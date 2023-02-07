Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Former National Champion Basketball Star Dies TragicallyOnlyHomersAnn Arbor, MI
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Woman Found In 2013 Still Unidentified And Unclaimed Is Living In Adult Foster Care Facility As "Living Jane Doe"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRomulus, MI
Related
MLive.com
Michigan, showing progress lately, ‘foaming at the mouth’ for Saturday’s game
ANN ARBOR -- One good game could be a fluke. A second might be a favorable matchup. But three straight wins in the Big Ten show Michigan has made some real progress lately. The Wolverines are eager to try to validate it against better competition, and they’ll get their chance on Saturday.
Maize n Brew
Top five OL recruits for Michigan in 2024 class
Year after year, the Michigan Wolverines consistently produce some of the best offensive lines in the nation. And under his aegis, Sheronne Moore has elevated that standard even further, having coached the Michigan offensive line to back-to-back Joe Moore Awards — the first program ever to accomplish this feat.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s rare 4-star OT signee is ‘workhorse’ addition
EAST LANSING – At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Stanton Ramil has ideal size for a young offensive tackle. The 2023 prospect from Thompson High School in Alabama who signed with Michigan State in December is also one of the top recruits in the nation. Ramil gives the Spartans a rare four-star addition at the position but he isn’t basking in the hype.
Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh Makes Another, Another Addition To Staff
Harbaugh's newest addition will join the Wolverines after spending several seasons working with various parts of different offenses with a focus on the offensive line.
MLive.com
Michigan State lands transfer commitment from Ohio State punter
Michigan State is adding more special teams depth from the portal. Michael O’Shaughnessy, a punter from Ohio State, announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. He is the second addition from the Buckeyes in the offseason and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: New QB coach building relationship early with key targets
Now that the 2023 class is officially done, there is a bit of a lull in the recruiting calendar until Michigan starts hosting prospects on campus again. But there is still plenty of news from underclassmen targets coming out from the trail to cover, including the new quarterbacks coach hitting the ground running going after some players at his position.
Sports World Reacts To Death Of Former Michigan Basketball Star
A former Michigan college basketball player has passed away. Demetrius Calip, who was a key cog in Michigan winning the national title in 1989, has died. He was 53 years old. "He was the perfect example of a great Dad and I can only be grateful and happy,” Calip II (Calip's son) shared on ...
MLive.com
Michigan Open golf championship to have new home in 2023
The Michigan Open is on the move. The Michigan PGA’s premier championship will be held June 12-15 at Katke-Cousins Golf Course on the campus of Oakland University. The Michigan PGA signed a two-year agreement to hold the event there.
wkar.org
Suzy Merchant health update; Khary Krump gets probation in MSU / Michigan scuffle; Darien Harris look-back | Current Sports | Jan. 31, 2023
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give you an update on the health of MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, who is still recovering from a single car accident. Is there a timetable on her return? Also, MSU football player Khary Krump has been sentenced when it comes to his involvement in the MSU / Michigan tunnel scuffle last year in October. And we take a look back at a chat with Darien Harris, MSU football director of player relations and program advancement.
HometownLife.com
Canton football has hired a new coach. Where he's from will surprise you.
Don't even bother asking Casey Bess. Not even the new Canton football coach knows the answer yet. "That's the million dollar question everyone has been asking me," said Bess, who was hired Feb. 3 to replace Andy LaFata as the Chiefs' next head coach. Obviously, if you're familiar with the...
MLive.com
Emoni Bates, Tyson Acuff have strong showing for EMU basketball in high-scoring game
Tyson Acuff joined Emoni Bates with another impressive scoring performance on Tuesday night. Acuff scored a career-high 35 points on 12-for-16 shooting, while Bates added 27 on 8-of-17 shooting in a 102-97 loss to Buffalo. With his 35-point performance, Acuff joined Bates as the second Eagles player to surpass 30...
A New Restaurant is Headed to East Lansing
East Lansing is a treasure trove when it comes to restaurants to dine at. And even though we've seen our fair share of closures recently, like Wings Over East Lansing and The Cosmos; we've also seen some awesome new additions, like Goodfellas Bagels and, most recently, Kimchi Box. Now, we...
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
jtv.tv
Northwest Freshman Slams the Door on Mason Wrestling
Northwest High School wrestler Aidyn Williams has a scowl on his face after winning a big match at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 district final at Mason High School on Wednesday. (February 9, 2023 6:54 AM) It is a good thing that Northwest High School freshman Aidyn...
Look Inside This Abandoned School In Pleasent Lake
It's probably not a place all of us wanted to be while we were growing up. But what about as an adult, and abandoned?. There are tons of old schools and schoolhouses spread all throughout Michigan that sit empty and in wrecks. This school just happens to be one of them.
Michigan university union demands police 'abolition,' no-cost abortions, 'gender-affirming care'
University of Michigan's graduate student labor union demanded the abolition of campus police and expanded access to abortion during bargaining sessions with university officials.
WILX-TV
$16M investment to build Blue Arc all-electric commercial vehicles in Charlotte
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shyft Group announced on Tuesday plans to continue investing in and expanding the company’s facilities in Charlotte. The company will invest approximately $16 million for expansion and improvements in facilities and new equipment related to the production of electric vehicles (EV). The production of commercial electric vehicles for its Blue Arc™ EV Solutions brand, launched last year.
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan
Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
‘Sigh of relief’: Jackson, Ann Arbor-area schools respond to fake active shooter threats
JACKSON, MI - Jackson Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Beal was on the phone with police about a potential active shooter at Jackson High School when he observed an “army” of police officers arriving on the scene to search the building. The threat on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was a...
Modern home on the Huron River listed at $2.7M is ‘as distinctive as it gets’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private cul-de-sac just outside Ann Arbor’s city limits lies a contemporary architectural masterpiece that’s just hit the market. The home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is a four-bedroom, 4,300-square-foot home featuring contemporary architecture by Bloomfield Hills-based Young and Young.
Comments / 0