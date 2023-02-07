ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Maize n Brew

Top five OL recruits for Michigan in 2024 class

Year after year, the Michigan Wolverines consistently produce some of the best offensive lines in the nation. And under his aegis, Sheronne Moore has elevated that standard even further, having coached the Michigan offensive line to back-to-back Joe Moore Awards — the first program ever to accomplish this feat.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State’s rare 4-star OT signee is ‘workhorse’ addition

EAST LANSING – At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Stanton Ramil has ideal size for a young offensive tackle. The 2023 prospect from Thompson High School in Alabama who signed with Michigan State in December is also one of the top recruits in the nation. Ramil gives the Spartans a rare four-star addition at the position but he isn’t basking in the hype.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State lands transfer commitment from Ohio State punter

Michigan State is adding more special teams depth from the portal. Michael O’Shaughnessy, a punter from Ohio State, announced his transfer commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Wednesday night. He is the second addition from the Buckeyes in the offseason and has two seasons of eligibility remaining. The...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: New QB coach building relationship early with key targets

Now that the 2023 class is officially done, there is a bit of a lull in the recruiting calendar until Michigan starts hosting prospects on campus again. But there is still plenty of news from underclassmen targets coming out from the trail to cover, including the new quarterbacks coach hitting the ground running going after some players at his position.
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

Suzy Merchant health update; Khary Krump gets probation in MSU / Michigan scuffle; Darien Harris look-back | Current Sports | Jan. 31, 2023

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we give you an update on the health of MSU women's basketball coach Suzy Merchant, who is still recovering from a single car accident. Is there a timetable on her return? Also, MSU football player Khary Krump has been sentenced when it comes to his involvement in the MSU / Michigan tunnel scuffle last year in October. And we take a look back at a chat with Darien Harris, MSU football director of player relations and program advancement.
EAST LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

A New Restaurant is Headed to East Lansing

East Lansing is a treasure trove when it comes to restaurants to dine at. And even though we've seen our fair share of closures recently, like Wings Over East Lansing and The Cosmos; we've also seen some awesome new additions, like Goodfellas Bagels and, most recently, Kimchi Box. Now, we...
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
jtv.tv

Northwest Freshman Slams the Door on Mason Wrestling

Northwest High School wrestler Aidyn Williams has a scowl on his face after winning a big match at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 district final at Mason High School on Wednesday. (February 9, 2023 6:54 AM) It is a good thing that Northwest High School freshman Aidyn...
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

$16M investment to build Blue Arc all-electric commercial vehicles in Charlotte

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Shyft Group announced on Tuesday plans to continue investing in and expanding the company’s facilities in Charlotte. The company will invest approximately $16 million for expansion and improvements in facilities and new equipment related to the production of electric vehicles (EV). The production of commercial electric vehicles for its Blue Arc™ EV Solutions brand, launched last year.
CHARLOTTE, MI
US 103.1

Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

