Kansas State

KSNT News

New bill to legalize marijuana for veterans in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT)-  A new bill in the Kansas Legislature would legalize medical marijuana for Kansas veterans. A bipartisan group of Kansas Senators announced that they have introduced the Veterans First Medical Cannabis Act. The bill would allow for the cultivation, distribution, sale and use of medical cannabis. For the first 60 days following enactment, patient identification […]
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill

TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide. House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence,...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas Legislature introduces two new marijuana bills

TOPEKA (KSNT) –  Kansas’ current marijuana laws could soon be changing. Kansas lawmakers are considering two new cannabis bills introduced earlier this week. Senate Bill 171, also known as the Veterans First Medical Cannabis Act, would allow people to grow marijuana and for Kansas dispensaries to sell it but only to veterans with a valid […]
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

New Kansas bill would set cap on insulin prices

TOPEKA — Rep. Heather Meyer is familiar with the battle between lifesaving medication and crippling medical debt. Meyer, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, grew up with a single father who also had type 1 diabetes. With finances tight and health insurance unaffordable, the two had to ration bottles of insulin, reuse syringes and go without proper testing equipment, trying to gauge their blood sugar levels based on how they were feeling.
KANSAS STATE
The Center Square

Kansas Governor announces Medicaid expansion legislation introduced in state legislature

(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation in the state legislature this week. Kelly wants to see her state expand Medicaid, as has been done in 39 states. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and...
KANSAS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Climate-Smart Agriculture Brings EPA Administrator to Eastern Kansas

The Biden Administration’s push for farmers to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices brought EPA Administrator Michael Regan to a farm south of Kansas City Thursday morning. It was the second day of his tour of Kansas, leading a roundtable discussion on sustainable farming practices being adopted by farmers across the...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas governor signs proclamation, declares Wildfire Awareness Week

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday naming Feb. 13-17 as Wildfire Awareness Week. The proclamation highlights the need for wildfire awareness in Kansas and recognizes wildfires as a serious public safety concern for all residents of the Sunflower State. Dec. 1, 2022 was the the one-year anniversary of a […]
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

2024 Missouri primary fights begin to take shape at Lincoln Days

With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns. Gov. Mike Parson will leave office because of term limits. Two Republicans have already jumped into the race to replace him, with a third waiting in the wings and expected to join at any time.
MISSOURI STATE
tsnews.com

Prospects look good for 2023 wheat crop

No need to tell Kansas wheat producers, but drought has really been a bummer for the hard red winter wheat crop. On Jan. 17, the USDA’s Economic Research Service reported that 59 percent of the winter wheat production in the United States is within an area experiencing drought. The Kansas wheat crop is still rated as good/excellent, according to the USDA, though its ratings for the Sunflower State dipped slightly between November and January.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Lawmakers introduce Rural Internet Improvement Act

A bipartisan group of Senators recently introduced legislation to merge USDA broadband programs. New Mexico Democrat Ben Ray Luján and South Dakota Republican John Thune reintroduced the Rural Internet Improvement Act. The legislation would streamline and bolster USDA Rural Development broadband programs and ensure their funding is targeted to...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Hutch Post

Gas prices back to last year's levels

HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that those filling up are seeing numbers go down in recent days. "We have seen some relief, as gas prices have started to drift downward over the past week, which is always a good thing for drivers, when you go to fill up your tank," Steward said. "Here in Kansas, we're at $3.16 a gallon, on average, and that's down four cents from where we were a week ago."
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

