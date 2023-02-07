Sheriff: Suspect Identified In Tampa Shell Gas Station Carjacking Homicide

Paul Wayne Williams II, 32 (HCSO)

TAMPA, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified the man responsible for the homicide that occurred at the shell gas station on 6605 east Dr. Martin Luther King on Saturday, February 4, 2022.

According to deputies, on Saturday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue responded to the Shell gas station located at 6605 E Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in reference to a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they discovered one man had been shot, he was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Through investigative means, deputies learned the suspect shot the passenger in the vehicle. Additionally, the suspect attacked the driver utilizing the weapon before fleeing the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he was treated and released at the scene.

Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for Paul Wayne Williams II, 32, for 1st-degree murder while engaged in carjacking, armed carjacking (great bodily harm/death), attempted robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Williams has additional unrelated outstanding arrest warrants for:

Possession Of Cannabis Less Than 20 Grams

Resisting Officer Without Violence

Trafficking In Illegal Drugs 4 To 14 Grams

Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

Possession Of Controlled Substance

Contempt Of Court (Child Support) x2

Williams is believed to be transient within the Tampa area. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

