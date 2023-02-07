Read full article on original website
Related
New bill to legalize marijuana for veterans in Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A new bill in the Kansas Legislature would legalize medical marijuana for Kansas veterans. A bipartisan group of Kansas Senators announced that they have introduced the Veterans First Medical Cannabis Act. The bill would allow for the cultivation, distribution, sale and use of medical cannabis. For the first 60 days following enactment, patient identification […]
kcur.org
After Keystone oil spill, Kansas Democrats want to cancel tax exemptions when pipelines leak
After the Keystone spilled more than half a million gallons of crude oil onto native prairie and cropland and into a creek, some Kansas lawmakers want oil companies to forfeit their tax exemptions when pipelines burst. Right now, energy companies that lay pipelines in Kansas get to skip out on...
Kansans have more than $500M lingering with the state. Here’s how to see if some is yours
The state returned around $26 million of the $56 million it received last year. Here’s where the money comes from and how to find out if you’re owed.
Kansas House minority leader unveils cannabis amnesty bill
TOPEKA — Supported by dozens of his fellow representatives, House Minority Leader Vic Miller introduced a cannabis amnesty bill that would essentially decriminalize marijuana statewide. House Bill 2363, sponsored by Miller, a Topeka Democrat, along with 34 other representatives, would release anyone convicted for marijuana-related offenses from their sentence,...
Kansas Legislature introduces two new marijuana bills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas’ current marijuana laws could soon be changing. Kansas lawmakers are considering two new cannabis bills introduced earlier this week. Senate Bill 171, also known as the Veterans First Medical Cannabis Act, would allow people to grow marijuana and for Kansas dispensaries to sell it but only to veterans with a valid […]
Agriculture Online
House bill calls for western Kansas to create plans to save the Ogallala Aquifer
TOPEKA — For half a century, groundwater managers in western Kansas have been charged with slowing the decline of the Ogallala Aquifer. Fifty years later, parts of the aquifer are nearing crisis, and legislators want action. “We’re here today so that we don’t become what the Colorado River Valley...
New Kansas bill would set cap on insulin prices
TOPEKA — Rep. Heather Meyer is familiar with the battle between lifesaving medication and crippling medical debt. Meyer, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, grew up with a single father who also had type 1 diabetes. With finances tight and health insurance unaffordable, the two had to ration bottles of insulin, reuse syringes and go without proper testing equipment, trying to gauge their blood sugar levels based on how they were feeling.
Kansas Governor announces Medicaid expansion legislation introduced in state legislature
(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced the introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation in the state legislature this week. Kelly wants to see her state expand Medicaid, as has been done in 39 states. “I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and...
KAKE TV
State lawmakers look to raise state tobacco age to 21 to keep federal grant money
Step inside Smoke Stax of 21st street near Amidon and you’ll see plenty of options to buy something. Manager Andi McGlynn says ”we sell tobacco we sell chips and candy, smoking accessories, all kinds of different things." However, if you want any of those tobacco products, you need...
Kansas physician, legislator working to light fire under peers to raise tobacco age limit to 21
Kansas House committee once again hears why health organizations want to change minimum age to purchase or consume tobacco to 21, up from 18. The post Kansas physician, legislator working to light fire under peers to raise tobacco age limit to 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
northwestmoinfo.com
Climate-Smart Agriculture Brings EPA Administrator to Eastern Kansas
The Biden Administration’s push for farmers to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices brought EPA Administrator Michael Regan to a farm south of Kansas City Thursday morning. It was the second day of his tour of Kansas, leading a roundtable discussion on sustainable farming practices being adopted by farmers across the...
Kansas governor signs proclamation, declares Wildfire Awareness Week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation on Friday naming Feb. 13-17 as Wildfire Awareness Week. The proclamation highlights the need for wildfire awareness in Kansas and recognizes wildfires as a serious public safety concern for all residents of the Sunflower State. Dec. 1, 2022 was the the one-year anniversary of a […]
House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities
Advocates for people in adult care homes in Kansas want to incorporate an appeals process into state law, but the idea was denounced by the industry. The post House committee tackles bill designed to inhibit resident dumping by Kansas adult care facilities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
2024 Missouri primary fights begin to take shape at Lincoln Days
With nearly every statewide office up for grabs next year, Missouri Republicans are jockeying for position in what promises to be crowded primary campaigns. Gov. Mike Parson will leave office because of term limits. Two Republicans have already jumped into the race to replace him, with a third waiting in the wings and expected to join at any time.
tsnews.com
Prospects look good for 2023 wheat crop
No need to tell Kansas wheat producers, but drought has really been a bummer for the hard red winter wheat crop. On Jan. 17, the USDA’s Economic Research Service reported that 59 percent of the winter wheat production in the United States is within an area experiencing drought. The Kansas wheat crop is still rated as good/excellent, according to the USDA, though its ratings for the Sunflower State dipped slightly between November and January.
Urging Kan. law change, Olympic gymnast shares story of abuse
TOPEKA — Olympic gymnast and Missouri native Terin Humphrey says it is time to support sexual abuse survivors by passing legislation that would remove the statute of limitations for civil and criminal cases. Humphrey appeared Thursday in the Senate chamber to receive a tribute from lawmakers and champion reform...
Lawmakers introduce Rural Internet Improvement Act
A bipartisan group of Senators recently introduced legislation to merge USDA broadband programs. New Mexico Democrat Ben Ray Luján and South Dakota Republican John Thune reintroduced the Rural Internet Improvement Act. The legislation would streamline and bolster USDA Rural Development broadband programs and ensure their funding is targeted to...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Republican Party to hold contentious leadership vote after governor’s race loss
Kansas Republicans are bracing for a potentially rancorous party leadership contest this weekend pitting a long-time GOP figure against a brash former statewide candidate who could take the party in a harder-edged direction. The fight over the party’s next chair comes as Republicans debate what lessons to take from their...
Gas prices back to last year's levels
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that those filling up are seeing numbers go down in recent days. "We have seen some relief, as gas prices have started to drift downward over the past week, which is always a good thing for drivers, when you go to fill up your tank," Steward said. "Here in Kansas, we're at $3.16 a gallon, on average, and that's down four cents from where we were a week ago."
Kansas’ bivalent COVID booster rate is just 15.8%. These counties have lowest uptake
The updated vaccine better protects against omicron.
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0