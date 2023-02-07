Read full article on original website
The Greater Good: Heart Line success, cupcake competition fundraiser
Heartline was a success. More than 300 calls came in from our viewers with questions about heart health. Our panel of cardiologists at Capital Cardiology were more than happy to field those questions. NewsChannel 13 was honored to be part of this important event. NAMI in Berkshire County hosting Cupcake...
Food bank receives 1,100 pounds of food
A food drive in Albany County in honor of Martin Luther King Junior collected over a half ton of food. The food was delivered Friday to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. The legislative black caucus held a food drive from January 16th until February 9th, collecting 1,100...
Saratoga Springs restaurants ready for hungry Chowderfest crowds
Around 40,000 people are expected to sample chowders at Saratoga Springs Chowderfest on Saturday, and restaurants are ready. The Chowderfest is one of the biggest annual chowder festivals in the country. The festival goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the crowds don’t go home right away. They often...
Good News: Fire and Ice Festival, Prom night for people with special needs
Despite warmer conditions – Glens Falls started its Fire and Ice Festival on Friday. There’s music, a warming hut and bonfires. Admission is free. Festivities are at Crandall Pond. A new play opened Friday night at the Sand Lake Center for the Arts in Rensselaer County. It’s called...
Proposed homeless shelter for Saratoga Springs still has no location
A proposed new shelter for homeless people in Saratoga Springs remains without a home. Shelters of Saratoga dropped its plan last week to build the shelter near Spa Catholic, after a petition citing safety concerns. The city says it’s forming a group of people to decide where the shelter should...
Menands boil water advisory lifted
New Saturday morning, the boil water advisory in the Village of Menands has been lifted. It was put in place on Wednesday, after a water main break on Broadway. The village says after receiving two negative test results, the advisory is now lifted and the water is safe to drink.
Freihofer’s Run for Women registration open
The Freihofer’s Run for Women is set for June 4. An announcement on the race was held Thursday morning at the Guilderland YMCA. Registration for the race is now open. Learn about the training programs for the race by watching the video.
Glenmont man, 101, believed to be last living Buffalo Soldier
Rev. Robert Dixon, 101, of Glenmont is believed to be the last living Buffalo Soldier. The Buffalo Soldiers were African American soldiers who mainly served in the Western Frontier after the Civil War. Dixon served in the Army during World War II. He was also the longtime pastor of Mount...
We Salute You: John Haluska
Please join us in saluting Coast Guard Lt. John Haluska of East Berne. He served from 1943-1946, including time in the North Sea. He later married, had four sons and was a science teacher. Thank you for your service.
Montgomery County man missing for nearly a month
Police need your help finding a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on January 12, walking on the Thruway crossing on the Mohawk Bridge to Palentine. He is six feet, two inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He has red/brown hair and a beard. Anyone with...
Police say man shot dead in Albany was from Watervliet
Albany police continue to investigate a homicide at Sherman and Quail streets on Thursday afternoon. Anthony Dias, 39, of Watervliet was killed. Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random. They said Dias was involved in an ongoing dispute. Albany Boxing, which is owned by the City of Albany, has...
Man shot to death in Albany
A man was shot and killed in Albany on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at Sherman and Quail streets, police said. The 39-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting is not believed to be random, police said. The victim’s identity is not being released until...
Menands donation drive sending pallets of boxes to Turkey amid ‘nonstop’ effort
An empty building in Menands has quickly become the epicenter of a massive local donation drive for people displaced by the earthquake in Turkey. Friday, the space at 100 Broadway was filled with boxes ready to be placed into the care of the Turkish Embassy to sent to people who need it.
Albany man pleads guilty to vicious sword attack
The man who walked into an Albany homeless shelter last August and attacked a shelter worker with a sword entered a guilty plea in court on Friday afternoon. Randell Mason, 42, accepted a plea deal when he stood before Judge Roger McDonough. He pleaded to attempted second-degree murder. He’s expected to receive 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced on April 7.
Sentencing date moved in deadly 2019 Albany shooting
The sentencing date for the man accused in a fatal shooting in December 2019 has been moved. Quintin Lacy was supposed to be sentenced on Friday morning, but NewsChannel 13 was told there was a scheduling conflict. Lacy was found guilty of shooting and killing Ahmad Fleming in December. The...
Saratoga Springs City Council to resume heated public meeting
The Saratoga Springs City Council will resume a meeting at 6 p.m. inside City Hall Thursday evening. Its regular meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night. The meeting was supposed to focus on plans for a homeless shelter in the city. However, it started to spiral after arguments between one person giving public comment and other people attending the meeting.
Lee, Mass. residents raise stink about cannabis facility odor
People on Pleasant Street in Lee, Massachusetts say the air on their street smells like pot. The Green Theory Cannabis Cultivation facility has been operating since last October. The situation is creating a less-than-pleasant existence for people in that area. Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain says he wished the situation...
Tractor trailer full of sausages crashes in Berkshire County
A tractor trailer carrying sausages tied up traffic on Route 42 in Berkshire County on Thursday. The truck crashed while careening around a tight curve in West Stockbridge, reported NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle. The tailgate – which was carrying a load of sausages – sheared...
New Cajun seafood restaurant opens in Crossgates
A new Cajun seafood restaurant is now open at Crossgates Mall. This is Aloha Krab’s first location in the Capital Region. The restaurant is now open below the food court in the shopping center. Seafood is the centerpiece of the menu. You can enjoy crab, lobster, shrimp, mussels and...
Grafton snowmobile ride canceled
It’s been a pretty mild February so far. And while some people enjoy warmer temperatures and the lack of snow – it’s putting a damper on some winter activities. The snowmobile ride at Grafton Lakes State Park scheduled for next Saturday, the 18th has been cancelled. But...
