officer Sam Brown said one of the carjackings happened in the 3200 block of Edwards Avenue. A blue Honda Accord was stolen during the incident. According to Brown, the other carjacking happened in the 400 block […]
WLBT
Jackson man sentenced to 12 years for shooting at officer
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison Wednesday for firing shots at a law enforcement officer in 2020. On September 8, 2020, an ATF agent responded to assist Jackson police officers with an ongoing investigation of an exchange of gunfire in a residential area of the capital city.
Man accused of running over woman in Leake County
LEAKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Leake County man was charged with attempted murder after an incident that happened in January 2023. Breezy News reported the incident happened on Ealy Road on Friday, January 27. Authorities said a caller reported that a woman was thrown out of the vehicle. According to investigators, the woman said […]
WLBT
Woman safe after being kidnapped; Man still on the run in Copiah Co.
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A domestic incident between a man and woman led to a kidnapping on Thursday. The female victim is from Simpson County, Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said, adding that it is possible the two people involved were a boyfriend and a girlfriend. The boyfriend took...
Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
Escaped Hinds County detainee found dead in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County detainee, who escaped on December 25, 2022, was found dead in Texas on Tuesday, February 7. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Traverro McElroy, 36, and Tyler Charles Payne, 31 were missing at headcount the day they escaped from the Hinds County Detention Center. Investigators believe one […]
kicks96news.com
Suspicious People, Hay in the Road, Alarms and Disturbances in Leake
1:10 a.m. – Carthage Police checked an alarm at the Cash Saver on Allenwood Drive. 5:36 a.m. – Leake Deputies were sent to Hwy 16 near Edinburg for a disabled 18-wheeler blocking the road. 6:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies checked an accident with no reported injuries on Hwy...
